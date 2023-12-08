The Great British Sewing Bee Christmas Special 2023: release date, celebrities and everything we know

The Great British Sewing Bee Christmas Special 2023 is here, bringing us more drama in the festive episode with a new gang of celebrity stitchers.

The special will see After Life star Kerry Godliman take on singer Toyah Willcox, Drifters and Ghosts star Jessica Knappett and Black Ops actor Hammed Animashaun. The stars will tackle challenges, including making a festive food-themed fancy dress costume and sewing Christmas stockings, all under the watchful eye of new host and 2021 winner Kiell Smith-Bynoe and sharp-eyed judges, designers Patrick Grant and Esme Young.

“I can sew on a button and fix a hole, but not with an enormous amount of skill,” admits Kerry Godliman. “I was a bit laidback and slapdash. It became stressful because I could feel I was running out of time for the made-to-measure and they kept shouting: ‘You’re running out of time!”

“Kiell was an absolutely hilarious hindrance,” adds Hammed Animashaun. “Asking me to be the back half of a pantomime horse during a challenge isn’t much help but it’s a lot of fun, though.”

Here’s everything you need to know about the The Great British Sewing Bee Christmas Special 2023…

The Great British Sewing Bee Christmas special for 2023 will be shown on BBC1 on Thursday, December 21 at 9pm. It will also be available on BBCiPlayer.

What happens in The Great British Sewing Bee Christmas special 2023?

The four celebrities — Kerry Godliman, Toyah Willcox, Jessica Knappett and Hammed Animashaun — will be tasked with festive challenges and will have to sew a Christmas stocking and make a festive food-themed fancy dress outfit. They will then be judged by designers Patrick Grant and Esme Young to see who will be crowned Christmas champion.

Kerry Godliman in her crime drama Whistable Pearl. (Image credit: Acorn TV)

Interview: New host Kiell Smith-Bynoe on The Great British Sewing Bee Christmas special 2023

Kiell Smith-Bynoe is best known for his role as Mike in the comedy series Ghosts. He also played Dean in Stath Lets Flats and has had roles in Death in Paradise, Dreamland, Cheap, Cheap, Cheap, The Witchfinder, Bloods and Murder: They Hope. He’s also competed on Taskmaster and Would I Lie to You? Kiell is the new host for The Great British Sewing Bee for the 2023 Christmas special and the 2024 series, replacing Sara Pascoe who is on maternity leave...

Here, Kiell tells us about his Sewing Bee hosting duties...

How does it feel to be the new host?

Kiell Smith-Bynoe says: "It was very nice to be back. It brought back memories, some fond ones and some fearful ones. When I did the Christmas special in 2021, I think it was the hardest day's work I've ever done. I really do. I was not in any way prepared for how difficult it was going to be and I really tried hard. I haven't concentrated on anything that much before or since."

It didn’t put you off going back into the sewing room?

Kiell says: "Well, no, I found my way back somehow. I’m drawn to the sewing machines. I can’t seem to leave them alone. I thought it would be a little bit easier if I wasn’t actually doing the sewing this time. I'm not sure if I was right. It was still hard work, but better to be an observer and a supporter of the sewers rather than at the business end of an overlocker."

Were you impressed by the celebrity sewers?

Kiell says: "Oh, yeah. Three out of four had never sewn before, but they were very keen to get involved and didn't hold back. They plunged straight into it and made some really good stuff."

Tell us what you made of each of them…

Kiell says: "Toyah was very capable. She’d clearly done it before, so she knew her stuff and what she was able to do. She had a plan and could execute it – which is something I definitely wasn't able to do when I did Celebrity Sewing Bee. I would have a plan and try to get the closest to it I could, but end up making something else completely. She was able to execute what she set out to do. I have to commend that.

"Hammed I know in real life so I found it hilarious he was doing the show, knowing he had no knowledge of sewing. As much as he'd like to make something of a good standard, it’s not really within his capability. I was in exactly the same boat, so I know what it's like. He tried hard though and did very well.

"Kerry was really fun. She brought a lot of life and a lot of joy to the room while she was struggling to transform a puffer jacket into a kids’ fancy dress costume and make a Christmas stocking.

"Jessica got on really well and was really fun to watch. She’s really funny. The first task she had a little bit of a struggle, but then got right back on track. They all did very well. They were all very supportive of each other and they all created things they could be proud of. At certain times, they didn't really know what they were doing, but they were entertaining while they did it. Very. All of them had one time, at least, where they realised they had sewn something inside out or the wrong way up. It happened quite a bit. And seeing their faces as they realised they'd mucked up made me laugh."

I bet that was appreciated…

Kiell says: "Yeah! But it was also really good to see the pride on their faces when they saw their garment coming down the runway. I remember feeling that as well. I felt like a proud father."

Did you want to swipe the Christmas stockings they made for the pattern challenge to hang on your mantlepiece?

Kiell says: "They were good, yes. If I wasn't such a Grinch, I would have taken one of them home."

You’re going to be the centre of people’s festive viewing…

Kiell says: "Yeah. I'll be pretending that I love Christmas.

"Were the party outfits something people would be pleased to wear at a festive bash? Kiell says: "Yeah, I thought everything really fit the brief very well and was good as well and wearable. There wasn't anything I looked at and thought: ‘That’s horrible’."

What was it like to have your own Toyah gig in the sewing room?

Kiell says: "Oh, it was a lot of fun. She’s a true entertainer and really enjoyed it. We had a nice time. We were part of the performance as well – the backing band. We had instruments. I had a saxophone. We had a lot of fun and to get our own personal little concert was great.

We've established you're a Grinch at Christmas. What are your festive plans this year?

Kiell says: "I'm going to be in Barbados. I was there last year for Christmas, too. It’s a fun time, but Christmas on the beach is definitely different. They have a lot of festivities going on, but it's less turkey and tinsel. It’s not marketed in the same way it is here, but there’s still the element of family getting together. I’m going with my family. There aren’t any traditions, it’s just spending the day together not in front of the TV. Other people bring their partners and family friends and whatnot and we just make a real big thing of it. Everything slows down from about the 21st, but it’s nice, it’s hot and it still does feel like Christmas despite the fact you’re in a T-shirt. There's no need for me to be forced into a Christmas jumper. That’s one thing they can’t get me to do."

What would you like in your stocking this year?

Kiell says: "Cheaper flights… so I could go to Barbados more often. I feel quite content. Being able to manage my time a bit better would be helpful or just having someone to do the boring stuff. A clone. That’s what I’d like in my stocking: an exact replica of me – we're getting into AI territory now. I’ve been busy this year, but it's also nice to stay on top of life admin. The fake me can do that."

What’s your favourite festive tipple?

Kiell says: "It’s quite cliché to say Baileys, but I do like it. And I like a tequila."

So you'll have a tequila or two in Barbados…

Kiell says: "And then some. It'll definitely be boozy in Barbados."

Any New Year resolutions?

Kiell says: "I want to make more of my own work. I’ve got to put some time aside and work on my own stuff. And take time out as well. I’ve had quite a few years of jumping at everything so maybe being a bit more selective. Don’t get me wrong, I’ve done some good stuff and I've had a fun time, but maybe giving myself time to see friends and family. All of that stuff you’ve got to remember is important. The daughter of a close friend of mine turned seven this year and I’d last seen her when she was four. And that is an actual real close friend. We’ve just been so busy. It was something I was talking to (his Ghosts co-star) Charlotte Ritchie about… really trying to make more of an effort and go to birthdays and attend things. And being present – not going to a thing knowing you've got to be up in the morning to work, so you’re half there. I want to commit to those real-life things because years can go by and you think: ‘Oh, I’ve done this job, this job and this job, but I haven’t seen my friends.’ You really have to try. You have to work at your friendships just as much as you do your work and remember those things actually matter. I’m trying to focus a bit more on that."

Kiell Smith-Bynoe as Mike in Ghosts. (Image credit: BBC/Monumental/Guido Mandozzi)

Is there a trailer for The Great British Sewing Bee Christmas special 2023?

No, not at the moment, but if the BBC releases one we’ll put it up on this page.