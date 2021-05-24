Check out ‘Eternals’ arrival to the MCU in the first full trailer

Marvel will be back on the big screen in 2021, and we now have our first full look at one of the more intriguing entries to the MCU with the release of the trailer for Eternals.

The film is directed by recent Oscar-winner Chloe Zhao and features an ensemble cast that includes Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Salma Hayek, Brian Tyree Henry, Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani, Kit Harrington and Barry Keoghan.

Eternals follows a group of immortal warriors who spend thousands of years on Earth secretly aiding humanity, but who are forced to intervene when an ancient enemy, the Deviants, return. (And, no, one of them isn't Bucky Barnes.)

The trailer doesn’t get too heavy into the plot, instead choosing to focus on the Eternals’ arrival on Earth and some quick clips into their personalities and things they have been up to throughout history. But you get a sense of the incredible scope of their story from the two minutes, scored with the song “The End of the World” performed by Skeeter Davis (foreshadowing?).

There’s a lot that makes Eternals an exciting addition to the MCU. Inside the world of the story, what have these characters been up to while the Infinity Saga played out? How will they interact with our well established heroes?

From the making-of angle, how does Zhao — best known for indies like The Rider and Best Picture-winner Nomadland — mix her style with the MCU? At the very least the trailer shows a lot of beautiful vistas and golden-hour shots.

We’ll have to wait until Nov. 5 to get more concrete answers to these questions — and this one isn't currently slated to hit Disney+ Premier Access at the same time — but you can whet your appetite by watching the trailer below.

And after keeping fans sated with TV series WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+ so far this year, Marvel is set to return to movie theaters on July 9 with the release of Black Widow.