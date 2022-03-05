‘The more I think about ‘The Batman’, the more I love it!’ Fans react to Robert Pattison debut

Movie fans are going nuts over Warner Bros’ latest addition to the superhero genre, The Batman, starring Robert Pattison, with superlatives lavished on the cast, plot, direction and action.

The Batman was released globally on Friday and despite its three-hour duration, reaction from fans on social media suggests it's a gripping tour de force and one of the greatest comic book movies (CBMs) ever made.

“THE BATMAN is the best 🦇 film since The Dark Knight,” one fan wrote, adding that it was ‘darkest & scariest Batman film yet’.

Star Robert Pattison and director Matt Reeves received massive plaudits from fans.

The Batman: Robert Pattison leads Matt Reeves' fantastically directed take on the character, that manages to be compelling for the entire 3-hour running time, thanks to the dense investigative plot and a huge amount of atmosphere, although perhaps without a singular 'wow' moment.March 4, 2022 See more

The Batman has depth, according to many movie-goers. “The more I think about The Batman, the more I love it,” one fan posted.

Twilight star Pattison rose to the occasion to play Bruce Wayne/The Batman, with one movie-goer suggesting he had left his vampire days long behind him: “Robert Pattinson will no longer be called twilight boy after #TheBatman. He will forever be known as The Batman once everyone sees how brilliant he is.”

Another wrote simply: “Robert Pattison killed it!!”

The British star wasn’t the only cast member to be singled out for praise. An unrecognisable Colin Farrell blew many away with his performance as Penguin.

“Colin Farrell’s Penguin might be my favourite turn in a superhero movie since his Bullseye,” posted one fan.

THE BATMAN, then: I liked a lot of it, disliked a little bit, loved Paul Dano’s Riddler, was mildly irritated by Bruce Wayne. Colin Farrell’s Penguin might be my favourite turn in a superhero movie since his Bullseye pic.twitter.com/cppjofT7AHMarch 5, 2022 See more

Zoe Kravitz created a Catwoman that had thousands in the global audience purring.

the batman is a masterpiece because it understands that any human on earth would totally shut down and be unable to think in the presence of zoe kravitzMarch 4, 2022 See more

Is The Batman better than Christopher Nolan’s iconic Dark Knight trilogy, starring Christian Bale? This argument will rage on, but the mere fact the debate is occurring demonstrates how rapturous fans are about the new film.

One viewer responded to the hype: “The Batman is good but the internet calling it Dark Knight level is actually disrespectful”.

Another suggested the debate was unnecessary.

The Batman doesn’t need to be “better” than The Dark Knight That’s my hot take of the day!February 28, 2022 See more

People are already getting excited about a follow-up, one writing: “Best batman, best catwoman, best riddler. I will most definitely be seated for a sequel”.

Not just good but great according to many online. “The Batman might just be one of the best CBMs of all time. The writing, acting, world building, and cinematography are TOP-TIER.”

The Batman is on general release in the UK now.