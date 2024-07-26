How to watch the 2024 Olympic diving competition online or on TV

One of the stalwart swimming sports returns for the 2024 Olympic games with the Olympic diving competition, which runs for the entirety of the sporting fortnight from Saturday, July 27.

Having been contested at every single Olympic games since 1904, diving joins water polo, swimming and artistic swimming as one of the pool-based sports contested in Paris in 2024. It also joins the Olympic football as a diving-based sport.

Eight sets of medals are up for grabs in the 2024 Olympic diving competitions from eight events, and a grand total of 136 athletes will be diving in the hopes of nabbing gold for their country.

So here's how to watch the 2024 Olympic diving events, including which competitions are happning on which days and how you can stream it all.

How to watch the Olympic diving in the US

The best way to stream the Olympic diving (and all the other Olympic events) in the US is by using Peacock, which is set to have some of the most expansive overage of the Paris games in the world.

With Peacock you'll be able to watch live streams of each event, including all of the diving. A few extra features let sports fans stream to their heart's content like Discovery Multiview which will let you view four events at once, if you think you can keep up with all of that.

Peacock costs $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year for its basic commerical-supported plan or $11.99 / $119.99 for its ad-free option.

A few NBC-owned channels like NBC, CNBC, NBC Sports and Telemundo are expected to show some of the Olympic games, but whether diving will be amongst them has yet to be confirmed, so I'd recommend sticking to Peacock to make sure you can catch all of the events.

How to watch the Olympic diving in the UK

In the UK, the BBC has broadcast rights to the 2024 Olympic Games, but its coverage is a little spotty. There are two options to watch live events:

If you'd like to watch on TV, BBC One and BBC Two will be broadcasting live coverage of Olympic events, so check for both to find whichever is showing the BBC's TV coverage.

Your other option is online, with iPlayer hosting a live stream which it's dubbed Olympics Extra. This will show events that the main channel isn't, so you've got an alternative. Since iPlayer also lets you watch live TV channels, this will be a one-stop shop for all of the BBC's coverage if you'd like to watch online.

Given that diving won't be the only Olympic event happening at any time, there's a chance that the BBC won't show it in favor of another sport. So to be sure you're going to watch diving, you may want to look for another option...

Thankfully, there is another option that'll let you see the sports. Discovery Plus is set to show a lot more of the Olympic games, and while it usually costs £6.99 per month for its Standard plan, a temporary deal lets you sign up for £3.99 monthly until the end of the year.

How to watch the Olympic diving in Australia

We're recommending relying on the free streaming service 9Now for streaming the Olympic events in Australia, which of course includes Olympic diving.

This is because 9Now is set to host live streams of loads of different Olympic events including the diving, so you'll be able to log in and watch uninterrupted streams of the competition.

It's also possible that Nine will show some of the diving on its TV channel as it's expected to air Olympic coverage, but it's not clear to what extent it'll show diving as opposed to other sports.

How to watch the Olympic diving everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch the Olympic diving, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite sport, TV show or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.

Olympic diving schedule

Want to catch a specific round? Here's when they take place:

Saturday, July 27

Women's synchronized 3m springboard competition

Monday, July 29

Men's synchronized 10m platform competition

Wednesday, July 31

Women's synchronized 10m platform competition

Friday, August 2

Men's synchronized 10m platform competition

Monday, August 5

Women's 10m platform preliminary stage

Women's 10m platform semi-final

Tuesday, August 6

Men's 3m spiringboard preliminary

Women's 10m platform final

Wednesday, August 7

Men's 3m springboard semi-final

Women's 3m springboard preliminary

Thursday, August 8

Women's 3m springboard semi-final

Men's 3m springboard final

Friday, August 9

Men's 10m platform preliminary

Women's 3m springboard final

Saturday, August 10

Men's 10m platform semi-final

Men's 10m platform final

All you need to know about the Olympic diving

When does the Olympic diving begin? The first event of the Olympic diving competition begins on Saturday, June 27, and new events take place most days. Activity gets busier towards the second week, and the diving wraps up on Saturday, August 10.

Which events make up the Olympic diving tournament? There are eight distinct events as part of the 2024 Olympic diving program. They vary by gender (men's and women's), height (3m and 10m) and synchronization (individual and synchronized). Here's the full list:

Men's 3m springborad

Men's 10m platform

Women's 3m springboard

Women's 10m platform

Men's 3m synchronized springboard

Men's 10m synchronized platform

Women's 3m synchronized springboard

Women's 10m synchronized platform

Where does the Olympic diving tournament take place As with water polo and artistic swimming, the diving segment of the 2024 Olympic games will take place at the Paris Olympic Aquatic Centre or Centre aquatique olympique. This venue is in Saint-Denis, right next to the Stade de France to which is connected via a footbridge. It consists of five pools including one for diving which has three separate boards, including the 3m and 10m ones used for the Olympic events.

How to watch other Olympic sports

