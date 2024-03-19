Receiver: cast and everything we know about the Netflix NFL series

Netflix is staying in the NFL game after they had success with their 2023 docuseries Quarterback, but instead of getting a second season focusing on signal callers, the series is shifting its focus to wide receivers and renaming the docuseries Receiver. For the series, Netflix has lined up some of the most talented players with the biggest personalities they could find.

The streaming service continues to ramp up its sports offerings. While it has done a few live streaming sports events, the primary source of sports content on Netflix is with the docuseries format, which in addition to Quarterback includes Full Swing (season 2 recently launched), Drive to Survive and more.

Check out everything you need to know about Receiver, from when you can expect to premiere on Netflix to the multiple pass catchers serving as the main subjects.

We don't have an exact release date for Receiver on Netflix, but the streamer shared that it'll arrive in summer 2024.

The first iteration of the docuseries, Quarterback, premiered on July 12. Considering that comes at a time when there isn't a whole lot of NFL content, it wouldn't be surprising to see Netflix drop Receiver sometime in the same window. We'll update this post when an exact release date is announced.

Of course, to watch Receiver you are going to need to have a Netflix subscription, with multiple plans to choose from.

Receiver cast

Five of the NFL's best pass catchers are going to be the focus of Receiver. Here's a quick breakdown of each.

DaVante Adams



Las Vegas Raiders' Davante Adams (Image credit: Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Adams was playing in his second season for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023 after previously playing for the Green Bay Packers. Adams had a great partnership with Aaron Rodgers while both were in Green Bay, with Adams becoming one of the best receivers in the league. His time in Las Vegas, though, has not seen the same kind of quarterback play.

Justin Jefferson

Minnesota Vikings' Justin Jefferson and KJ Osborne (Image credit: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

One of the best young receivers in the NFL, Justin Jefferson has been setting records since he entered the league with the Minnesota Vikings. However, 2023 was his toughest year yet as both he and his starting quarterback (Kirk Cousins, who starred in Quarterback) both dealt with injuries.

George Kittle

San Francisco 49ers' George Kittle (Image credit: Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers is not technically a receiver, he is a tight end. However, he has been one of the players in the NFL that has helped revolutionize the perception of a tight end as an incredible valuable tool in an offensive arsenal and has been using his position to promote that idea.

Deebo Samuel

San Francisco 49ers' Deebo Samuel (Image credit: Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)

Kittle’s 49ers teammate Deebo Samuel will also be featured in the season. Samuel is one of the more versatile players in the league and a key piece in what the 49ers do on offense. After a disappointing end in the 2022 season, Samuel was one of the more boisterous members of the team how the 49ers were the ones to beat in 2023 and determined to prove it on the field.

Amon-Ra St. Brown

Detroit Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown (Image credit: Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

A key piece in the resurgence of the Detroit Lions, Amon-Ra St. Brown has gone from draft day slider (he was picked 112th in his NFL draft and remembers every receiver picked before him) to one of the most talented young receivers in the league. In 2023, he along with his Lions teammates attempted to give Detroit something they haven’t had in more than 30 years, a playoff victory.

Receiver premise

Receiver is an eight-episode docuseries that follows the above receives as they navigate the 2023 NFL season, dealing with pressures both on and off the field.

"We were thrilled last summer to see audiences all over the world diving into the lives of NFL quarterbacks," NFL Films supervising producer Joe Zucco told Netflix site Tudum. "We believe the extraordinary skills, dedication, and passion of the NFL's great wide receivers — and one tight end — will make a perfect follow-up."

"As we did with Quarterback, we look forward to telling the stories of five incredible receivers, each with their unique personality, skill set, and motivation for what drives them to be the best," added executive producer (and legendary quarterback) Peyton Manning.

Receiver trailer

There is no trailer for Receiver right now. We'll add one once it becomes available online.