No, that's not Bucky Barnes in the first footage of Marvel's 'Eternals'

You're excused if you watched the latest Marvel hype video — which takes a look at the past decade or so of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and then spins things ahead as we prepare to finally (maybe) venture back into theaters — and thought you saw someone leaping from one story to the next.

That's not uncommon in the MCU, of course. Various members of the Avengers have been popping up in everyone else's stories for years now, tying everything together while still allowing each franchise character to stand on their own — and grow.

But that second of footage of Marvel's Eternals threw us for a second. You only see the six faces for a second. Less than that, really. Kumail Nanjiani on the far left is easy enough to spot as Kingo. And that's Lia McHugh next to him as Sprite. And next from the left is Gemma Chan as Sersi. On the right is Ma Dong-seok (also known as Don Lee) as Gilgamesh, with none other than Angelina Jolie as Thena at his side.

And in the middle? That's Bucky Barnes, right?

Not so much. The Sebastian Stan lookalike (at least in the brief second that you get in the clip) actually is Richard Madden, who you've recently seen in Bodyguard, and before that as pre-Red Wedding Robb Stark in HBO's Game of Thrones.

And once you've been staring at the image for a few minutes like we have here, yeah. It makes sense. That's not Bucky. That's not Sebastian Stan. But in the moment? A little confusion not only is possible, it's downright likely.

Regardless, you've got six months to make yourself intimately familiar with the entire Eternals gang before the movie hits theaters on Nov. 5.