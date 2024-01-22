The Valley: trailer, cast and everything we know about the Vanderpump Rules spinoff

The Valley is the latest spinoff of Bravo's smash hit Vanderpump Rules. While Vanderpump Rules season 11 ramps up to cover all of the Scandoval fallout, The Valley will focus on a group of former VPR stars and their families as they try to do the adult thing in Los Angeles.

The Valley features two original VPR cast members and a few others who joined the cast in later seasons. They've made cameo appearances on VPR since leaving the flagship show about the staff at Lisa Vanderpump's glitzy LA eateries and bars, and now it's time to catch up with them and see watch as they figure out what their post-Vanderpump Rules lives look like as they trade champagne bottles for baby bottles.

Here's everything we know about The Valley.

Bravo has yet to announce a premiere date for The Valley, but according to promotional materials it's slated for later this spring. We'll keep you updated as more information becomes available.

The Valley plot

We don't have an official synopsis of The Valley just yet, but the new series is set to follow five couples and their friends as they navigate the next stage in their lives as parents in Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley.

The Valley cast

Five couples will appear in The Valley, along with two friends of the cast:

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright

Kristen Doute and Luke Broderick

Danny and Nia Booko

Jesse and Michelle Lally

Jason and Janet Caperna

Jasmine Goode

Zack Wickham

Jax Taylor was an original Vanderpump Rules cast member who appeared on the series for eight seasons. He married Cartwright, who joined the series in season 6, in 2019, and they had a one-season spinoff Vanderpump Rules: Jax & Brittany Take Kentucky in 2017.

Doute, also an original VPR cast member, started dating Broderick in 2022. She was fired from the series in June 2020 along with co-star Stassi Schroeder for calling the police on a fellow cast member and implicating her in a crime she didn't commit.

The other two couples are friends of the cast. Booko and Lally are friends with Taylor. Booko has three kids with his wife, Nia, who was Miss USA 2014. Lally and his wife, Michelle, have a young daughter and work as luxury real estate brokers. Caperna has ties to Taylor, Cartwright and Doute.

Goode is a former NFL cheerleader and Bachelor contestant who worked at SUR. The only single cast member is Wickham, Cartwright's best friend from college.

The Valley trailer

A promo for The Valley debuted during Bravo's promotional event for the new season of Vanderpump Rules. Take a look below:

Meet your new favorite neighbors (and see some familiar faces!) when #TheValley arrives this spring! pic.twitter.com/MYwrqoWAzqJanuary 18, 2024 See more

How to watch The Valley

The Valley will air on Bravo, with new episodes airing the next day on Peacock. If you have cut the cord to traditional cable/satellite television, Bravo is available on live TV streaming services such as Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

UK fans will likely be able to tune in to The Valley on Hayu, and once we have a release date for the UK we’ll add it here.