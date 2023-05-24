Meet the Great British Sewing Bee 2023 contestants: who's who for series 9

The Great British Sewing Bee is back for its ninth series and once again a group of contestants will be heading into the sewing room where they'll try to impress judges Patrick Grant and Esme Young.

Our amateur sewers come from all kinds of backgrounds and have a range of specialties and styles.

From what Patrick has said, the standard of sewing across the board is high, meaning The Great British Sewing Bee 2023 could be even tougher than ever before.

Below, you can find out a little bit more info about each of the 12 sewers that'll be taking part this time around. Read on to find out where they're from, how long they've been sewing, and what trends they've been influenced by.

Meet The Great British Sewing Bee 2023 contestants

Asmaa

Asmaa from The Great British Sewing Bee 2023. (Image credit: BBC/Love Productions/James Stack)

Age: 46

Job: Consultant Breast Surgeon

From: Cardiff

Asmaa learned sewing from her grandmother, who was a seamstress. Her wardrobe is primarily homemade. She specializes in making underwear and has even manufactured post-op bras for breast cancer patients.

Catherine

Catherine from The Great British Sewing Bee 2023. (Image credit: BBC/Love Productions/James Stack)

Age: 34

Job: Senior Games Designer

From: West Sussex

Catherine is a BAFTA-winning senior video game designer who first started sewing when she bought her first home. She's got a very unique sense of style that's seen her transforming dresses into underwear and putting together some Edwardian-influenced outfits.

Fauve

Fauve from The Great British Sewing Bee 2023. (Image credit: BBC/Love Productions/James Stack)

Age: 26

Job: Trainee Solicitor

From: Swansea

Fauve's being sewing for about five years now, after joining a sewing class where she made a peg bag. She shares a home with her mum, dad, brother and nan and has a sewing cupboard where she likes to make puff-sleeved dresses. When she's not at the sewing machine, she's a top golfer, having represented Wales in the Home Nationals.

Gillie

Gillie from The Great British Sewing Bee 2023. (Image credit: BBC/Love Productions/James Stack)

Age: 73

Job: Retired HR Manager and secretary

From: Nottingham

Gillie is bringing lifelong expertise to The Great British Sewing Bee 2023. She's this series' eldest competitor and has been sewing since she was seven years old. Her style has been influenced by French fashion designers, and she once had a Saturday job working at a French fashion house when she lived in Paris.

Lauren

Lauren from The Great British Sewing Bee 2023. (Image credit: BBC/Love Productions/James Stack)

Age: 30

Job: Sales Assistant

From: Walsall

Lauren learned to sew by following online tutorials after deciding to repurpose her kids' baby clothes and turn them into a quilted memory blanket. She makes clothes for kids and enjoys classic styles.

Lizzie

Lizzie from The Great British Sewing Bee 2023. (Image credit: BBC/Love Productions/James Stack)

Age: 49

Job: Graphic Design Creative Director

From: Bristol

Lizzie's mum taught her to sew during family trips away in Wales, and her sewing hobby has been a way to stay connected to her late mother. Lizzie likes making stuff to support her active lifestyle as she's an avid cyclist, enjoys paddleboarding and likes working on her allotment with her partner, Mick.

Matthew

Matthew from The Great British Sewing Bee 2023. (Image credit: BBC/Love Productions/James Stack)

Age: 30

Job: Dancer and Teaching Assistant

From: Peterborough

Matthew is a lifelong sewer and draws influence from the glamorous world of drag queens. He's danced at some huge events including the 2012 Olympics, the UEFA Champions League Final and the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

Maria

Maria from The Great British Sewing Bee 2023. (Image credit: BBC/Love Productions/James Stack)

Age: 34

Job: A&E Nurse

From: Fife

Maria is a self-taught sewing bee contestant who picked up the hobby as a way to unwind following stressful shifts on the ward. As she and her partner Tony share a passion for gardening, she's trying to make waterproof cushions for her outdoor furniture and she also makes handbags and purses.

Mia

Mia from The Great British Sewing Bee 2023. (Image credit: BBC/Love Productions/James Stack)

Age: 20

Job: Student

From: Surrey

Mia is the youngest contestant in series 9, and has only been sewing for the last couple of years. She picked up the hobby during the global pandemic, but the pastime has become a potential career path as she's due to study costume design after the show.

Tony R

Tony R from The Great British Sewing Bee 2023. (Image credit: BBC/Love Productions/James Stack)

Age: 53

Job: Postman

From: Cornwall

Postal worker Tony borrowed his wife's sewing machine to make a bag to store his needles and wool (he's a long-time fan of knitting). Since then, he's put together his own cycling clothes and has created pieces for his own wardrobe. His style is influenced by 90s skater fashion.

Tony W

Tony W from The Great British Sewing Bee 2023. (Image credit: BBC/Love Productions/James Stack)

Age: 33

Job: Primary School Teacher

From: Essex

Tony's life has come full circle; he started sewing after watching the very first series of The Great British Sewing Bee, and now he's a contestant! He learned to sew by following vintage "easy sew" patterns and has worked towards more complex things since; he's put together shirts, tailored waistcoats and a three-piece suit.

Vicki

Vicki from The Great British Sewing Bee 2023. (Image credit: BBC/Love Productions/James Stack)

Age: 30

Job: Police dispatcher

From: Lincolnshire

Vicki is a body positivity advocate who likes to use sewing as a way to destress after a long shift. She made matching outfits for her whole family when they went to Glastonbury last year!

The Great British Sewing Bee 2023 starts on Wednesday, May 24 at 9 pm, with new episodes airing on BBC One on a weekly basis; you'll be able to catch up with the show (and past episodes) on BBC iPlayer.