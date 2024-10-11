The Sticky: release date, cast, plot, first looks and everything we know

The Sticky is a dark comedy on Prime Video that is executive produced by Hollywood star Jamie Lee Curtis, who also has a guest role in in series. It follows the story of a real-life heist in 2012 that saw more than 18m Canadian dollars’ worth of maple syrup stolen from Quebec’s national reserves.

The Sticky features Dexter star Margo Martindale as a tough farmer who resorts to drastic action when the authorities threaten her livelihood. "I first thought this couldn't be a real thing," Margo has admitted. "It was wild to learn about it. I love knowing about this now. I learned way, way, way, way too much about maple syrup"

Here’s everything we know about the Prime Video series The Sticky...

Jamie Lee Curtis has a guest role in The Sticky which she executive-produced. (Image credit: Prime Video)

The Sticky is a six-part series that will premiere on Prime Video on Friday December 6 2024.

Is there a trailer?

There's no trailer for The Sticky yet but as soon as one is released, we’ll add it to this page.

The Sticky plot

The Sticky follows Ruth Landry (Margo Martindale), a Canadian maple syrup farmer. She comes up against the authorities, who threaten to take away everything she loves, so she teams up with a bad-tempered mobster Mike Byrne (Chris Diamantopoulos), and a mild-mannered French-Canadian security guard Remy Bouchard (Guillaume Cyr) to carry out a multi-million dollar-heist on Quebec’s maple syrup surplus. And in a country where maple syrup is worth more than oil, the crime was sure to hit the headlines.

Ruth, Mike and Remy plotting the heist in The Sticky. (Image credit: Prime Video)

The Sticky cast — Margo Martindale as Ruth Landry

In The Sticky, Margo Martindale plays desperate farmer Ruth. She played Ruth Eastman in The Good Wife and Carol Miller in The Millers. Margo has also starred in the films Million Dollar Baby, Lorenzo’s Oil, Instant Family, Cocaine Bear and Beautiful Creatures as well as the series The Watcher, Your Honor, Sneaky Pete, The Americans and Dexter. She is also lending her voice to the upcoming movie of Roald Dahl’s The Twits.

Margo Martindale as Ruth Landry in The Sticky. (Image credit: Prime Video)

Who else is starring in The Sticky?

Other cast for The Sticky are Chris Diamantopoulos as mobster Mike Byrne while Guillaume Cyr is security guard Remy Bouchard. Jamie Lee Curtis will guest star, while Gita Miller, Gay Nadon, Mark O’Brien and Suzanne Clement also feature.

Chris Diamantopoulos and Jamie Lee Curtis in The Sticky. (Image credit: Prime Video)

Behind the scenes and more on The Sticky

The Sticky is produced by Blumhouse Television, Jamie Lee Curtis’ Comet Pictures, Jonathan Levine’s Megamix and Sphere Media. Creators, executive producers, showrunners and writers are Brian Donovan and Ed Herro; executive producers Jonathan Levine and Gillian Bohrer for Megamix; Jamie Lee Curtis for Comet Pictures; Jason Blum, Chris McCumber, Jeremy Gold, and Chris Dickie for Blumhouse Television; and Michael Dowse. Lauren Grant serves as co-executive producer. Associate producers include Josée Vallée and Bruno Dubé for Sphere Media, Inc and Russell Goldman for Comet Pictures.