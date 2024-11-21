2024’s The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Holiday now streaming for free on The Roku Channel

Bake Off fans must have been extra good this year, because The Great American Baking Show is going to give them the chance to double dip on trips to the white tent this holiday season. While the latest season of The Great British Baking Show enters its final two weeks on Netflix, a new edition of The Great American Baking Show: CelebrityHoliday is now streaming (for free) on The Roku Channel.

The Great American Baking Show is a spinoff of its British big sibling, featuring franchise icons Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith (as well as classic white tent) and hosted by Casey Wilson and Zach Cherry. Two seasons of the regular competition have streamed on The Roku Channel so far, while this is the third Celebrity Holiday special for the show.

This year’s edition of The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Holiday will see Black-ish’s Anthony Anderson, comedian Rob Riggle, former Saturday Night Live cast memberVanessa Bayer, comedian Loni Love and Curb Your Enthusiasm’s Susie Essman give baking a try through holiday-themed challenges in the hopes of becoming the star baker.

The great news is that The Roku Channel is totally free to watch in the US; no subscription required. All you have to do is get the app on your smart TV or visit the website on your computer, search for The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Holiday and start watching (and deal with intermittent ads). You can also watch the previous editions of The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Holiday, which have included the likes of Joel Kim Booster, D’Arcy Carden, Nat Faxon, Chloe Fineman, Liza Koshy and Marshawn Lynch in 2022, then Joel McHale, DeAndre Jordan, Heather McMahan, Ego Nwodim, Phoebe Robinson and Arturo Castro in 2023.

These holiday specials have become a tradition for The Great British Baking Show. In fact, there is going to be both a Christmas special (The Great British Baking Show: Holidays, premiering on Netflix December) and a New Year’s special. The Great American Baking Show is continuing that tradition.

Get a preview of The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Holiday 2024 right here by watching the trailer:

The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Holiday Season 3 | Official Trailer | The Roku Channel - YouTube Watch On