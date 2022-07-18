Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge season 7 — release date, celebrity guests and everything we know about the reality series

If you’ve missed seeing Bear Grylls taking some of Hollywood’s most well-known celebrities to face some mind-blowing obstacles in the great outdoors, then we’ve got some good news for you. Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge season 7 is here, and this time around some Marvel stars have said they’re up for the challenge (pun intended).

Who are these Marvel stars you ask? Well, you recently saw one wielding a hammer in the recent Thor: Love and Thunder movie and the other in last year’s hit, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. We’re talking about Natalie Portman and Simu Liu respectively. There is also another Marvel star from Black Widow.

While there are a number of other celebrity guests featured in this season of the series, our attention gravitated to the superhero actors. After all, you’d think their Marvel training gives them a leg up when it comes to surviving in the wild with Bear. Right?

Here’s everything we know about Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge season 7.

Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge season 7 is set to premiere on Monday, July 25, at 9 pm ET/PT on National Geographic. The full season becomes available to stream on Disney Plus on Wednesday, August 10.

As of right now, there is no official word on the UK release date. However, once that information becomes available we’ll be sure to pass it along.

Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge season 7 celebrity guests

Anthony Anderson and Bear Grylls in the wild on Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge season 7 (Image credit: National Geographic)

As previously mentioned, Natalie Portman and Simu Liu are featured in this season of the series. In addition to playing Jane Foster in the Thor movies, Portman is also well-known for her roles as Nina in Black Swan and Evey in V for Vendetta. Meanwhile, Liu has also starred in Kim’s Convenience as Jung and in the television adaptation of Taken as Faaron.

Also joining this season is Black-ish star Anthony Anderson. Anderson has a long history in Hollywood having been in a number of other projects including Law & Order as Detective Bernard, Barbershop as J.D. and Hustle & Flow as Key.

The other remaining celebrity guests are Ashton Kutcher (That '70s Show, Two and a Half Men), Florence Pugh (Black Widow, Hawkeye) and Robert Riggle (Hoops, Holey Moley).

Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge host

Back for another round of adventure is Bear Grylls. The well-known adventurer is a former soldier of the British Special Forces and is the first Chief Ambassador to the World Scout Organization.

Using the survival skills he’s acquired over the years via his British military training and his overall love for the great outdoors, he’s managed to host several seasons of the Emmy-Award-nominated series Man vs. Wild, the Emmy-Award-nominated Netflix series You vs. Wild and the BAFTA-winning show The Island with Bear Grylls.

Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge season 7 premise

National Geographic had this to say about the Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge season 7 premise:

"On Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge, Bear Grylls is taking it up a level by teaching his celebrity guests essential survival skills that they’ll have to master and then prove they can use in a high-stress situation. With more daring, epic challenges that span from the snowy peaks of the Canadian Rockies to the deserts of the Great Basin to the volcanic rainforests of Costa Rica, are Natalie Portman, Ashton Kutcher, Florence Pugh, Simu Liu, Anthony Anderson and Rob Riggle up for 'The Challenge?'"

Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge season 7 trailer

Judging by the promo for this season, we’d venture to say that this season’s celebrity guests are going to be in for quite the ride.

Some truly amazing new stars and guests of Running Wild! This season we take it up a level! Officially the most challenging season ever on Running Wild With Bear Grylls we have ever done… and it all starts July 25th at 9/8c on National Geographic. Are you ready? #RunningWild pic.twitter.com/tJAyDOspA3June 21, 2022 See more

How to watch Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge season 7

In order to watch Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge season 7 in the US, you’ll need to either have a subscription to the National Geographic channel or Disney Plus. National Geographic is a network available on traditional cable/satellite TV, and is also available on live streaming services like Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Sling TV.

Access to Disney Plus can currently be obtained with a purchase of a subscription.

As of right now, there is no premiere date for Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge season 7 in the UK, but we suspect when the series becomes available in the country, it will be released on Disney Plus.