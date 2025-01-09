Celebrity Jeopardy! season 3 is here, with the first episode of the primetime Jeopardy! tournament premiering on Wednesday, January 8 on ABC. Over the course of the first couple months of 2025, stars from TV, movies, sports and elsewhere are going to test their knowledge to raise money for charities. As is habit for Jeopardy! fans, you probably like to play along at home, attempting to answer the prompts in the form of a question before the contestants do.

But if you were unable to watch this episode live, we want to give you the chance to still play along by sharing with you the Celebrity Jeopardy! Final Jeopardy prompt from January 8. FYI, if you want to watch the whole episode to try and answer all the questions, the latest episodes of Celebrity Jeopardy! season 3 land on Hulu on Thursdays.

In the first episode of Celebrity Jeopardy! season 3 the contestants were W. Kamau Bell, Max Greenfield and Camilla Luddington. At the end of Triple Jeopardy (remember, Celebrity Jeopardy! has three rounds to fill out the hour-long program), Bell was in the lead with $13,205, followed by Greenfield with $7,700 and then Luddington with $1,400. Despite a big lead, Greenfield could still catch Bell in Final Jeopardy, where the category was Hawai’i.

You can find the Final Jeopardy prompt below. See if you can answer it yourself and find out how the Celebrity Jeopardy! contestants did.

What was the Celebrity Jeopardy! Final Jeopardy clue on January 8?

Again, with the category of Hawai’i, here was the Final Jeopardy clue: “Introduced in 1881 to grow ornamental trees, these seeds became one of Hawai’i’s most valuable crops.”

Take 30 seconds to see if you can come up with the correct response. You can play the classic Final Jeopardy tune (courtesy of the legend John Williams) to help you’re thinking process.

What was the Celebrity Jeopardy! Final Jeopardy answer on January 8?

And the answer is…

What are Macadamia nuts?

Unfortunately, all three contestants were not able to come up with the correct response. Luddington guessed palm trees, Greenfield wrote down coconuts and Bell thought it was pineapples. What did that do to the final scores?

Luddington wagered just $200, giving her a final total of $1,200. Greenfield, meanwhile, wagered all of his winnings, so he dropped from $7,700 to $0 with his incorrect response. That meant it all came down to Bell and how much he wagered, but he played it smart, wagering $2,916, which would have been just enough to cover him if he and Greenfield both got the answer right, but in this case gave him plenty of space to secure the win.

So, Bell is the first contestant to advance to the Celebrity Jeopardy! season 3 semifinals, while Luddington and Greenfield are eliminated but earn $30,000 for their charities, I Stand With the Pack and Wags and Walks.