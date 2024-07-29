How to watch the 2024 Olympic BMX events online or on TV

Celebrating its fifth appearance at the Summer Games at the 2024 Paris Olympics is BMX, which begins on Tuesday, July 30, and we'll help you figure out how to watch it.

If you want to watch the 2024 Olympic BMX events in the UK or Australia, you'll be glad to know that you can do so for FREE on iPlayer and 9Now respectively. If you're abroad when the games are going on, you can watch the 2024 Olympics from anywhere by using a VPN.

There are two different BMX strands as part of the 2024 Olympics, each with two events: Freestyle, which gives competitors 60 seconds to perform difficult tricks around a park, and Racing, which puts riders on a 400m track with banks and obstacles in a race against seven competitors.

Both Olympic BMX events technically fall under the cycling umbrella but with many differences from road, track and mountain cycling at the games, we've created this separate guide so you can focus on watching the motorcross.

So here's how to watch the Olympic BMX Racing and Freestyle online or on TV.

How to watch Olympic BMX in the US

Your best way to watch the Olympic BMX events in the US will be by using NBC's streaming service: Peacock.

Peacock is set to host live streams of all the Olympic events on its platform, and you can even watch four different sports at once if you really want to.

Peacock costs $5.99 per month for its ad-enabled plan or $11.99 per month for its ad-free one, with annual plans available too.

Some sports might also be shown on NBC's TV channel, but there's no way to know whether BMX Racing or Freestyle will be included.

How to watch the Olympic BMX in the UK

There are two different ways of watching the Olympic BMX events in the UK.

The one I'd recommend is Discovery Plus, as the streaming service is set to host a lot of Olympic coverage that you can stream at your leisure. Though normally costing £6.99 per month for its Standard tier, over the course of the Olympics you can sign up and your price will be just £3.99 monthly until the end of 2024.

Your other option for watching the Olympics is the BBC, which is free if you pay your license fee but less reliably for watching specific sports, rather than a general overview of the games.

The BBC will be broadcasting two concurrent streams: one will jump between BBC One and BBC Two, and the other will be available on the streaming service iPlayer.

You won't be able to pick which sports you can see with either these options; you'll have to rely on whatever the BBC decides to play in the moment. But hopefully the Beeb will show some BMX in amongst the other sports.

How to watch the Olympic BMX in Australia

If you live in Australia, the best way to watch the Olympic BMX events will be by using 9Now, Channel Nine's streaming service which is free to use.

Channel Nine is the official broadcaster for the Olympics in Australia, so it'll be showing all of the events between its TV channel and online platform, but the latter will let you see all of the sports. It'll have live streams of each event so you can make sure to catch all the BMX.

How to watch the Olympic BMX everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Olympic BMX, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite sports, show or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.

Olympic Olympic BMX schedule

Here are when the different strands of the Olympic BMX events take place.

Timings are in Paris' local time, CEST. That's 1 hour ahead of the UK, 6 ahead of ET, 9 ahead of PT and 8 behind AEST.

Tuesday, July 30

1:25 pm: BMX Freestyle women's park qualification

3:11 pm: BMX Freestyle men's park qualification

Wednesday, July 31

1:10 pm: BMX Freestyle women's park final

2:44 pm: BMX Freestyle men's park final

Thursday, August 1

8 pm: BMX Racing men's quarter-finals

8:20 pm: BMX Racing women's quarter-finals

10:05 pm: BMX Racing men's last chance race

10:15 pm: BMX Racing women's last chance race

Friday, August 2

8 pm: BMX Racing men's semi-finals

8:15 pm: BMX Racing women's semi-finals

9:35 pm: BMX Racing men's finals

9:50 pm: BMX Racing women's finals

All you need to know about the Olympic BMX

When do the Olympic BMX events begin? The first BMX events of the Olympic BMX competition begin on Tuesday, July 30; this is the BMX Freestyle start. BMX Racing begins two days after on Thursday, August 1.

Which events make up the Olympic BMX competition? There are two BMX sports at the 2024 Olympics, and each has two events. Here are what they are: BMX Racing

Men's Racing

Women's Racing

BMX Freestyle

Men's Park

Women's Park

Where do the Olympic BMX events take place? The BMX Racing events take place at the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines BMX Stadium, which is in Yvelines just outside Paris. It was created alongside the Velodrome National a decade ago but is being redesigned for the Olympics. The BMX Freestyle takes place in central Paris at Place de la Concorde, a big public square which is being taken over for the Olympics. It's also hosting the 3x3 basketball, skateboarding and breakdancing events.

How to watch other Olympic sports

If you want specific information on other Olympic sports, here are guides we have to the other activities which will be shown as part of the Paris Olympic games: