How to watch The Penguin online or on TV: episode release dates, streams and The Batman

The latest depiction of Batman onto the screen doesn't even feature the caped crusader; The Penguin is a sequel series to the 2022 movie The Batman featuring one specific character from the movie.

The Penguin tells the story of Oswald Cobb, played by Colin Farrell, who was the chief lieutenant of Gotham's crime boss before that man died, and now he's trying to create his own crime empire. Standing in his way are the many other players who want to be Gotham's kingpin including Sofia Falcone, the serial killer daughter of the former crime boss.

Trailers make The Penguin look like a dark mob crime thriller as much as a superhero TV show, in the spirit of the movie it's based on, as we follow a man trying to build a better life off the backs of others.

If you're interested in watching The Penguin, here's how to do it. We'll include episode release information, streaming options in various countries, and also how to watch The Batman in case you want a reminder on who Oz Cobb is later down the road.

While The Penguin debuts on Thursday, September 19, it then has a 10-day break before turning into a weekly release. Here's the full release schedule so you can keep on track of when to watch each episode.

Episode 1 — Thursday, September 19

Episode 2 — Sunday, September 29

Episode 3 — Sunday, October 6

Episode 4 — Sunday, October 13

Episode 5 — Sunday, October 20

Episode 6 — Sunday, October 27

Episode 7 — Sunday, November 3

Episode 8 — Sunday, November 10

How to watch The Penguin in the US

You can watch The Penguin on cable or via streaming.

On cable, the show will air on the HBO channel; we've shared the dates above and the premier broadcast will be at 9 pm ET/PT, with plenty of repeats in the following days.

You can watch HBO as part of a cable subscription or as an add-on package to various live TV streaming services like Sling TV, DirecTV or YouTube TV.

Episodes of the show will also air on Max at the same time as they play on HBO, and this is the channel's streaming service so you can stream them on demand afterwards.

Max costs $9.99 per month for its basic ad-supported tier but if you want to avoid commercials, $16.99 monthly will get you ad-free streaming.

Max is also where you'll be able to watch The Batman online.

How to watch The Penguin in the UK

UK fans of Batman can watch The Penguin in two different ways, with both Sky TV and Now TV set to broadcast the show.

Now TV is your cheapest option as it will cost you £9.99 monthly, or £6.99 if you sign up for a 6-month plan.

Sky TV is a lot pricier, because its library is a lot larger, with tis basic plan starting at £26 monthly, however there's currently a Sky TV deal offering your first month for free.

Episodes will land on both Now and Sky one day after the US release (the schedule above), so starting on Friday and then every Monday.

Neither of these options has The Batman though; for that you'll need to get your Amazon Prime account ready because Prime Video has it on its library.

How to watch The Penguin in Australia

Two separate streaming services are getting The Penguin in Australia. Just note that the episodes will roll out a day after they do in the US, due to the way time zones work.

The first option is Binge, which is your cheapest starting at $10 per month although that tier only offers HD streaming. There's a 7-day free trial for this one.

Your other option is Foxtel Now which will set you back somewhat more at $25 per month, though a 10-day free trial will sweeten that pot. It's worth noting that the first episode comes to Foxtel later than elsewhere, on Monday, September 23, though the rest of the season will arrive on schedule (ie, weekly from then on).

Another point in Foxtel Now's favor is that it's the streaming service which currently has The Batman in its library.

How to watch The Penguin everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch The Penguin, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite TV show, movie or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our VPN experts.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!