How to watch 2024 Olympics online: stream the Paris Olympics

One of the biggest sporting events around the globe is the Olympic Games, and the next one coming up is the 2024 Summer Paris Olympic Games which take place in July and August 2024.

The Olympic Games in 2024 will see nearly 100 countries come together to compete in nearly 50 different sporting categories, from classics like athletics, swimming and cycling to taekwondo, sport climbing and surfing.

It's a regular event that draws the eyes of the world, whether it's from keen sporting fans or people who just like to see the limits of what humans can achieve, and it's a time for countries to come together in celebration of these sports.

While the 2024 Paris Olympics are quite a far way out, and lots of details on them are a little vague (including competing athletes and a schedule of play), there's no harm in working out how to watch them right now.

So here it is, we'll help you figure out how to watch the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris, whether it's online or on your TV.

How to watch the 2024 Paris Olympic games in the US

In the US, you have several options for watching the Summer Olympics.

The most expansive coverage comes from Peacock, which is going to offer streams of every single Olympic event on its platform. That includes everything from athletics and archery to weightlifting and water polo.

Each month, Peacock costs $5.99 for its ad-enabled tier, and you can drop ads for $11.99 monthly. An annual plan costs the same as 10 months, so $59.99 for ad-enabled and $119.99 for ad-free. This is after a price change in August 2023 so it's unlikely the price will go up again before the games.

Your other option for watching the Olympic games is on broadcast TV, with a handful of channels confirmed to air coverage including USA, E!, CNBC, the Golf Channel, NBC, NBC Sports and Telemundo. The latter will offer Spanish-language commentary.

The exact schedule for which channel will air which sports has yet to be confirmed, but you'll have to either use a cable subscription or live TV streaming service to watch.

Each of the above channels is on DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV, and Sling TV has them all too except NBC Sports. It's possible that, as we get closer to the Olympics, more channels will announce coverage too.

How to watch the 2024 Paris Olympic games in the UK

In the BBC, it's the BBC that has broadcast rights for the Olympic games, so expect all your coverage to be on its various channels and also BBC Sports, with iPlayer your best place to watch online.

This means it's all free to license fee payers, though the BBC's coverage has typically been less extensive than other broadcasters, so if you're into the niche sports or want to see early rounds of games, it might not give you what you need.

It's possible that TNT Sport (formerly Eurosport and BT Sports) will also be showing Olympic coverage, but we're still waiting for official clarification on its schedule.

How to watch 2024 Paris Olympic games in Australia

The official and exclusive Olympics broadcaster in Australia is the Nine Network, and while a broadcast calendar hasn't been confirmed yet, this means you'll be able to watch via the company's various services including 9Network, 9Now and Stan.

9Now is free whereas Stan costs, so expect more thorough coverage on the latter, but we'll confirm more when Nine Network unveils its broadcast plans.

How to watch 2024 Paris Olympic games everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch the Olympics, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite sports, shows or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free.

Olympic sports

Here's a full list of each of the sports that'll be represented at the Paris Summer Olympics. There are 48 in total, though no country is entering athletes for every single sport.

The full Olympic schedule is so long that we couldn't possibly list it all here, and is only in an early state right now, though you can head to the official Olympic website for a rough idea of when your favorite sport might occur.

Archery

Artistic gymnastics

Artistic swimming

Athletics

Badmiton

Basketball

Basketball (3v3)

Beach volleyball

BMX freestyle cycling

BMX racing cycling

Boxing

Breaking

Diving

Dressage equestrian

Eventing equestrian

Fencing

Field hockey

Freestyle wrestling

Football

Golf

Greco-Roman wrestling

Handball

Judo

Jumping equestrian

Modern pentathlon

Marathon swimming

Mountain biking

Rhythmic gymnastics

Road cycling

Rowing

Rugby sevens

Sailing

Shooting

Skateboarding

Slalom canoeing

Spring canoeing

Sport climbing

Surfing

Swimming

Table tennis

Taekwondo

Tennis

Track cycling

Trampoline gymnastics

Triathlon

Volleyball

Water polo

Weightlifting

Olympic countries

Below you can find an entire list of all the countries confirmed to be fielding athletes in the 2024 Paris Olympics. We've also included the sports that they're entering, at least the ones that have been confirmed at the time of writing, though this list will grow as more athletes enter.

