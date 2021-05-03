Marvel makes 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' official as it celebrates theaters

Theaters are reopening in the United States, and perhaps nobody is more excited about that than Marvel. Today the studio rolled out a bit of a hype film, reminding us what it's birthed over the past decade. And perhaps more important: It teased the actual name of the Black Panther sequel.

Get ready for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The video is narrated by the late Stan Lee himself. "I love being with people," he says. "It's the most incredible thing in the world. That world may change and evolve. But the one thing that may never change — we're all part of one big family. That woman over there — she's your sister. We're all part of one universe that moves ever upward and onward to greater glory."

We're treated to clips of all the major films from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which sat out 2020 due to the global pandemic but returned in 2021 first with WandaVision, and then with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Up next on the series side of things is Loki. And finally this summer we'll see the delayed Black Widow on July 9. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings lands on Sept. 3, followed by Eternals on Nov. 5. Spider-Man No Way Home is scheduled for Dec. 17.

Marvel takes us into 2022, as well, with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on March 25, Thor: Love and Thunder on May 6, Wakanda Forever on July 8, and The Marvels on Nov. 11.

And because that's still not enough, we leap right into 2023 with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania on Feb. 17 and, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 on May 5,

It's worth watching the video a few times. In addition to the name for Wakanda Forever, we also get our first look at footage from Eternals.

So, yeah. Marvel is excited. And, frankly, so are we.

