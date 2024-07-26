How to watch the 2024 Olympic hockey online or on TV

Fifteen different nations go for gold in the Olympic hockey competition, with Saturday, July 27 marking the debut of this sport in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Sports fans in Australia or the UK will be able to watch the Olympic hockey matches for free on 9Now or iPlayer, which is certainly a real treat. But never fear if you're away from home during the tournament, because you can watch the Olympic games from anywhere with a VPN.

Over two events — men's and women's field hockey — a grand total of 24 teams from 15 nations will hit the field over two weeks in order to claim victory, and some needed gold medals, for their nation.

A busy schedule will see eight matches per day take place during the early stages of the Olympic hockey events, and if you're a fan of the sport, you're going to want to know how to stream them or watch them on TV.

So this guide will help you work out how to watch the Olympic field hockey matches, with a schedule below as well as some important answers to questions you may have.

How to watch the Olympic hockey in the US

The best way for US-based hockey fans to watch the Olympic field hockey matches is by using NBC's streaming service Peacock, which is generally going to be the best way to watch all the Paris games.

NBC has announced that Peacock will host live streams of every single Olympic event, which will of course include hockey. You'll also be able to use the streamer to watch multiple concurrent events at once (up to four) if you really don't want to miss a thing.

Peacock costs $5.99 per month for its ad-supported tier and $11.99 for its ad-free one, with annual plans coming in at $59.99 and $119.99 respectively.

Various NBC-owned channels will also be broadcasting Olympic coverage, but it's likely that they'll just show clips or short segments of the hockey, and possibly only of the US matches. So Peacock will be the best way to follow other teams.

How to watch the Olympic hockey in the UK

UK-based hockey fans might struggle to watch all of the field games as the national broadcaster for the Olympic games, the BBC, isn't offering a way to stream specific events or sports.

The BBC is offering two broadcasts of Olympic sports: one will jump between BBC One and BBC Two on live TV, and the other will live on iPlayer, and both will show different sports.

You won't be able to choose which sports you watch via either of these streams, however it will be free to view them if you pay your license fee.

Thankfully, there is another option that'll let you see the sports. Discovery Plus is set to show a lot more of the Olympic games, and while it usually costs £6.99 per month for its Standard plan, a temporary deal lets you sign up for £3.99 monthly until the end of the year.

How to watch the Olympic hockey in Australia

Field hockey fans in Australia will be able to watch the Olympic hockey games by using the online streaming service 9Now, which is totally free to use.

9Now is set to host separate live streams for all the different Olympic events, so you'll be able to use the app or website to find whatever hockey match is playing at the time.

The owners of 9Now, Channel Nine, may also show some Olympic coverage on its live TV channels. However we can't be sure how much of that broadcast will include field hockey specifically, so 9Now will be your best way to watch the sport.

How to watch the Olympic hockey everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch the Olympic hockey, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite sports, TV shows or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Olympic hockey schedule

Here are which days each of the Olympic field hockey games take place on. Times will be in local time; that'll be 6 hours ahead of ET, 9 hours ahead of PT and one hour ahead of the UK and 8 hours behind AEST.

