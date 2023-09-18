EastEnders spoilers: Ravi Gulati TERRIFIED as Nugget VANISHES

Ravi Gulati is horrified when he discovers that his son Nugget Gulati has gone missing in Monday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Ravi Gulati is in bits after his teenage son Nugget Gulati confronted him over some shocking news from a vengeful Suki Panesar.

Devastated after finding out about Ravi's lies, Suki took her anger out on Ravi by telling Nugget exactly what his criminal dad has been up to.

Nugget didn't want to believe that Ravi could betray the family in such a terrible way, but after demanding the truth from his dad, he realised that Suki's claims were on the level.

Disgusted with his father and unable to face him, Nugget packed a bag and headed away from the Square.

Ravi is in a panic when he discovers that Nugget is missing. Knowing how hurt his son was over Suki's revelations, he furiously confronts her and blames her for his son's disappearance.

Realising that she went too far by dragging Nugget into her beef with Ravi, a guilty Suki offers to help him search for him.

Cindy Beale ruins her own plan to get the Panesars on board with her business! (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Cindy Beale is on a mission to get the Panesar family to invest in her new idea for a traditional East End pie and mash shop.

When her son Peter Beale reveals that the family are very dodgy, instead of backing off, Cindy uses the information to try and twist the arm of Vinny Panesar!

It seems Cindy's business tactics have worked, as an initially reluctant Nish Panesar finally agrees to sign the deal. With his pen poised to sign on the dotted line, Nish is stopped in his tracks by his son Ravi, who bursts in and shares the news about a missing Nugget.

Unimpressed by the interruption, Cindy pushes Nish to sign, which only enrages him! He can't believe that Cindy is being totally insensitive over the fact that his grandson has gone awol!

When Nish makes a nasty remark about CIndy's parenting track record, she can't help herself and bites back with a mean comment.

The Panesars and the Beales are stunned when a furious Cindy grabs the contract and rips it up in front of Nish's face!

Phil Mitchell goes to the hospital to bring Alfie Moon back home! (Image credit: BBC)

Phil Mitchell is worried for stepson Tommy Moon on the day of his debut boxing match, as Tommy is fretting that his dad Alfie Moon won't make it to see him fight.

Alfie's been in hospital after having an operation on his prostate to treat his recently discovered cancer.

After promising Tommy that Alfie will be there, Phil heads to the hospital to bring Alfie to the Boxing Den. When he arrives, however, Alfie shares that the operation has left him in very bad shape.

Insisting that he needs to properly recuperate, Alfie reveals that he's going to Spain for a while until he's feeling better.

Not able to change Alfie's mind, Phil heads home and is concerned about telling Tommy that his dad's not coming.

When Tommy accidentally finds out the truth, he's completely gutted. He lashes out at Phil, accusing him of being a liar.

Sonia Fowler and Reiss Colwell find out their results. (Image credit: BBC)

Sonia Fowler prepares herself for a follow up IVF appointment, where she and boyfriend Reiss Colwell get to find out the results of both of their tests.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Tuesday at 7:30 pm.