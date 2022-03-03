The Batman, the latest movie adaptation of the caped crusader starring Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz and more, hits movie theaters worldwide this week, including U.S. and U.K. screens on Friday, March 4. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch The Batman right now.

Watch 'The Batman' in movie theaters

The Batman is getting an exclusive run in movie theaters when it releases wide on March 4 (with many theaters offering special early screenings on March 3). This means that if you want to see this new rendition of the Dark Knight as soon as possible, you’ll have to make a trip to your local cineplex.

Check the websites for your local movie theaters or sites like Fandago for where and when The Batman is playing, with the ability to purchase your tickets ahead of time through these sites.

Looking for a way to make seeing The Batman (and other movies) a bit cheaper? Many movie theater chains in the U.S. and U.K. offer subscription and free membership deals that give perks to theatergoers, including free and discounted tickets, deals on concessions and more.

Is 'The Batman' streaming?

No, The Batman will not be available for streaming when it is released on March 4. However, we already know when and where The Batman will be available for streaming.

WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar said in an interview with Vox that The Batman would make its streaming debut on HBO Max on April 19. That would be 46 days after the movie releases in movie theaters.

We’ll keep you updated on when The Batman becomes available for digital purchase as well.

Everything you need to know about 'The Batman'

The Batman has proven to be one of the most popular superheroes to appear on the big screen (though closely rivaled by Spider-Man), with a number of actors portraying Batman across numerous movies. In this brand new adaptation of the character, Robert Pattinson will play Bruce Wayne/Batman.

In addition to Pattinson, The Batman stars Zoë Kravitz as the newest Catwoman, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Andy Serkis as Alfred, Jeffrey Wright as Lt. James Gordon and Colin Farrell as Oz/The Penguin. The movie is directed by Matt Reeves (Cloverfiled, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes).

Here is the synopsis for The Batman:

“When the Riddler, a sadistic serial killer, begins murdering key political figures in Gotham, Batman is forced to investigate the city's hidden corruption and question his family's involvement.”

Read What to Watch’s The Batman review right here and check out the trailer directly below.