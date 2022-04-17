Doctor Who viewers left “gasping” as trailer reveals big-name returns from over 30 years ago!

Doctor Who fans are used to seeing teasers at the end of episodes for the following instalment, but they were not prepared for the multiple shocks that were revealed at the end of the latest special, Legend of the Sea Devils.

And their reaction almost broke social media!

Legend of the Sea Devils is the penultimate story for Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor, which saw her defeat her old aquatic enemies, and comes before a final special this Autumn which will see the Doctor regenerate and a new actor take over.

Fans knew the final story of the era would be something special. But as well as seeing the departure of Jodie’s Doctor, the next special is also part of the BBC’s big celebration of 100 years of broadcasting.

Old enemies are on their way back (Image credit: BBC)

So, fans had been speculating there might be some nods to the past in the story ­– but what was revealed in the trailer left them reeling.

As well as the Daleks and the Cybermen – so far, so modern Doctor Who – ­ the trailer also unveiled the return of The Master, played by Sascha Dhawan and the Doc’s old friends Kate Lethbridge-Stewart (Jemma Redgrave).

But what really made fans lose their mind was the inclusion of two old companions from the show’s classic era – Tegan, who accompanied the fourth and fifth Doc, and Ace, who was the final companion of the 1963-1989 run, working with the seventh Doctor.

The Master is back as the big bad (Image credit: BBC)

Original actors Janet Fielding and Sophie Aldred have returned to reprise their roles, and fans were jubilant at the news.

“I’m gonna cry,” proclaimed one, before adding, “Who cares, I am actually crying.” Another added, “Shut the front door. This is not a drill!”

TEGAN AND ACE I AM GONNA CRY WHO CARES I AM ACTUALLY CRYING #doctorwhoApril 17, 2022 See more

Shut the front door! Both @jfmouthonlegs & @sophie_aldred are back. THIS IS NOT A DRILL!!! #DoctorWhoApril 17, 2022 See more

I really enjoyed #DoctorWho #LOTSD And audibly gasped at that next time trailer 😮April 17, 2022 See more

An image I don’t think anyone would have expected to see. Tegan and Ace back in over 30 years! #doctorwho pic.twitter.com/gP3wYAiOlXApril 17, 2022 See more

The news means the episode is going to be one of the most-anticipated in years when it airs in October. And the BBC have assured us we’re in for a treat with the last special of the era..

“It’s great that the climax of the Thirteenth Doctor’s story will be at the heart(s) of the BBC’s centenary celebrations,” said showrunner Chris Chibnall. While BBC Director of Drama Piers Wenger promised, “Jodie’s final adventure to mark the BBC’s Centenary in 2022 is set to be a Doctor Who special to remember.”