HBO Max gives Love Life a second season, but it'll feature a new character

Source: HBO Max "Love Life" will be back for a second season on HBO Max — but Anna Kendrick's Darby won't be. (Image credit: HBO Max)

HBO Max today announced that Love Life (read our full review ) — one of the first six original series on the new streaming service — has been renewed for a second season. But it was fairly obvious that we'd almost certainly not be able to follow Darby forever through her various relationships and break-ups. And sure enough, Season 2 is going to pick up with a new character.

Don't worry, Darby's not being disappeared or anything — she'll "appear occasionally," and the show will remain in New York City. And Season 2 "will also cleverly key off characters in Season 1," HBO said in a news release. it "explores what happens when you've lived your whole life knowing who your soulmate is, only to find out years into a marriage that it's not the right fit at all.

Said Kendrick, who also served as an executive producer on the show: "It's been a labor of love working with everyone on Love Life and all who helped shaped Darby and brought her story to life. I am excited to be able to collaborate again with the team on a new character and their journey."

HBO execs also were plenty pleased with Love Life , saying that they opted to release the final seven episodes ahead of time due to demand. The show debuted on May 27 with three episodes, followed by three more on June 4. The final four episodes dropped on June 11, and all remain available to watch today.

HBO Max didn't give any viewership numbers, however.

"It's so rewarding to see Love Life embraced as an immediate hit," said Kevin Reilly, Chief Content Officer at HBO Max, President, TNT, TBS and truTV. We are proud to pick up a second season of our first Max scripted original comedy."