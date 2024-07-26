How to watch the 2024 Olympic fencing championship online or on TV

One of the classic Olympic sports is fencing, and of course it'll be back being contested in the 2024 Summer Olympics. It'll start on Saturday, July 27, one day after the opening ceremony.

Sports fans in Australia or the UK will be able to watch the Olympic fencing competition for free on 9Now or iPlayer, which is certainly a real treat. But never fear if you're away from home during the tournament, because you can watch the Olympic games from anywhere with a VPN.

As always, there will be twelve events included as part of the 2024 Olympic fencing championship: Foil, Épée and Sabre in both Individual and Team in Men's and Women's strands.

If you're a keen fencing fan, or just want to watch this classic Olympic sport, you'll be wondering how to catch the events as they happen. That's why we're here.

This article will help you figure out how to watch the 2024 Olympic fencing events on TV or online, including when the different events take place.

How to watch the Olympic fencing in the US

If you live in the US, you have two ways to watch the 2024 Olympic games generally, but one will be much better to catch the fencing events.

NBC's TV channels are showing some coverage of the 2024 Olympic games, but with plenty of events having simultaneously, it won't be worth relying on if you want to catch lots of specific events like fencing.

Instead, you'll want to sign up for Peacock, as the NBCUniversal streaming service is set to air live streams of every single Olympic event. It'll also have features that let you watch different events simultaneously if you think you can pay attention on them!

A month of Peacock costs $5.99 for its Premium plan and $11.99 for its Premium Plus option, and the difference between the two is that the latter lets you stream video without commercials.

How to watch the Olympic fencing in the UK

It's the Beeb that has the broadcast rights to the 2024 Olympic games in the UK, which includes the fencing.

You can watch the Olympics on TV with BBC One and BBC Two trading coverage between them, showing various sports through the day. This coverage will likely include some fencing but probably not entire events.

Another way to stream is on iPlayer, where the BBC is hosting Olympics Extra. This is a live stream that, like the live TV coverage, will jump between various concurrent games so you can see what's going on.

Neither option will let you stream non-stop fencing, focusing on breadth of coverage over depth. But on the good hand, as it's all BBC, these options are free.

Thankfully, there is another option that'll let you see the sports. Discovery Plus is set to show a lot more of the Olympic games, and while it usually costs £6.99 per month for its Standard plan, a temporary deal lets you sign up for £3.99 monthly until the end of the year.

How to watch the Olympic fencing in Australia

If you live in Australia, you can watch the Olympic fencing via 9Now, as the free streaming service is going to offer streams of the various Olympic sports so you can tune in to whichever event you want to catch.

Channel Nine is also going to show Olympic coverage on its TV channels, but it's not yet been announced how much fencing will be shown this way. 9Now is still your best bet.

How to watch the Olympic fencing everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch the Olympic events, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite sport, show or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.

Olympic fencing schedule

Here's the schedule of which events are being contested on each day. For each events, through the day, we'll see the entire run of rounds, so the event will wrap on the day it begins.

Saturday, July 27

Women's Épée Individual

Men's Sabre Individual

Sunday, July 28

Women's Foil Individual

Men's Épée Individual

Monday, July 29

Women's Sabre Individual

Men's Foil Individual

Tuesday, July 30

Women's Épée Team

Wednesday, July 31

Men's Sabre Team

Thursday, August 1

Women's Foil Team

Friday, August 2

Men's Épée Team

Saturday, August 3

Women's Sabre Team

Sunday, August 4

Men's Foil Team

All you need to know about the Olympic fencing

When does the Olympic fencing begin? The first event of the 2024 Olympic fencing competition will begin on Saturday, July 27, and new ones will take place daily until Sunday, August 4.

Where does the Olympic fencing tournament take place All of the Olympic fencing events take place in the same venue: that's Paris' Grand Palais des Champs-Élysées. You can see an image of this venue at the top of this article, where the French fencing athletes performed ahead of the Olympics. The Grand Palais often hosts fencing events, including the World Fencing Championships in the past, and it'll also see taekwondo Olympic events once fencing has ended.

How to watch other Olympic sports

