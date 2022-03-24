The Batman deleted scene reveals Barry Keoghan’s Joker

There was a lot to talk about with The Batman after its nearly three-hour runtime, but one of the biggest things that caught fans’ attention was a quick cameo in the movie’s ending. The shadowed appearance of an Arkham inmate played by Barry Keoghan that, while not specifically named, by all indications (including director Matt Reeves’) is Batman’s most famous enemy, the Joker, was a fun way to go out and tease what might be in store for in a sequel.

Now fans can get more of Keoghan’s interpretation of the character with a newly released deleted scene.

Again, Reeves previously confirmed the existence of this deleted scene in interviews following The Batman’s release. It’s a little surprising that this content is being shared on the internet this soon rather than being saved for an eventual DVD release, but it’s to the fans’ gain.

In the scene, Robert Pattinson's Batman makes a visit to Arkham as he continues to investigate The Riddler and his killings of influential Gotham figures. Specifically he is looking for some insight from Barry Keoghan's character.

Just as The Batman has been compared to classic dark crime thrillers like Seven, it definitely seems to be taking a page from The Silence of the Lambs in this scene as Batman has Keoghan's Joker (again not named in the scene) look over The Riddler file to get his perspective, akin to Clarice and Hannibal Lecter's scenes in the Best Picture-winning movie.

As for Keoghan's look and performance as the Joker, that is still shrouded in a bit of mystery. The scene shoots him almost entirely out of focus, though a late shot does give the best look at his face, sans the Joker's traditional white make-up. But we do get to see his Joker try and poke and prod Batman, as well as give us a few eerie laughs.

Check out The Batman deleted scene right here:

The Batman is currently playing exclusively in movie theaters, where it has been on a tear at the box office. The movie has made more than $600 million worldwide since its release on March 4, coming in at No. 1 in the US box office weekend earnings each of its first two weekends.

Viewers who are waiting to watch it at home or watch it for a second (third?) time can start the countdown to when The Batman will be available for streaming, as an April 19 debut on HBO Max has already been confirmed.