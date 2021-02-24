'Spider-Man 3' announces its title for real this time

Yesterday, Spider-Man stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon all had some fun at the internet's expense by dropping some fake titles for the upcoming film. The internet had fun right back, immediately launching into meme after meme of its own titles. We even got in on the game.

Today, the Spider-Man team has announced the official title in a fun new video. Check out the announcement for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

This, we can confirm. #SpiderManNoWayHome only in movie theaters this Christmas. pic.twitter.com/kCeI8VgkdmFebruary 24, 2021 See more

We're all in on the cast and crew leaning into the fact that Tom Holland does, in fact, spoil everything. Shout out to Holland for being a good sport on the matter. We're not judging on our end. If we were cast in a major role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (And here's how to watch every Marvel movie in order), we'd have a hard time keeping our mouths shut, too.

Thanks to the fun white-board shot featured as the image on this post, we get a glimpse at some fun names that were "shot down" for the film as well. Frankly, we're all-in on a Spider-Man/Home Alone mashup. Kinda curious who at Disney allowed "Webcamming" to make this image though. We support your shenanigans, Jon Watts and company!

Spider-Man: No Way Home intends to release in theaters this Christmas. Given the current vaccination projections, we could be able to kick back and watch it before-times style on the big screen in that timeframe! We don't know how many weird cameos and what kind of multiverse shenanigans (outside of what's already been announced) we'll be getting into in the film, but wouldn't it be nice to feel the sticky theater floor under your feet again? We can smell the popcorn already.