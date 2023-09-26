The Great British Bake Off 2023 will be packed full of baking drama.

The Great British Bake Off 2023 (or The Great British Baking Show if you are in the US) is putting a new batch of bakers through their paces. But who can stand the heat in the kitchen and who is going to crumble as the weeks go by?

You can watch for free in the UK on Channel 4, if you're a licence fee holder, but don't worry if you're on holiday while it's on because you can watch The Great British Bake Off 2023 from anywhere with a VPN.

The Great British Bake Off 2023 contestants will be put to the test with a series of challenges, all hoping to wow the judges and earn themselves the coveted title of Star Baker.

Not only are Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood back as judges, but we also have a brand new host added into the mix as Alison Hammond joins Noel Fielding in the tent.

Don't want to miss a moment? Here's how to watch the Great British Bake Off 2023 online wherever you are in the world...

How to watch The Great British Bake Off 2023 in the UK

The Great British Bake Off 2023 will return to Channel 4 on Tuesday, September 26 at 8 pm.

New episodes will air every Tuesday evening at 8 pm and it is thought this new season will be 10 episodes long, meaning we will be adding the champion to The Great British Bake Off winners list in November.

You can catch up on the whole season of The Great British Bake Off 2022 on All4 in the UK where the latest episodes of the new series will also be available to stream.

Can you watch The Great British Bake Off 2023 in the US?

In the US the first episode of The Great British Baking Show 2023 will land on Netflix at midnight PST on Friday, September 29, with new episodes following every Friday.

All episodes of last year's show are also available to stream on Netflix US now.

How to watch The Great British Bake Off 2023 from anywhere with a VPN

You can watch The Great British Bake Off 2023 on any of the streaming services above by using a VPN – no matter where you are in the world!

Normally a streaming service will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

Our favourite VPN is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at ExpressVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free.

Episode guide

Below is a watching schedule for each episode of The Great British Bake Off 2023, wherever in the world you might be viewing from.

The first episode of the series is Cake Week, and once we know what other themes there are each week we will update this list...