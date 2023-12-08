Winter on the Farm 2023: release date, trailer and everything we know

Winter on the Farm 2023 sees JB Gill, Helen Skelton and Jules Hudson welcome viewers to Cannon Hall Farm to watch what it's like over the festive period.

The presenters return to the 126-acre holding, located in South Yorkshire, to meet with the Nicholson brothers and learn how they manage farm life during the colder months, which presents a unique set of challenges.

Speaking about the third iteration of Winter On The Farm, JB told us: "With farming, you always have challenges, no matter the season, but farmers find a way to manage. This will be a great way for people to connect with that, help where they can and understand issues farmers are facing."

Here's everything you need to know as the Channel 5 series returns...

Winter on the Farm returns on Monday, December 11 at 8 pm on Channel 5. Episodes will also air at the same time during the week on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights.

If you can't watch it live, it will be available on demand via My5.

Winter on the Farm 2023 presenters

This series will be presented by Countryfile's Helen Skelton who is joined by Escape to the Country's Jules Hudson and singer JB Gill.

Speaking about presenting, JB said: "The On The Farm team is my TV family and it's nice to hang out with everybody and be involved in all the on-screen festivities!"

What should we expect from this series?

Once again, we'll be following Rob and Dave Nicholson, and their animals, as they get to work during winter. This time, the brothers are investigating farming in Switzerland, which the programme sheds more light on.

Elsewhere, there's plenty of animals to look forward to such as the fan favourites Jon Bon Pony, Biscuit the Pygmy Goat and Zander the alpaca, as well as some new additions such as Shetland foals.

There will also be a festive edition called Christmas on the Farm, which airs the following week, and they've teased a little bit about what to expect.

JB revealed: "It's an extravaganza! We'll have Christmas food, treats and a choir. I will be doing a competition with the Nicholson brothers to see who's best at gift wrapping, which I will win!"

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there's a trailer for the new series which has been shared on their official Twitter account. So if you want a little taste of what to expect, you can take a look below...