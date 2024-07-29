How to watch the 2024 Olympic triathlon online or on TV

One of the more recent modern additions to the Olympic schedule is the triathlon, and sure enough the 2024 Olympics in Paris will have this event, with the first taking place on Tuesday, July 30.

If you want to watch the 2024 Olympic triathlons in the UK or Australia, you'll be glad to know that you can do so for FREE on iPlayer and 9Now respectively. If you're abroad when the games are going on, you can watch the 2024 Olympics from anywhere by using a VPN.

A triathlon, for those who don't know, is a three-sport combination event. It sees athletes swim, then cycle, then run in a continuous race which tests a range of skills.

Triathlon was first added to the Olympic line-up in 2000 so it's seeing its seventh appearance in the 2024 Paris games. The route for this Olympic triathlon takes athletes through the Seine river and then around downtown Paris for various running and cycling laps.

If you want to watch this distinguished event, here's how to watch the Olympic triathlon races online or on TV.

How to watch the Olympic triathlons in the US

You'll be able to live stream each Olympic triathlon using Peacock in the US, with the NBCUniversal-owned streaming service set to broadcast all of the Olympic events.

Peacock is largely a video-on-demand library for shows and movies, though it hosts lots of sports live streams too. It starts at $5.99 per month for its ad-enabled tier but if you pay $11.99 per month you can go ad-free.

You'll be able to use Peacock to stream multiple sports at once, and set reminders for when upcoming events are starting.

Some NBC channels may also show Olympic coverage but it's not clear which, so you may not be able to rely on the channels to show the entirety of each triathlon.

How to watch the Olympic triathlons in the UK

One of the Olympic broadcasters in the UK is the BBC, which means you can tune in for free as long as you pay your license fee.

The BBC is set to air some coverage of the games on its TV channels, but your best bet for finding archery would be to head to iPlayer or the BBC Sport website. That's because these are likely where the Beeb will host a second live stream of other sports, as well as the ability to live stream its main channels, so you can find as many sports as possible.

There's a good chance that the BBC will show at least some of the triathlon, due to it being a big race, but the broadcaster isn't as reliable for some of the smaller sports. Luckily, there is another option that'll give you a better chance to see the events. Discovery Plus is set to show a lot more of the Olympic games, and while it usually costs £6.99 per month for its Standard plan, a temporary deal lets you sign up for £3.99 monthly until the end of the year.

How to watch the Olympic triathlons in Australia

You can watch coverage of the 2024 Olympic Games including the triathlon races online by using 9Now, the online streaming service of Channel 9; best of all, this option is free.

9Now is set to host live streams of the majority of the Olympic events, so it'll be your best bet for catching the triathlon races and any other sport you want to see, though it's possible that the Nine TV channels will air some coverage too.

How to watch the Olympic triathlons everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch the Olympic triathlon races, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite sports, show or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.

Olympic triathlon schedule

Each of the three Olympic triathlons begins at 8 am local time. That converts to 1 am ET/11 pm PT (the day prior)/7 am UK/4 pm AEST.

Tuesday, July 30

Men's triathlon

Wednesday, July 31

Women's triathlon

Monday, August 5

Mixed team event

All you need to know about the Olympic triathlons

How many Olympic triathlons are there? There will be three Olympic triathlons in Paris: one men's, one women's, and one mixed relay which sees two men and two women competing. So in total, there are three Olympic triathlon events.

Where does the Olympic triathlon take place? Each of the two gendered Olympic triathlon events will follow the same route. The race begins at the Pont Alexandre III, and the 1,500m swim will follow two out-and-back loops through the Seine. Once back at the Pont, the swimmers will emerge from the water, get on their bikes, and cycle a 40km course that creates a rough figure-of-eight through Paris, ending once again at the Pont Alexandre II cyclers will do 7 laps. The final part of the triathlon, a 10km run, will begin from the same point and follow the northbound part of the bike course, creating a 2.5km loop which runners will do four laps of. The mixed relay course is similar but with shorter dstances, again centered around the Pont Alexandre III.

