How to watch the 2024 Olympic swimming & artistic swimming online or on TV

One of the most event-heavy sports at the 2024 Paris Olympic games will be the Olympic swimming; with 37 events it's second only to athletics for how many medals are up for grabs, with the first of them starting on Saturday, July 27.

Sports fans in Australia or the UK will be able to watch the Olympic swimming races for free on 9Now or iPlayer, which is certainly a real treat. But never fear if you're away from home during the tournament, because you can watch the Olympic games from anywhere with a VPN.

All sorts of swimming events will take place across the Olympic fortnight with men's and women's competitions of different distances for freestyle, backstroke, breaststroke, relay and more kinds of stroke. They'll range from quick 100m sprints to the 10km marathon race, which will take place in Paris' Seine.

To help you figure out what's happening when with the Olympic swimming competition, this guide will help you figure out how to watch the sports, as well as more information on the various events.

In order for swimming fans to have a one-stop shop for all the information they need, this guide will also cover artistic swimming. While it's technically a different Olympic sport, and does involve different skill sets, we figured that it'd be useful to have all the information in one place.

How to watch Olympic swimming in the US

The most expansive Olympic coverage, and the way we'd recommend you watch the Olympic swimming, is on Peacock. This NBC streaming service will stream every sport taking place, so you'll be able to use it to watch the swimming and artistic swimming.

Peacock is also set to host loads of features so Olympic fans can watch as much as possible: Live Actions will let you set prompts to jump to new activites that are starting or jump to an overview, Discovery Multiview will let you stream four sports at the same time and you can also create a viewing schedule, search by sport or athlete and keep up to date with all the medals and awards that have been issued.

Each month, Peacock costs $5.99 for its ad-enabled tier, and you can drop ads for $11.99 monthly. An annual plan costs the same as 10 months, so $59.99 for ad-enabled and $119.99 for ad-free. This is after a price change in August 2023 so it's unlikely the price will go up again before the games.

How to watch Olympic swimming in the UK

In the UK, the BBC has broadcast rights to the 2024 Olympic Games, and it's already confirmed its coverage plans... but be warned, there's not much of it, and the BBC might opt to show other sports over the numerous swimming ones.

BBC Sport will have two concurrent live options. Firstly, either BBC One or BBC Two will be broadcasting live coverage of Olympic events, with the BBC pledging over 250 hours of Olympic coverage over the event which will straddle the two channels.

Secondly, iPlayer will host a live stream called Olympics Extra which will show loads of events that the main channel isn't. Since iPlayer also lets you watch live TV channels, this will be a one-stop shop for all of the BBC's coverage if you'd like to watch online.

Given that far more than two sports take place at any one time in the busiest periods of the Olympics, it means that the BBC will miss lots of events in its coverage. So if you want to watch as much swimming as you can without the BBC's coverage cutting away, you may need to find another way to watch...

All of this is free to license fee payers.

There is another option that'll let you see the sports, but it's not free. Discovery Plus is set to show a lot more of the Olympic games, and while it usually costs £6.99 per month for its Standard plan, a temporary deal lets you sign up for £3.99 monthly until the end of the year.

How to watch Olympic swimming in Australia

Online sports fans will find the Olympic swimming easy to watch, because 9Now is set to host over 40 channels of Olympics coverage online for you to enjoy. 9Now is free to Aussie viewers so you won't need to pay anything to enjoy it.

Some of Channel Nine's TV channels are expected to show snippets of Olympic coverage as well as highlights, but if you're a big water fan who wants to watch as much swimming as possible, your most reliable bet will be to tune into 9Now.

How to watch Olympic swimming everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Olympic swimming, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite sports, shows or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

Olympic swimming schedule

Here you can find what's happening for each sport per day.

Generally speaking, the heats begin each day at roughly 5 am ET/2 am PT/10 am UK/7 pm AEST, with the later stages beginning about 9 hours later in the day.

