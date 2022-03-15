Ten Percent — cast, plot, first looks and all about the comedy based on Call My Agent!

First Look! Ten Percent is based on the French comedy Call My Agent! The cast includes (from left) Prasanna Puwanarajah, Maggie Steed, Jack Davenport and Lydia Leonard.

Ten Percent will definitely appeal if you loved the French Netflix series Call My Agent! (and quite frankly who didn’t?). Ten Percent is the English language remake that is on its way to Amazon Prime Video this spring. Renamed Ten Percent, which is the usual cut taken by an agent on any acting job, the title is also in line with the French version’s original title Dix Pour Cent.

The comedy series has lined up a whole host of stars, including Jack Davenport, Lydia Leonard, Maggie Steed and Jim Broadbent. But, as with its Parisian forerunner, it’s the cameos we’re all waiting for, with big names such as Emma Corrin, Jack Davenport, Helena Bonham Carter, David Harewood, Olivia Williams, David Oyelowo, plus former EastEnders actors lined up to appear.

Here's everything you need to know about Prime Video comedy Ten Percent...

Being elevated! Jim Broadbent, Hiftu Quasem, Jack Davenport. (Image credit: Prime Video)

Ten Percent will premiere on Prime Video in the UK and on Sundance Now and AMC+ in the US. It’s slated for this spring so keep an eye on this page and we’ll let you know as soon as a release date is confirmed.

Is there a trailer for Ten Percent?

Not yet, sadly. When the Ten Percent trailer does drops we’ll post it on here.

Ten Percent plot

Ten Percent will follow the same basic premise as Call My Agent!, focussing on a top London talent agency as its staff struggle to please their demanding celebrity clientele while keeping their business afloat after the sudden death of their founder. Outside the office they must also navigate their own chaotic personal lives. The British remake promises to incorporate a sense of ‘British sensibility’ as well as looking at ‘transatlantic industry relationships’ and the British class system.

Ten Percent cast

When we say Ten Percent has a star-studded cast, we really mean it! The series has Jack Davenport (The Pirates of the Caribbean), Lydia Leonard (Gentleman Jack), Prasanna Puwanarajah (Doctor Foster) and The Duke and Harry Potter star Jim Broadbent playing some of the burnt-out talent agents fighting to keep the agency afloat.

Tim McInnerny, Natasha Little, Hiftu Quasem, Fola Evans-Akingbola, Rebecca Humphries, Harry Trevaldwyn, Edward Bluemel and Eleonore Arnaud also star. Former EastEnders stars Maggie Steed and Himesh Patel also appear.

Stars making cameos in Ten Percent include The Crown and My Policeman star Emma Corrin, David Harewood, Clemence Poesy, Helena Bonham Carter, Olivia Williams, David Oyelowo, Jessica Oyelowo, Dominic West, Phoebe Dynevor and Kelly Macdonald.