Saturday, July 27

10 am: Men's Pool A — Great Britain vs Spain

10:30 am: Men's Pool B — Belgum vs Ireland

12:45 pm: Men's Pool A — Netherlands vs South Africa

1:15 pm: Men's Pool B — Australia vs Argentina

5 pm: Men's Pool A — Germany vs France

5:30 pm: Men's Pool B — India vs New Zealand

7:45 pm: Women's Pool B — Argentina vs United States

8:15 pm: Women's Pool A — Netherlands vs France

Sunday, July 28

10 am: Women's Pool A — Belgium vs China

10:30 am: Women's Pool A — Germany vs Japan

12:45 pm: Women's Pool B — Australia vs South Africa

1:15 pm: Women's Pool B — Great Britain vs Spain

5 pm: Men's Pool A — Germany vs Spain

5:30 pm: Men's Pool B — Belgium vs New Zealand

7:45 pm: Men's Pool A — Netherlands vs France

8:15 pm: Men's Pool A — South Africa vs Great Britain

Monday, July 29

10 am: Men's Pool B — Ireland vs Australia

10:30 am: Women's Pool A — Japan vs China

12:45 pm: Men's Pool B — India vs Argentina

1:15 pm: Women's Pool B — Spain vs United States

5 pm: Women's Pool B — Great Britain vs Australia

5:30 pm: Women's Pool B — South Africa vs Argentina

7:45 pm: Women's Pool A — Germany vs Netherlands

8:15 pm: Women's Pool A — France vs Belgium

Tuesday, July 30

10 am: Men's Pool A — Spain vs France

10:30 am: Men's Pool A — South Africa vs Germany

12:45 pm: Men's Pool A — Great Britain vs Netherlands

1:15 pm: Men's Pool B — Ireland vs India

5 pm: Men's Pool B — Argentina vs New Zealand

7:45 Men's Pool B — Australia vs Belgium

Wednesday, July 31

10 am: Women's Pool B — Argentina vs Spain

10:30 am: Women's Pool B — South Africa vs Great Britain

12:45 am: Women's Pool A — France vs Germany

1:15 pm: Women's Pool B — Australia vs United States

5 pm: Women's Pool A — Belgium vs Japan

5:30 pm: Men's Pool A — Germany vs Netherlands

7:45 pm: Men's Pool A — Spain vs South Africa

8:15 pm: Women's Pool A — Netherlands vs China

Thursday, August 1

10 am: Men's Pool B — India vs Belgium

10:30 am: Men's Pool B — New Zealand vs Australia

12:45 pm: Men's Pool A — France vs Great Britain

1:15 pm: Men's Pool B — Argentina vs Ireland

5 pm: Women's Pool B — United States vs Great Britain

5:30 pm: Women's Pool B — Spain vs South Africa

7:45 pm: Women's Pool A — Japan vs France

8:15 pm: Women's Pool B — Argentina vs Australia

Friday, August 2

10 am: Women's Pool A — China vs Germany

10:30 am: Men's Pool A — Netherlands vs Spain

12:45 pm: Women's Pool A — Belgium vs Netherlands

1:15 pm: Men's Pool B — Australia vs India

5 pm: Men's Pool B — New Zealand vs Ireland

5:30 pm: Men's Pool B — Belgium vs Argentina

7:45 pm: Men's Pool A — France vs South Africa

8:15 pm: Men's Pool A — Great Britain vs Germany

Saturday, August 3

10 am: Women's Pool B — Great Britain vs Argentina

10:30 am: Women's Pool A — Netherlands vs Japan

12:45 pm: Women's Pool B — Australia vs Spain

1:15 pm: Women's Pool B — United States vs South Africa

5 pm: Women's Pool A — China vs France

7:45 pm: Women's Pool A — Germany vs Belgium

Sunday, August 4

10 am: Men's quarter-final 1

12:30 pm: Men's quarter-final 2

5:30 pm: Men's quarter-final 3

8 pm: Men's quarter-final 4

Monday, August 5

10 am: Women's quarter-final 1

12:30 pm: Women's quarter-final 2

5:30 pm: Women's quarter-final 3

8 pm: Women's quarter-final 4

Tuesday, August 6

2 pm: Men's semi-final 1

7 pm: Men's semi-final 2

Wednesday, August 7

2 pm: Women's semi-final 1

7 pm: Women's semi-final 2

Thursday, August 8

2 pm: Men's bronze medal match

7 pm: Men's final

Friday, August 9

2 pm: Women's bronze medal match

7 pm: Women's final

All you need to know about the Olympic hockey competition

When does the Olympic hockey competition begin? Both the men's and women's hockey events begin on Saturday, July 27 with the Pool stage. Quarter-finals begin on Sunday, August 4, with semi-finals beginning two days later. The men's final is on Thursday, August 8 while the women's final is a day later on Friday, August 9.

Which teams are playing in the Olympic hockey events? Both the men's and women's events feature 12 teams competing for gold, and mostly the teams are the same per gender, but there are a few exceptions. Here's who's playing: Women

Argentina

Australia

Belgium

China

France

Germany

Great Britain

Japan

Netherlands

South Africa

Spain

United States

Men

Argentina

Australia

Belgium

France

Germany

Great Britain

India

Ireland

Netherlands

New Zealand

South Africa

Spain

How many Olympic hockey events are there? Despite the number of teams and matches as part of the Olympic field hockey tournament, there are actually only two sets of medals up for grabs: one for the best men's teams, and one for the best women's teams.

Where does the Olympic hockey tournament take place All of the Olympic hockey matches take place at the Stade Yves-du-Manoir in the Parisian suburb of Colombes. This stadium already has a long Olympic history, after acting as the main base of the 1924 Olympic games a century ago. A century later, it'll host the field hockey alone.

How to watch other Olympic sports

