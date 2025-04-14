EastEnders spoilers: WHO offers Ravi £10,000?

Ravi faces a dilemma when Nicola offers to pay him £10,000 to carry out a mystery job for her on EastEnders...

Ravi Gulati (played by Aaron Thiara) gets an unexpected and lucrative offer on today's episode of EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



However, the hefty payout comes with a BIG risk and could land Ravi in a whole lot of trouble...



Ravi is curious when Nicola Mitchell (Laura Doddington) wants to meet at Walford East, where she offers him £10k for a job!



But doing WHAT?



Later, Nicola lies to her mechanic son Harry (Elijah Holloway) and manages to secure the keys to a customer's van for job.



Unaware of Nicola's KILLER secret, will Ravi agree to carry out her plan?

At No.55, Nigel Bates (Paul Bradley) is feeling overwhelmed by Phil Mitchell's overzealous behaviour.



Phil totally seems to be taking matters into his own hands after finding out about Nigel's devastating decision to end his own life before the dementia truly takes hold of him...



How will Nigel react when Phil tells Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) that Nigel is no longer well enough to work at Bridge Street Cafe?

ALSO, Kojo Asare (Dayo Koleosho) is excited about his first day of work at the Arches helping Harry.



This is Kojo's big opportunity to prove to the rest of the Knight family that he is ready for some independence.

