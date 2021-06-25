The full 'Shang-Chi' trailer is full of much-needed backstory

The idea of a super-human savior who also has issues with their father isn't exactly a new idea. But there's just something about Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings that keeps it exciting.

At least that's true from what we can glean from the full trailer for the upcoming Marvel flick — the 25th in the MCU, by the way — which hits theaters in September.

The gist is this: Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) was raised by his father, Wenwu (Tony Leung) to be an assassin in the Ten Rings. He didn't want any of that, though, and took off for San Francisco. He gets drawn back in, through, as one does, and is forced to confront his father later in life.

Wenwu also goes by another name — "The Mandarin," which has a bit of a history in the Marvel history.

You'll see a few familiar faces in this film as well. Benedict Wong reprises his Doctor Strange-born role as Wong. And Michelle Yeoh, previously Aleta Ogord in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, has a new MCU role as Jiang Nan.

There's no simultaneous Disney+ release for Shang-Chi. If you want to see this movie when it's released, you'll have to get yourself vaccinated and hit the theaters.