Saturday, July 27

Women's 100m butterfly heats

Women's 400m freestyle heats

Men's 100m breaststroke heats

Men's 400m freestyle heats

Women's 4x100m freestyle relay heats

Men's 4x100m freestyle relay heats

Women's 100m butterfly semi-final

Men's 400m freestyle final

Women's 400m freestyle final

Men's 100m breaststroke semi-final

Women's 4x100m freestyle relay final

Men's 4x100 freestyle relay final

Sunday, July 28

Men's 200m freestyle heats

Men's 400m individual medley heats

Women's 100m breaststroke heats

Men's 100m backstroke heats

Women's 200m freestyle heats

Men's 400m individual medley final

Women's 100m butterfly final

Men's 200m freestyle semi-final

Women's 100m breaststroke semi-final

Men's 100m backstroke semi-final

Men's 100m breaststroke final

Women's 200m freestyle semi-final

Monday, July 29

Women's 400m individual medley heats

Women's 100m backstroke heats

Men's 800m freestyle heats

Women's 400m individual medley final

Men's 200m freestyle final

Women's 100m backstroke semi-final

Men's 100m backstroke final

Women's 100m breaststroke final

Women's 200m freestyle final

Tuesday, July 30

Men's 200m butterfly heats

Men's 100m freestyle heats

Women's 1,500m freestyle heats

Women's 100m freestyle heats

Men's 200m breastroke heats

Men's 4x200m freestyle relay heats

Men's 100m freestyle semi-final

Men's 200m butterfly semi-final

Women's 100m backstroke final

Men's 800m freestyle final

Women's 100m freestyle semi-final

Men's 200m breaststroke semi-final

Men's 4x200m freestyle relay final

Wednesday, July 31

Women's 200m breaststroke heats

Men's 200m backstroke heats

Women's 200m butterfly heats

Women's 100m freestyle final

Men's 200m butterfly final

Women's 200m butterfly semi-final

Women's 1,500m freestyle final

Men's 200m backstroke semi-final

Women's 200m breaststroke semi-final

Men's 200m breaststroke final

Men's 100m freestyle final

Thursday, August 1

Women's 200m backstroke heats

Men's 50m freestyle heats

Men's 200m individual medley heats

Women's 4x200m freestyle relay heats

Women's 200m butterfly final

Men's 200m backstroke final

Men's 50m freestyle semi-final

Women's 200m breaststroke final

Women's 200m backstroke semi-final

Women's 4x200m freestyle relay final

Friday, August 2

Men's 100m butterfly heats

Women's 200m individual medley heats

Women's 800m freestyle heats

Mixed 4x100m medley relay heats

Men's 50m freestyle final

Women's 200m backstroke final

Men's 200m individual medley final

Men's 100m butterfly semi-finals

Women's 200m individual medley semi-finals

Saturday, August 3

Women's 50m freestyle heats

Men's 1,500m freestyle heats

Men's 4x100m medley relay heats

Women's 4x100m medley relay heats

Men's 100m butterfly final

Women's 50m freestyle semi-final

Women's 200m individual medley final

Women's 800m freestyle final

Sunday, August 4

Women's 50m freestyle final

Men's 1,500m freestyle final

Men's 4x100m medley relay final

Women's 4x100m medley relay final

Monday, August 5

Artistic swimming: team technical routine

Tuesday, August 6

Artistic swimming: team free routine

Wednesday, August 7

Artistic swimming: team acrobatic routine

Friday, August 9

Artistic swimming: duet technical routine

Saturday, August 10

Artistic swimming: duet free routine

All you need to know about the Olympic swimming

When does the Olympic swimming begin? The first events of the Olympic swimming competition start right at the beginning of the Olympic games on Saturday, July 29. That's not the case for artistic swimming though as the first round of that is on Monday, August 5.

Which events make up the Olympic swimming? In total there are 37 Olympic swimming events and 2 artistic swimming ones. Here's the list in full, broken down into swimming men's, swimming women's, swimming mixed and artistic swimming (in that order). Men's swimming

50m freestyle

100m freestyle

200m freestyle

400m freestyle

800m freestyle

1,500m freestyle

100m backstroke

200m backstroke

100m breaststroke

200m breaststroke

100m butterfly

200m butterfly

200m individual medley

400m individual medley

4x100m freestyle relay

4x200m freestyle relay

4x100m medley relay

10km open water

Women's swimming

50m freestyle

100m freestyle

200m freestyle

400m freestyle

800m freestyle

1,500m freestyle

100m backstroke

200m backstroke

100m breaststroke

200m breaststroke

100m butterfly

200m butterfly

200m individual medley

400m individual medley

4x100m freestyle relay

4x200m freestyle relay

4x100m medley relay

10km open water

Mixed swimming

4x100m medley relay

Artistic swimming

Duet

Team

Where do the Olympic swimming tournaments take place With a huge number of events, multiple venues will host various Olympic swimming competitions. Many of the swimming events take place in Nanterre's Paris La Defense Arena, which has been hosting sports since 2017. This traditionally hasn't been a water sports arena but it's being adapted to host water sports for the Olympics. Some long-distance swimming events will take place in Paris' River Seine, after the city conducted a massive clean-up operation to make it safe to swim in. Entering the river has been illegal in France for over a century due to its poor quality. The two artistic swimming events take place at the Aquatics Centre in Paris, right next to the Stade de France.

