How to watch the 2024 Olympic diving competition online or on TV
The Olympic diving makes a splash
One of the stalwart swimming sports returns for the 2024 Olympic games with the Olympic diving competition, which runs for the entirety of the sporting fortnight from Saturday, July 27.
US: Peacock | NBC
UK: iPlayer | BBC (free with license fee) | Discovery Plus
AU: Stan Sports | 9Now (free)
Watch abroad with a VPN
Having been contested at every single Olympic games since 1904, diving joins water polo, swimming and artistic swimming as one of the pool-based sports contested in Paris in 2024. It also joins the Olympic football as a diving-based sport.
Eight sets of medals are up for grabs in the 2024 Olympic diving competitions from eight events, and a grand total of 136 athletes will be diving in the hopes of nabbing gold for their country.
So here's how to watch the 2024 Olympic diving events, including which competitions are happning on which days and how you can stream it all.
How to watch the Olympic diving in the US
The best way to stream the Olympic diving (and all the other Olympic events) in the US is by using Peacock, which is set to have some of the most expansive overage of the Paris games in the world.
With Peacock you'll be able to watch live streams of each event, including all of the diving. A few extra features let sports fans stream to their heart's content like Discovery Multiview which will let you view four events at once, if you think you can keep up with all of that.
Peacock costs $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year for its basic commerical-supported plan or $11.99 / $119.99 for its ad-free option.
A few NBC-owned channels like NBC, CNBC, NBC Sports and Telemundo are expected to show some of the Olympic games, but whether diving will be amongst them has yet to be confirmed, so I'd recommend sticking to Peacock to make sure you can catch all of the events.
How to watch the Olympic diving in the UK
In the UK, the BBC has broadcast rights to the 2024 Olympic Games, but its coverage is a little spotty. There are two options to watch live events:
If you'd like to watch on TV, BBC One and BBC Two will be broadcasting live coverage of Olympic events, so check for both to find whichever is showing the BBC's TV coverage.
Your other option is online, with iPlayer hosting a live stream which it's dubbed Olympics Extra. This will show events that the main channel isn't, so you've got an alternative. Since iPlayer also lets you watch live TV channels, this will be a one-stop shop for all of the BBC's coverage if you'd like to watch online.
Given that diving won't be the only Olympic event happening at any time, there's a chance that the BBC won't show it in favor of another sport. So to be sure you're going to watch diving, you may want to look for another option...
Thankfully, there is another option that'll let you see the sports. Discovery Plus is set to show a lot more of the Olympic games, and while it usually costs £6.99 per month for its Standard plan, a temporary deal lets you sign up for £3.99 monthly until the end of the year.
How to watch the Olympic diving in Australia
We're recommending relying on the free streaming service 9Now for streaming the Olympic events in Australia, which of course includes Olympic diving.
This is because 9Now is set to host live streams of loads of different Olympic events including the diving, so you'll be able to log in and watch uninterrupted streams of the competition.
It's also possible that Nine will show some of the diving on its TV channel as it's expected to air Olympic coverage, but it's not clear to what extent it'll show diving as opposed to other sports.
How to watch the Olympic diving everywhere else
If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch the Olympic diving, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).
A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite sport, TV show or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.
How to use a VPN to watch any stream
- Download the app at NordVPN
- Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)
- Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!
NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it.
It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.
Olympic diving schedule
Want to catch a specific round? Here's when they take place:
Saturday, July 27
- Women's synchronized 3m springboard competition
Monday, July 29
- Men's synchronized 10m platform competition
Wednesday, July 31
- Women's synchronized 10m platform competition
Friday, August 2
- Men's synchronized 10m platform competition
Monday, August 5
- Women's 10m platform preliminary stage
- Women's 10m platform semi-final
Tuesday, August 6
- Men's 3m spiringboard preliminary
- Women's 10m platform final
Wednesday, August 7
- Men's 3m springboard semi-final
- Women's 3m springboard preliminary
Thursday, August 8
- Women's 3m springboard semi-final
- Men's 3m springboard final
Friday, August 9
- Men's 10m platform preliminary
- Women's 3m springboard final
Saturday, August 10
- Men's 10m platform semi-final
- Men's 10m platform final
All you need to know about the Olympic diving
When does the Olympic diving begin?
The first event of the Olympic diving competition begins on Saturday, June 27, and new events take place most days. Activity gets busier towards the second week, and the diving wraps up on Saturday, August 10.
Which events make up the Olympic diving tournament?
There are eight distinct events as part of the 2024 Olympic diving program. They vary by gender (men's and women's), height (3m and 10m) and synchronization (individual and synchronized).
Here's the full list:
- Men's 3m springborad
- Men's 10m platform
- Women's 3m springboard
- Women's 10m platform
- Men's 3m synchronized springboard
- Men's 10m synchronized platform
- Women's 3m synchronized springboard
- Women's 10m synchronized platform
Where does the Olympic diving tournament take place
As with water polo and artistic swimming, the diving segment of the 2024 Olympic games will take place at the Paris Olympic Aquatic Centre or Centre aquatique olympique.
This venue is in Saint-Denis, right next to the Stade de France to which is connected via a footbridge. It consists of five pools including one for diving which has three separate boards, including the 3m and 10m ones used for the Olympic events.
How to watch other Olympic sports
If you want specific information on other Olympic sports, here are guides we have to the other activities which will be shown as part of the Paris Olympic games:
Tom is the streaming and ecommerce writer at What to Watch, covering streaming services in the US and UK. His goal is to help you navigate the busy and confusing online video market, to help you find the TV, movies and sports that you're looking for without having to spend too much money.