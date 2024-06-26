How to watch the Tour de France 2024: live stream, schedule, route and everything to know

One of the world's most iconic races, the Tour de France 2024 is set to get underway on Saturday, June 29. We have all the information you’re going to need to watch the race no matter where you are, as well as key bits to stay up to date with the race over its entire run.

After a thrilling race in 2023 (documented in Netflix’s Tour de France: Unchained season 2) the Tour de France 2024 marks the 111th iteration of the cycling race that features 21 stages over the course of 23 days. However, this year is going to be a bit different because the Summer Olympics is set to begin in Paris just days after the Tour de France is scheduled to end, so the French capital is not serving as the location of a stage for the first time in the race's history. But many of the world's best cyclists are still set to compete in a true endurance test, including two-time defending champion Jonas Vingegaard.

Without further ado, here is everything you need to know about how to watch the Tour de France 2024.

How to watch the Tour de France 2024 in the US

NBC Sports is handling coverage of the Tour de France 2024 in the US, with a couple of live stages available on NBC, but most of the race is available live exclusively on Peacock.

All 21 stages of the Tour de France this year are going to be available to stream live on Peacock, so if you want to watch the race from beginning to end, you must be signed up for the streaming service. The good news is that you can sign up for either Peacock plan (Peacock Premium at $5.99 per month or Peacock Premium Plus at $11.99 per month) to watch.

To catch NBC’s coverage of the cycling event, you must have access to the broadcast network. If you need to sign up for a service with that, live TV streaming services like Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV all carry NBC.

To see where each stage is available to watch, visit Peacock's cycling page.

How to watch the Tour de France 2024 in the UK

Cycling fans in the UK will be able to watch all of the Tour de France for free on ITV and ITVX. For anyone in Wales looking for Welsh-language commentary, the race will also air for free on S4C in the country (also available on BBC iPlayer).

Another option to watch the Tour de France in the UK is through Eurosport and Discovery Plus, with the latter being the cheaper option at £6.99 per month.

Free Tour de France 2024 live streams

In addition to ITV/ITVX and S4C providing free live coverage of the Tour de France 2024 in the UK, other broadcasters around the world are offering free live streams of the race. The list includes Australia's SBS, Italy's Rai, Belgium's RTBF and France's France.TV. There are no free live streams of the race available in the US.

How to watch the Tour de France 2024 from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the cycling on your usual subscription?

You can still watch the Tour de France 2024 live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

Install the VPN of your choice. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view an Australian service, you'd select Australia from the list. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to SBS or another streaming service and watch the action

Tour de France 2024 schedule

Here is a complete look at the schedule for the Tour de France 2024 and where each stage begins and ends:

Stage 1 | Saturday, June 29 — Florence to Rimin

Stage 2 | Sunday, June 30 — Cesenatico to Bologne

Stage 3 | Monday, July 1 — Plaisance to Turin

Stage 4 | Tuesday, July 2 — Pinerolo to Valloire

Stage 5 | Wednesday, July 3 — Saint-Jean-De-Maurienne to Saint-Vulbas

Stage 6 | Thursday, July 4 — Macon to Dijon

Stage 7 | Friday, July 5 — Nuits-Saint-Georges to Gevery-Chambertin

Stage 8 | Saturday, July 6 — Semur-En-Auxois to Colomby-Les-Deux-Eglises

Stage 9 | Sunday, July 7 — Troyes to Troyes

Monday, July 8: rest day

Stage 10 | Tuesday, July 9 — Orleans to Saint-Amand-Montrond

Stage 11 | Wednesday, July 10 — Evaux-Le-Bains to Le Lioran

Stage 12 | Thursday, July 11 — Aurillac to Villeneuve-Sur-Lot

Stage 13 | Friday, July 12 — Agen to Pau

Stage 14 | Saturday, July 13 — Pau to Saint-Lary-Soulan Pla D’Adet

Stage 15 | Sunday, July 14 — Loudenvielle to Plateue de Beille

Monday, July 15: rest day

Stage 16| Tuesday, July 16 — Grussian to Nimes

Stage 17 | Wednesday, July 17 — Saint-Paul-Trois-Chataeux to Superdevoluy

Stage 18 | Thursday, July 18 — Gap to Barcelonette

Stage 19 | Friday, July 19 — Embrun to Isola 2000

Stage 20 | Saturday, July 20 — Nice to Col de la Couillole

Stage 21| Sunday, July 21— Monaco to Nice

Tour de France 2024 route

Here's a look at the official route map of the Tour de France 2024 to give you a visual of the race:

(Image credit: Tour de France)

Tour de France 2024 standings

We will be updating the standings daily for the Tour de France once it begins.

Prior to the start of the race, if you want to see the full set of teams, visit the Tour de France website.