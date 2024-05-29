Tour de France: Unchained season 2 — release date and everything we know about the sports docuseries

The Tour de France is one of the most iconic races in the world, having taken place 110 times dating back to 1903. But Netflix has given fans of the cycling event never-before-seen access to the race and grabbed potential new fans' attention with its docuseries Tour de France: Unchained. And with the 2024 Tour de France coming up, it's time to get ready for it by watching Tour de France: Unchained season 2 (just to be clear, the latest season recaps the 2023 Tour de France).

Netflix has been building up its sports content with docuseries like this, highlighted by Drive to Survive, Full Swing, Break Point and Quarterback in recent years. That continues with 2024, as in addition to Tour de France: Unchained season 2, we're getting Receiver, a series on the La Liga and a similar look into the world of track and more. But we're focusing on Tour de France: Unchained here.

So, let's dive into everything you need to know about Tour de France: Unchained season 2.

All eight episodes of Tour de France: Unchained season 2 debut on Netflix on Tuesday, June 11.

In order to watch the new episodes (or any of Tour de France: Unchained season 1), then you need to have a Netflix subscription. Both ad-supported and ad-free plans are available for the streaming service.

Tour de France: Unchained season 2 cast

Netflix has not confirmed all of the official participants for Tour de France: Unchained season 2, but based on the teaser trailer that was previously released (which you can watch below), among the cyclists that sat down for interviews for the new season are Thibaut Pinot, Tom Pidcock, Fabio Jakobsen, Julian Alaphilippe and Soudal-QuickStep team boss Patrick Lefevere. It was also previously reported that Tadej Pogacar and his UAE Team Emirate will be featured this season.

Tour de France: Unchained season 2 plot

Here is the official synopsis for Tour de France: Unchained season 2 from Netflix:

"From the riders to the team directors, Tour de France: Unchained closely follows all those involved in the Tour, revealing the many challenges of a race that has become a real international symbol, broadcast in 190 territories. This new season goes behind the scenes of the 21 stages of Tour de France 2023: amid the scandals, low blows and thirst for glory; amid the dramatic falls and historic breakaways; amid the withdrawals and desire to win: the series dives back into the fierce battle of the riders for the yellow jersey!"

Tour de France: Unchained season 2 trailer

As promised, here is the previously released teaser trailer for Tour de France: Unchained season 2, which promises plenty of dramatic moments: