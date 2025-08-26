TV tonight: our highlights for Wednesday, August 27, including Destination X

Here's our TV tonight picks for Wednesday, August 27 (for more information about what's on TV, see our TV Guide)...

Destination X, BBC1, 9 pm

(Image credit: BBC/TwoFour)

‘This game is brutal!’ winced one of the contestants a couple of episodes into the series – and they definitely had a point! The players competing for the £100,000 prize realised early on that this wasn’t going to be all ‘caring and sharing’ and that misleading the others, even if it meant their exit from the contest, might turn out to be necessary. The ‘Dortmund lie’ was just the start of it… As the X-bus has taken them through lush forests, Alpine villages and snow-covered peaks, they’re now nearing the end of their journey. But who will be able to place their ‘X’ nearest to the final destination? Concludes tomorrow.

Mudtown, U&Alibi, 9 pm

(Image credit: S4C / Alibi)

As the Welsh drama continues, the community are reeling after the shocking events of the day before. Magistrate Claire (Erin Richards) decides to do some digging, to the police’s frustration, and pays a visit to crime boss and ex Pete (Tom Cullen, doing menacing as effectively as he did in The Gold) to find out more about his tip-off. But instead of answers, he gives her another warning. ‘Don’t forget, I know who you are,’ he snarls – and the mystery deepens.

Saving Lives at Sea, BBC2, 8 pm

(Image credit: BBC/RNLI/Henry Doe)

The message running through tonight’s featured stories is how hard it is to see a casualty in the water – a body on its own can look like a rock – and how a rescue is made harder when people are not wearing wetsuits or life jackets. Among the lives in peril are a windsurfer and two paddleboarders. But first, a fishing boat loses power in the English Channel during Storm Noa, and after being in ‘a washing machine’ for five hours, the Hastings crew are exhausted… There is also a focus on the work of RNLI beach lifeguards, as rookie Elenie heads out on a jet ski to bring in a pair of kayakers who can’t conquer the swell.

Katrina: Hell and High Water, Netflix

Twenty years on, this three-part docuseries, executive-produced by Spike Lee, follows the story of Hurricane Katrina, which, in August 2005, changed the city of New Orleans, Louisiana, forever. With first-person testimony from those who lived through it and harrowing stories of survival against the odds, it shows how systemic governmental neglect left The Big Easy defenceless in the face of the devastating tropical cyclone when the levees broke, as well as how recovery after the tragedy was bungled. The programme also features previously never-before-seen footage.