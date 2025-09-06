TV tonight: our highlights for Sunday, September 7, including a new series of Freddie Flintoff's Field of Dreams

Here's our TV tonight picks for Sunday, September 7 (for more information about what's on TV, see our TV Guide)...

Freddie Flintoff's Field of Dreams: Ultimate Test, BBC1, 8.10 pm

(Image credit: BBC/South Shore/Lauren Hira)

Previously on Field of Dreams, England cricket legend Andrew ‘Freddie’ Flintoff set out to prove the game wasn’t just for the elite by creating a youth team from his home town of Preston, then taking them to India. Now he’s setting up a Field of Dreams league in a bid to reach more kids across the UK. Tonight, we follow Freddie and his coaches as they start a boys’ team in Liverpool, and his first girls’ team in Blackpool. But while the girls get stuck in, the behaviour of the Liverpool lads puts the project on a decidedly sticky wicket. The result is another inspiring chapter in this BAFTA-nominated show. Also available as a box set on BBC iPlayer.

I Fought the Law, ITV1, 9 pm

(Image credit: ITV)

Following the disappointment of the first murder trial, bereaved mother Ann Ming (Sheridan Smith) faces further heartbreak when the accused is acquitted at a second trial, as the real-life drama reaches its conclusion over the next two nights. Worse still, after hearing the murderer has been boasting about killing her daughter Julie to his mates in the pub, Ann is told the devastating news that the centuries-old double jeopardy law means he cannot be tried for the same crime again. As the health of Ann and husband Charlie (Daniel York Loh) starts to suffer as the battle for justice continues, Sheridan gives a masterclass in grit and grief in this astonishing story of a inspirational woman.

King & Conqueror, BBC1, 9.10 pm

(Image credit: Lilja Jons)

Back on English soil after uniting the earls of England against King Edward’s formidable mother Lady Emma (Juliet Stevenson) and freeing his wife Edith, Harold faces a new threat when he’s appointed Earl of Wessex over his vengeful brother, Sweyn. Meanwhile, William seeks to take down the French king Henry, and Wessex and Flanders are aligned when Harold’s youngest brother marries Baldwin’s niece. But there’s a further twist when Hardrada of Norway receives a message from Lady Emma enticing him to claim the English crown…

Cooking with the Stars, ITV1, 6.55 pm

(Image credit: South Shore/ITV.)

Hosts Emma Willis and Tom Allen introduce an epic head-to-head cook off as the three celeb finalists battle to take home the Golden Frying Pan!