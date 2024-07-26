How to watch the 2024 Olympic skateboarding competition online or on TV

After proving really popular last time around, skateboarding returns for the 2024 Paris Olympics, with the sport kicking off — or kick-flipping off — on Saturday, July 27 and running for four days.

Sports fans in Australia or the UK will be able to watch the Olympic skateboarding events for free on 9Now or iPlayer, which is certainly a real treat. But never fear if you're away from home during the tournament, because you can watch the Olympic games from anywhere with a VPN.

Based on the youthful street sport, Olympic skateboarding consists of four events: park and street skating for both men and women. Park takes place in a typical skate park while street takes place in a course that's designed to replicate a street with handrails and stairs.

Skaters get points for their tricks, with marks both for height and speed, as well as for their handling of the environment and obstacles. Scores will be based on 45 seconds of skating, but each competitor will get to try multiple times (two in street, three in park) with their best score counted. In street, the skaters will only be allowed to do five tricks per run.

If you're a keen skating fan, or you're just curious about this relatively new sport which is enjoying its sophomore outing in Paris, here's how to watch the Olympic skating online or on TV. You can also find information on when the events take place below.

How to watch Olympic skateboarding in the US

There's one main way to watch the Olympic skateboarding in the US, and that's by using the streaming service Peacock, which is acting as an online streaming hub for all of the Olympic events in the US.

Peacock will let you stream from all of the Olympic events on your computer, phone or TV, and also offers a few handy extras to sports fans like the ability to stream up to four events at once or get reminders when your chosen competitions are about to begin.

Peacock costs $5.99 per month for its base tier but its $11.99 tier lets you stream from its movies and shows without being interrupted by commercials. There are also annual equivalents for those two plans at $59.99 and $119.99 respectively.

Some Olympic coverage is also expected to show up on various NBC channels including the main one, NBC Sports, E! and USA, but this will likely jump between various simultaneous events rather than sticking with one.

How to watch Olympic skateboarding in the UK

Generally speaking, Olympic coverage in the UK will come from the BBC in two ways.

One is on iPlayer, with the Beeb hosting an online live stream called Olympics Extra, and the other is on the broadcaster's channels BBC One and BBC Two which will alternate showing events.

Both of these streams will jump between a rotating roster of sports, so you won't be able to use either to watch the Olympic skateboarding exclusively (or any other specific events on demand).

At least the BBC's options are free to use.

Thankfully, there is another option that'll let you see the sports. Discovery Plus is set to show a lot more of the Olympic games, and while it usually costs £6.99 per month for its Standard plan, a temporary deal lets you sign up for £3.99 monthly until the end of the year.

How to watch Olympic skateboarding in Australia

The best way for you to watch the Olympic skateboarding in Australia is by using the streaming service 9Now, which is free to stream from.

9Now is set to host 40 live channels filled to the brim with Olympic sports, letting you get your fill of events like the skateboarding and many more.

You'll also be able to watch some Olympic coverage using Channel Nine's TV channels, but this won't let you pick specific sports to enjoy, so if you want to watch skateboarding specifically then 9Now is the way to go.

How to watch Olympic skateboarding everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch the skateboarding at the Olympics, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite sports, shows or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.

Olympic skateboarding schedule

Each of the four Olympic skateboarding events takes place on a different day. The preliminary competition of the street events is at midday local time (that's 6 am ET/3 am PT/11 am UK/8 pm AEST) and for the park events it's half an hour after that.

The finals of the street events takes place at 5 pm local time each day (or 11 am ET/8 am PT/4 pm UK/1 am the next day in AEST) and half an hour after that for park events.

Saturday, July 27

Men's street

Sunday, July 28

Women's street

Tuesday, August 6

Women's park

Wednesday, August 7

Men's park

All you need to know about the Olympic skateboarding competition

When does the Olympic skateboarding competition begin? The Olympic skateboarding competition starts on Saturday, July 27. A new event will take place every few days from then until Wednesday, August 7.

What events make up the Olympic skateboarding competition? There are four Olympic skateboarding events in total. These are men's park, women's park, men's street and women's street.

Where does the Olympic skateboarding tournament take place As you can tell from the events, there are two different Olympic skateboarding courses, but they're both actually in the same place. This location is the Place de La Concorde, in central Paris, with a temporary park created for the Olympics. The BMX Freestyle event will also take place at the Place de La Concorde on the same courses.

How to watch other Olympic sports

