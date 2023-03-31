Star Trek: Starfleet Academy to focus on 'dream of hope and optimism'

The ever-expanding Star Trek Universe at Paramount Plus continues to grow, this time with what looks to be a YA-centric focus on the young Starfleet cadets who dream of becoming officers. Star Trek: Starfleet Academy is the latest series coming to Paramount Plus, and it’s the first time the franchise has focused entirely upon the lives of Starfleet cadets who have yet to become officers.

Here’s the official description of Starfleet Academy from co-showrunners and executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau:

"Admission is now open to Starfleet Academy! Explore the galaxy! Captain your destiny! For the first time in over a century, our campus will be re-opened to admit individuals a minimum of 16 Earth years (or species equivalent) who dream of exceeding their physical, mental and spiritual limits, who value friendship, camaraderie, honor and devotion to a cause greater than themselves. The coursework will be rigorous, the instructors among the brightest lights in their respective fields, and those accepted will live and study side-by-side with the most diverse population of students ever admitted. Today we encourage all who share our dreams, goals and values to join a new generation of visionary cadets as they take their first steps toward creating a bright future for us all. Apply today! Ex Astris, Scientia!"

"We are excited to introduce Star Trek fans to a whole new generation of Starfleet officers in training as they navigate the rigors of the Academy and the brink of adulthood in Star Trek: Starfleet Academy," said Domenic DiMeglio, chief marketing officer and head of data at Paramount Streaming. "Introducing new characters and compelling storylines, this all-new original series will serve as a fantastic addition to the franchise and Paramount Plus, bringing new generations of viewers and long-term Star Trek fans alike together to enjoy the next chapter in the iconic Star Trek universe."

Starfleet Academy has always had a special place in the Star Trek Universe. References to “the Academy” have been heard in just about every series and spinoff. The most recent reference came in Star Trek: Picard season 2 when Raffi (Michelle Hurd) returned to guide young cadets, including the first Romulan enrollee, Elnor (Evan Evagora).

The Academy played an integral role in 2009’s Star Trek movie starring Chris Pine as James T. Kirk and Zachary Quinto as Spock. The movie followed the contentious early days of Kirk and Spock’s relationship before transforming into the close bond that the duo has become known for over the years.

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy will begin production in 2024, so it will be a while before the series is beaming into fans’ living rooms.