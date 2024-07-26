How to watch the 2024 Olympic table tennis online or on TV

One of the popular sports returning for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris is table tennis, which is enjoying its tenth appearance in the games with this competition.

The small-form table-mounted racquet sport was first introduced to the Olympics in 1988 and has since become popular for its incredibly fast-paced and competitive form of play.

A grand total of 60 different nations are set to participate across the five different table tennis events, with both singles, doubles and team (which alternates between singles and doubles) matches.

If you're interested to see the Olympic table tennis, here's how to watch it and also everything else you need to know about it.

How to watch Olympic table tennis in the US

The best way of watching all of the Summer Games in the US, including the Olympic table tennis, is by using the streaming service Peacock.

Peacock is set to host live streams of all the different Olympic events, and you can even watch multiple different sports at once, as well as get notifications about different medals and reminders of upcoming sports.

You can subscribe to Peacock for $5.99 per month for Premium or $11.99 for Premium Plus, the benefit of the latter being its ad-free streaming. There are annual plans for $59.99 and $119.99 respectively if you want to sign up to the movie and TV service for more than just the Olympics.

How to watch Olympic table tennis in the UK

The BBC is the official Olympic broadcaster in the UK, and so you'll need to use its two options to see the table tennis tournament.

The BBC will show sports on two of its two channels, BBC One and BBC Two, throughout the tournament, with coverage flipping between the two. You can also use iPlayer to stream from Olympics Extra, a second live stream that'll show other sports not broadcast on the main channels.

Neither of these live streams will let you watch specific sports on demand, so to see the table tennis you'll have to hope that the BBC opts to show it. At the very least, using the BBC is free for those who pay their license fee.

Thankfully, there is another option that'll let you see the sports. Discovery Plus is set to show a lot more of the Olympic games, and while it usually costs £6.99 per month for its Standard plan, a temporary deal lets you sign up for £3.99 monthly until the end of the year.

How to watch Olympic table tennis in Australia

Australian fans of table tennis can watch the Olympic competition by using the free online streaming service 9Now.

9Now is set to offer viewers live streams of every Olympic sport, including of course table tennis, on your computer, phone, smart TV or other device.

We also expect Channel Nine to show some Olympic coverage and highlights on its live TV channels, but there's no way of telling which sports Nine will pick to show or how long it'll show them before moving onto the next one.

How to watch Olympic table tennis everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch the Olympic table tennis events, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite X or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.

Olympic table tennis schedule

Here are when the rounds of table tennis matches take place. Times are in CEST, local to Paris, which is one hour ahead of the UK, six ahead of ET, nine ahead of PT and eight behind AEST.

Saturday, July 27

3 pm: men's singles preliminary round

3 pm: women's singles preliminary round

4:30 pm: mixed doubles round of 16

8 pm: men's singles round of 64

8 pm: women's singles round of 64

Sunday, July 28

10 am: men's singles round of 64

10 am: women's singles round of 64

4 pm: mixed doubles quarterfinals

8 pm: men's singles round of 64

8 pm: women's singles round of 64

Monday, July 29

10 am: men's singles round of 64

10 am: women's singles round of 64

4 pm: mixed doubles semi-final 1

5 pm: mixed doubles semi-final 2

8 pm: men's singles round of 32

8 pm: women's singles round of 32

Tuesday, July 30

10 am: men's singles round of 32

10 am: women's singles round of 32

1:30 pm: mixed doubles bronze medal match

2:30 pm: mixed doubles gold medal match

Wednesday, July 31

10 am: men's singles round of 32

10 am: women's singles round of 32

3 pm: men's singles round of 16

3 pm: women's singles round of 16

Thursday, August 1

10 am: women's singles quarter-final 1

11 am: men's singles quarter-final 1

midday: women's singles quarter-final 2

3 pm: men's singles quarter-final 2

4 pm: women's singles quarter-final 3

5 pm: men's singles quarter-final 3

8 pm: women's singles quarter-final 4

9 pm: men's singles quarter-final 4

Friday, August 2

10 am: women's singles semi-final 1

11 am: men's singles semi-final 1

1:30 pm: women's singles semi-final 2

2:30 pm: men's singles semi-final 2

Saturday, August 3

1:30 pm: women's singles bronze medal match

2:30 pm: women's singles gold medal match

Sunday, August 4

1:30 pm: men's singles bronze medal match

2:30 pm: men's singles gold medal match

Monday, August 5

10 am: men's team round of 16

10 am: women's team round of 16

Tuesday, August 6

10 am: men's team round of 16

10 am: women's team round of 16

3 pm: men's team quarter-finals

3 pm: women's team quarter-finals

Wednesday, August 7

10 am: men's team quarter-finals

10 am: women's team quarter-finals

8 pm: men's team semi-final 1

Thursday, August 8

10 am: men's team semi-final 2

3 pm: women's team semi-final 1

8 pm: women's team semi-final 2

Friday, August 9

10 am: men's team bronze medal match

3 pm: men's team gold medal match

Saturday, August 10

10 am: women's team bronze medal match

3 pm: women's team gold medal match

All you need to know about the Olympic table tennis events

When does the Olympic table tennis tournament begin? The first matches of the Olympic table tennis events will begin on Saturday, July 27, which is when the preliminary rounds of men's and women's singles, as well as mixed doubles, begin.

What events make up the Olympic table tennis competition? There are five different Olympic table tennis events: two men's, two women's and one mixed. Here are the full five:

Men's singles

Women's singles

Mixed doubles

Men's team

Women's team

Where does the Olympic table tennis tournament take place The Olympic table tennis event will be contested at the South Paris Arena, and you get no points for guessing where this is in relation to France's capital city. The South Paris Arena will host four events during the Summer Olympics: handball, volleyball and weightlifting will join table tennis.

