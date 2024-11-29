Winter on the Farm 2024: release date, exclusive interview and everything we know

JB Gill, Helen Skelton and Jules Hudson are back in Yorkshire for Winter on the Farm.

Winter on the Farm 2024 sees another run of the agricultural extravaganza, which will mark the arrival of the chillier months.

Hosted once more by JB Gill, Helen Skelton and Jules Hudson, the series, airing on Channel 5, sees cameras return to Cannon Hall Farm in South Yorkshire to follow how farming brothers Rob and Dave Nicholson and their animals are getting ready for the challenges and delights of winter.

Here’s everything we know about Winter on the Farm 2024…

The new four-part series will air from Tuesday 3 December to Friday 6 December on Channel 5 at 8 pm and will also be available on streaming site My5.

Winter on the Farm 2024 — who are the presenters?

Helen Skelton and Jules Hudson are back to oversee proceedings while roving reporter JB Gill will be out and about around the country exploring rural life.

The team at Cannon Hall Farm will also appear, including farmers Rob and Dave Nicholson, while The Yorkshire Vet’s Rohin Aojula and chef Tim Bilton are among those sharing their insight and expertise.

JB Gill visits a vineyard to find out about the winter harvest. (Image credit: Channel 5/Daisybeck)

Winter on the Farm 2024 – what can we expect?

The new series will meet up with some of the familiar furry and feathered faces on the farm as well as some new arrivals, while Rob and Dave will prepare their land for winter by muck spreading. Helen will also be taking part in the Westmorland County Show with Rob and Dave, Jules will be stargazing, and JB will be visiting a vineyard in London to look at their winter harvest.

Rob and Dave will also be heading to Finland to look at the differences in farming, while Rohin will take his dad to meet some rare zebu cows in Yorkshire.

Then, in Christmas on the Farm, airing on Channel 5 on Tuesday 17 December at 9pm, Rob and Dave take part in a charity tractor ride, Jules helps to carve some festive items, Tim Bilton makes gingerbread, while there’s also a gospel choir.

Helen Skelton competes alongside farmers Rob and Dave Nicholson at the Westmorland County Show. (Image credit: Channel 5/Daisybeck)

Winter on the Farm 2024 – Helen Skelton and Jules Hudson exclusive interview

Helen Skelton and Jules Hudson are hoping to see some animal magic in Winter on the Farm. (Image credit: Channel 5/Daisybeck)

What’s happening this winter at Cannon Hall?

Helen Skelton: “What you do in winter prepares you for the spring, you're making sure that the ground’s right, so you can grow crops and look after the animals. Winter’s when you do the hard work, so we’ll see Rob and Dave muck spreading!”

Jules Hudson: “Yes, we’ll touch on whether it’s been a good year for cereals and if there’s enough silage, fodder and bedding for winter. It’s about looking back on the year that’s been but looking forward to the year that's coming.”

Which animals are you hoping to see?

Jules Hudson: “We’re catching up with the ones we saw born in spring, and there'll be new faces, which will be exciting. It’s a constantly changing kaleidoscope of animals and we all have our favourites. I love the miniature donkeys and Shetlands. They’re so cheeky and curious.”

Helen Skelton: “Yes, our audience is so invested in the characters like [Shetland Pony] John Bon Pony and Shakira the diva alpaca! And there's plenty going on with the horses, you never know what’s going to arrive.”

We hear that Shetland pony Casey, belonging to Rob’s granddaughter Nelly, is due to have a foal…

Jules Hudson: “You’ve jinxed it now if we’re expecting the birth while we’re filming! With the most rewarding things, there’s no way of predicting!”

Helen Skelton: “Hopefully it will be ‘foal watch’ though, and we’ll be looking for the tell-tale signs. And it’s great seeing Nelly, she’s not backwards in coming forwards!”

What was it like competing at the Westmorland County Show in your native Cumbria, Helen?

Helen Skelton: “I showed one of Rob and Dave’s sheep. It wasn't shy, I was dragged around like a rag doll! It’s a highly regarded show and a chance for farmers to demonstrate their husbandry, so you don't want to let them down. But it was a good day and nice because my friends and family came.”

Jules Hudson goes stargazing in Winter on the Farm. (Image credit: Channel 5/Daisybeck)

And how was the stargazing, Jules?

Jules Hudson: “I went to Cranborne Chase in Dorset, one of the country's dark sky reserves, with local stargazers, which was fun. It's harder to see stars than you think, but if we’re lucky enough to avoid excessive light pollution, we can appreciate the landscape on a crisp winter’s night and look up and think, ‘Wow.’”

And what can you tease for Christmas on the Farm?

Helen Skelton: “Christmas is a time for eating, drinking and being merry and treating yourself, isn't it? And we try to lean into that. I will be taking my tupperware and making sure that I take plenty of Tim’s gingerbread home with me! And we have a choir. That’s always one of those moments at Christmas that makes everybody stop and take a moment.”

Jules Hudson: “Choirs really do lift the spirits and get us in the Christmas mood. The Christmas tractor runs are also a tradition across the farming community, they raise loads of money for good causes. You see all sorts of tractors dressed up in all kinds of different ways. I'm sure Rob and Dave will have done their best to dress their one, it's a lovely spectacle.

"And I went down to Wales to meet the team at a lovely woodwork charity. I loved it, we pulled together a very cute looking timber reindeer, so I think that will make an appearance at the farm!”

Finally, why do you both still love returning to Cannon Hall each year?

Jules Hudson: “It's a lovely way of reminding ourselves that we live in a country with a great farming tradition. We’re lucky to have a ringside seat. If we’re chilly, we can cuddle a pygmy goat or lamb and warm up!’”

Helen Skelton: “What’s not to like?! There’s cute animals, hard-working people and great food. It’s a reflection of the seasons and a privilege. It’s a celebration of one of the best times of the year!”