Algeria (athletics, cycling)

Argentina (cycling, rugby sevens)

Armenia (shooting)

Australia (artistic swimming, athletics, diving, equestrian, rugby sevens, shooting, surfing, swimming)

Austria (artistic swimming, athletics, shooting, swimming)

Azerbaijan (boxing, shooting)

Bahamas (athletics)

Bahrain (athletics)

Barbados (athletics)

Belgium (athletics, boxing, equestrian, swimming)

Bolivia (athletics)

Bosnia and Herzegovina (swimming)

Botswana (athletics)

Brazil (athletics, cycling, diving, football, rugby sevens, shooting, surfing, swimming)

British Virgin Islands (athletics)

Bulgaria (boxing, gymnastics, shooting, swimming)

Burkina Faso (athletics, cycling)

Cameroon (athletics)

Canada (athletics, cycling, diving, gymnastics)

China (athletics, cycling, diving, equestrian, gymnastics, shooting)

Chinese Taipei (athletics, shooting)

Colombia (athletics, diving, football)

Costa Rica (surfing)

Croatia (athletics, boxing)

Cuba (athletics, shooting)

Czech Republic (canoeing, modern pentathlon, shooting)

Denmark (boxing, equestrian, handball, shooting, swimming)

Djibouti (athletics)

Dominican Republic (athletics, football)

Ecuador (athletics)

Egypt (artistic swimming, football, modern pentathlon, shooting, swimming)

Eritrea (cycling)

Estonia (athletics, swimming)

Ethiopia (athletics)

Fiji (rugby sevens)

Finland (athletics)

France (archery, artistic swimming, athletics, badminton, basketball, boxing, breaking, canoeing, cycling, diving, equestrian, fencing, field hockey, football, golf, gymnastics, handball, judo, modern pentathlon, rubgy sevens, sailing, shooting, skateboarding, sport climbing, surfing, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, tennis, triathlon, volleyball, water polo, weightlifting)

The Gambia (athletics)

Georgia (boxing, shooting)

Germany (archery, athletics, canoeing, diving, equestrian, gymnastics, modern pentathlon, shooting, swimming, table tennis, triathlon)

Great Britain (archery, athletics, boxing, canoeing, diving, equestrian, gymnastics, modern pentathlon, rugby sevens, shooting, swimming, triathlon)

Greece (athletics, shooting, swimming)

Guatemala (athletics)

Hong Kong (swimming)

Hungary (athletics, boxing, modern pentathlon, shooting, swimming)

India (athletics, shooting)

Iran (shooting)

Ireland (athletics, boxing, equestrian, rugby sevens, swimming)

Israel (athletics, football, gymnastics, swimming)

Italy (archery, athletics, boxing, diving, gymnastics, modern pentathlon, shooting, surfing)

Jamaica (athletics)

Japan (athletics, cycling, diving, equestrian, gymnastics, surfing, swimming)

Kazakhstan (cycling)

Kenya (athletics)

Lithuania (athletics, modern pentathlon, swimming)

Luxembourg (athletics)

Malaysia (diving)

Mali (football)

Mexico (athletics, cycling, diving, swimming)

Moldova (archery)

Morocco (athletics, breaking, football)

Netherlands (athletics, breaking, equestrian, swimming)

New Zealand (artistic swimming, athletics, equestrian, rugby sevens, surfing)

Nigeria (athletics, cycling)

Norway (athletics, handball, shooting, swimming)

Pakistan (shooting)

Peru (athletics)

The Philippines (athletics)

Poland (athletics, equestrian, modern pentathlon, shooting, swimming)

Portugal (athletics, surfing, swimming)

Puerto Rico (athletics)

Qatar (athletics, shooting)

Romania (athletics, boxing, swimming)

Saint Lucia (athletics)

Saudi Arabia (equestrian)

Senegal (athletics)

Serbia (boxing, shooting)

Singapore (swimming)

Slovakia (shooting)

Slovenia (athletics)

South Africa (artistic swimming, athletics, cycling, diving, surfing, swimming)

South Korea (diving, shooting)

Spain (archery, athletics, boxing, diving, football, gymnastics, modern pentathlon, shooting, swimming)

Sweden (athletics, boxing, diving, equestrian, shooting, swimming)

Switzerland (athletics, cycling, equestrian, modern pentathlon, shooting, swimming)

Suriname (swimming)

Tanzania (athletics)

Thailand (cycling)

Trinidad and Tobago (athletics, swimming)

Tunisia (athletics, swimming)

Turkey (athletics, boxing, shooting, swimming)

Uganda (TBC)

Ukraine (athletics, boxing, diving, football, modern pentathlon, shooting, swimming)

United Arab Emirates (equestrian)

United States (athletics, basketball, cycling, diving, equestrian, football, gymnastics, judo, rugby sevens, shooting, surfing, swimming)

Uruguay (rugby sevens)

Venezuela (athletics)

Vietnam (cycling)

Zimbabwe (athletics)

Everything else you need to know about the 2024 Summer Olympics

When do the 2024 Summer Olympics take place? The opening ceremony for the 2024 Summer Olympics takes place on Friday, July 26 2024, however competitions actually begin two days prior on Wednesday, July 24. The competition continues until the closing ceremony on Sunday, August 11, which is the last day of play. However gold metal events go on from the first full day of games, on Saturday, July 27, all the way until the closing ceremony. Towards the end of the two weeks, more and more events take place. While the first week generally has between 10 and 20 events daily, the last week sees that go to a peak of 39 the day before the closing ceremony.