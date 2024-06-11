EastEnders tonight: Guilty Linda makes a BIG confession!

*This article contains spoilers for tonight's (Tuesday, June 11) episode of EastEnders on BBC iPlayer and is yet to air on TV*

EastEnders airs a BIG confession in tonight's episode, as Sharon drags Linda to an alcohol support meeting.

And when Linda shares her story, Sharon worries she's about to confess to everything that's happened.

Including killing Keanu!

Sharon gives Linda an ultimatum (Image credit: BBC)

After finding Linda in the cellar, drunk and shouting her mouth off about what she did to Keanu, Sharon and Johnny take desperate action.

They put Linda in the bath and squirt her with water, hoping to sober her up!

Sharon takes desperate action to make Linda sober up! (Image credit: BBC)

Leaving Johnny to look after his mum, Sharon heads off - a woman on a mission! Keanu's funeral is on Thursday and Ms Watts knows drunk and out-of-control Linda could spill their HUGE secret about who really killed him.

Especially if his suspicious mother Karen is back.

She has a heart to heart with fellow Six member Kathy, who suggests keeping L out of The Vic that day.

But Sharon admits she's worried sick about her pal, and wants to try a different approach - she wants to help her.

The events of Christmas Day are still haunting Linda (Image credit: BBC)

Giving Linda no choice in the matter whatsoever, Sharon marches her friend to an alcohol support meeting.

And when Linda is asked to speak, Sharon says, no.

Linda, though, has other ideas. She talks about her drinking and says she drinks to forget the bad things that have happened to her, and the bad things that she's done to other people.

"That's the worst thing," she admits. "Living with the guilt."

Is she about to fess up to killing Keanu?!

Keanu died at Christmas (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron/Matt Burlem)

Luckily for the other members of the Six, who were all involved in the Christmas murder and cover-up, Linda's got another confession to make first.

Instead she opens up about how she treated Mick badly because of her drinking and admits to her worries about how Ollie is feeling about losing his dad.

Sharon is upset, clearly thinking about Albie, and relieved!

Sharon's on edge as Linda confesses! (Image credit: BBC)

The Six's secret is safe - for now!

But with emotions running high as Father's Day AND Keanu's funeral approach, can Linda fight her drink habit and live with the guilt of what she did?

EastEnders airs tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One. Check our TV Guide for more information.