The Batman ending explained: sequel teases and one last riddle

Post-credit scenes have practically become a requirement for superhero movies, and as The Batman falls within that genre you’re probably wondering whether or not you’ll need to stick around all the way to the end of its nearly three-hour runtime to see everything the movie has to offer. So, does The Batman have a post-credit scene?

Kind of.

There is a stinger at the end of the movie that is a fun extra bit related to everything that happened in The Batman, but it isn’t the kind of post-credit scene that we’ve come to expect from Marvel that previews a new movie or an exciting new character. That doesn’t mean, however, that The Batman isn’t laying the bread crumbs for what its as-yet unconfirmed sequel has in store for fans.

SPOILER ALERT, we’re going to discuss The Batman post-credit scene and sequel teases in more depth below, so if you still need to watch The Batman probably best to check back in on this after you do.

Alright, let’s dive into The Batman ending.

The Batman post-credit scene

Rather than use a post-credit scene (or even mid-credit scene) to tease what’s coming in any future sequels for The Batman, director Matt Reeves opted to give fans one more riddle to solve.

After the credits, a green question mark appears that is identical to the one from the rataalada website The Riddler (Paul Dano) used as one part of a riddle for Batman (Robert Pattinson). The words “Good bye” appear after the question mark and then a flash of text pops up, which turns out is the real-life URL for rataalada.

Should fans visit this site they will be able see Easter Eggs like the re-edited Thomas Wayne campaign video that was featured during the movie.

Is the Joker in The Batman?

The Batman already featured a number of the caped crusader's most famous villains, including The Riddler, The Penguin (Colin Farrell), Carmine Falcone (John Turturro), as well as Catwoman (Zoe Kravitz), though the movie plays up the pair’s historically tenuous and flirty relationship. However, Batman’s most iconic nemesis is without a doubt the Joker. While the movie doesn't make it 100% clear because he is never named or shown in full light, it does appear The Joker makes a cameo in The Batman.

As the movie ends, The Riddler is distraught in Arkham Asylum as his plan did not pan out like he had hoped. The man in the next cell begins talking to him trying to reassure him that Gotham loves a comeback story. The unnamed Arkham prisoner (how he is officially credited) uses words like “clown” and has a very distinctive laugh, all pointing to it being The Joker.

Unseen Arkham prisoner is played by Barry Keoghan (Eternals, The Killing of a Sacred Deer). Director Matt Reeves spoke to Collider and said that the character actually appears in a deleted scene of The Batman as well. Reeves said that yes, the clues indicate “that is who that is, but he’s not yet that character.”

So, considering The Penguin is still on the loose and now taking over Carmine Falcone’s crime organization and The Riddler and the eventual Joker are becoming fast friends in Arkham, Batman may have his hands full with some of the biggest members of his rogue’s gallery in The Batman sequel.