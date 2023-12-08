It was widely publicized at the time that legendary animator Hayao Miyazaki had made his last feature-length movie with 2013's The Wind Rises and would retire, but 10 years later he has returned with an all new movie for audiences to enjoy, The Boy and the Heron. But how, when and where can you watch The Boy and Heron?

Miyazaki has been the main creative force behind the Japanese animation house Studio Ghibli. Among his movies are Howl's Moving Castle, Spirited Away, Princess Mononoke, Kiki's Delivery Service and My Neighbor Totoro. The Boy and the Heron seems poised to be the latest classic to join that list, based on critical reactions.

If you're wanting to watch The Boy and the Heron, read on as we have all the information you need directly below, including whether or not it is streaming.

How to watch The Boy and the Heron in movie theaters

The Boy and the Heron is now playing in the US exclusively in movie theaters; UK audiences wanting to see the Miyazaki movie can do so starting December 26.

To find out when and where The Boy and the Heron is playing near you, check out the movie's official website or Fandango , which can show you all of the movie theaters and times that The Boy and the Heron is playing in your area. You can also purchase your tickets directly online on these websites.

You can also find movie times and tickets — and potentially save some money on them — with movie theater subscription and membership programs. Offered by various US and UK movie theater chains, these programs allow movie fans to get free, discounted or a monthly allotment of tickets, in addition to deals on concessions and more.

Is The Boy and the Heron streaming?

The Boy and the Heron is not streaming right now, the only place to watch it is at the movie theater.

However, based on where other Studio Ghibli movies are streaming right now, we can make some educated guesses where The Boy and the Heron could end up when it does arrive for streaming. US audiences are able to stream Miyazaki movies on Max, while in the UK they are frequently available on Netflix. Whether that will turn out to be the case with The Boy and the Heron is not confirmed, but it seems like a decent bet.

We'll update this page when plans for The Boy and the Heron at-home viewing becomes available, including when it is available via digital on-demand.

What else to know about The Boy and the Heron

US and UK audiences are going to be able to see The Boy and the Heron with well known Hollywood actors providing the voices in an English-language version of the movie. The cast includes Christian Bale, Gemma Chan, Robert Pattinson, Mark Hamill, Florence Pugh, Willem Dafoe, Karen Fukuhara, Dave Bautista, Mamoudou Athie and, voicing the main character Mahito, Luca Padovan.

The Boy and the Heron tells the story of Mahito who, yearning for his deceased mother, ventures into a world shared by the living and the dead. It is described as a semi-autobiographical fantasy story from Miyazaki.

In terms of reviews, The Boy and the Heron is receiving great notices. It is "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes with a score of 95%. The movie has also received a couple of end-of-the-year awards, including being named a Top 10 Film of the Year by the National Board of Review and picked as by the Best Animated Film by the New York Film Critics Society.

Watch The Boy and the Heron trailer directly below.