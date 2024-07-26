How to watch the 2024 Olympic shooting online or on TV

One of the sports that's seen some changes in the 2024 Summer Olympic games is the Olympic shooting competition, which begins on Saturday, July 27.

If you want to watch the 2024 Olympic shooting in the UK or Australia, you'll be glad to know that you can do so for FREE on iPlayer and 9Now respectively. If you're abroad when the games are going on, you can watch the 2024 Olympics from anywhere by using a VPN.

In an attempt to streamline the Olympic shooting competition, fewer athletes will compete (with 340 in total), some events have been replaced, and the finals will see a new format involving an elimination round.

Despite what you'd expect, shooting is one of the classic sports of the modern Olympics, having been contested off and on since the rebirth of the Games in 1896, and in 2024 there will be 15 events played across men's, women's and mixed teams.

If you're interested in watching the Olympic shooting at the 2024 Paris games, here's everything you need to know including when the events take place and how you can catch them

How to watch the Olympic shooting in the US

To see as much of the Olympic shooting as possible from the US, we at What to Watch have been recommending NBC's streaming service Peacock as the best method for you.

Peacock is set to act as the online streaming home for all of the 2024 Olympic events, housing live streams of every sport and letting you watch multiple at once and also keeping you up-to-date with scores and standings.

The monthly cost of Peacock is $5.99 for its ad-supported tier or $11.99 for its ad-free one, but if you want to stay subscribed to Peacock for longer to enjoy its movies and TV shows, there are annual plans for both tiers at $59.99 and $119.99 respectively.

For those of you who don't want another streaming service and would rather watch on TV, some NBC-owned channels are expected to show Olympic coverage. However these likely will meander between different sports instead of sticking to one, so die-hard shooting fans will need to use Peacock in order to see all of the Olympic shooting.

How to watch the Olympic shooting in the UK

Shooting fans in the UK might find watching the Olympic shooting a little tricky, as there's no way to watch specific sports online or on TV.

Coverage of the Olympic games is being hosted by the BBC, with its live TV channels (BBC One and BBC Two) hosting some coverage though the games, and its streaming service iPlayer showing a stream it's calling Olympics Extra.

These two streams will show different sports, but in the busy periods of the Olympics they'll alternate between the different concurrent sports. So you'll be able to see glimpses of the Olympic shooting but if the BBC decides to switch to a different sport, you won't be able to stay with the shooting.

Thankfully, there is another option that'll let you see the sports. Discovery Plus is set to show a lot more of the Olympic games, and while it usually costs £6.99 per month for its Standard plan, a temporary deal lets you sign up for £3.99 monthly until the end of the year.

How to watch the Olympic shooting in Australia

While you may be able to watch some Olympic shooting events on Channel Nine's TV channels, as they're expect to broadcast some live Olympic coverage, there's one main place to turn if you want to see as much of the shooting as possible.

This place is 9Now, Channel Nine's free streaming service. 9Now is set to host streams of every single Olympic sport and event, including the various shooting competitions going on during the sporting celebration.

How to watch Olympic shooting everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch all of the Olympic shooting events, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite Olympic events, sports or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.

Olympic shooting schedule

All times for these Olympic shooting events are in CET. If you're elsewhere, that's one hour ahead of the UK time, six hours ahead of ET, nine hours ahead of PT and eight hours behind AEST.

Saturday, July 27

9 am: 10m air rifle mixed team qualification

10:30 am: 10m air rifle mixed team bronze medal

10:30 am: 10m air pistol men's qualification

11 am: 10m air rifle mixed team gold medal

12:30 pm: 10m air pistol women's qualification

Sunday, July 28

9:15 am: 10m air rifle women's qualification

9:30 am: 10m air pistol men's final

11:15 am: 10m air rifle men's qualification

12 pm: 10m air pistol women's final

Monday, July 29

9 am: trap men's qualification

9:15 am: 10m air pistol mixed team qualification

9:30 am: 10m air rifle women's final

12 pm: 10m air rifle men's final

Tuesday, July 30

Trap men's qualification

Trap women's qualification

9:30 am: 10m air pistol mixed team bronze medal

10 am: 10m air pistol mixed team gold medal

3:30 pm: trap men's final

Wednesday, July 31

9 am: 50m rifle three position men's qualification

9 am: trap women's qualification

3:30 pm: trap women's final

Thursday, August 1

9:30 am: 50m rifle three position men's final

12 pm: 50m rifle three position women's qualification

Friday, August 2

9 am: Skeet men's qualification

9 am: 25m pistol women's qualification precision

9:30 am: 50m rifle three positions women's final

Saturday, August 3

Skeet men's qualification

Skeet women's qualification

9:30 am: 25m pistol women's final

3:30 pm: skeet men's final

Sunday, August 4

9 am: 25m rapid fire pistol men's qualification

9:30 am: skeet women's qualification

3:30 skeet women's final

Monday, August 5

9 am: skeet mixed team qualification

9:30 am: 25m rapid fire pistol men's final

3 pm: skeet mixed team gold medal

All you need to know about the Olympic shooting

When does the Olympic shooting begin? The first events of the Olympic shooting championship begin on Saturday, July 27, and new events will begin every day until Saturday, August 3. The first final is on that first day, the Saturday, and they'll run all the way until Monday, August 5.

Which events are part of the Olympic shooting tournament? There are 15 different Olympic shooting events in the 2024 Olympics; six for each gender and three mixed ones. Below, you'll find all of the events listed. Notably the only difference between the men and women's events is in the 25m pistol, which is rapid fire for men but not for women. Mixed

10m air rifle

10m air pistol

Skeet shotgun

Men's

50m rifle three positions

10m air rifle

25m rapid fire pistol

10m air pistol

Trap shotgun

Skeet shotgun

Women's

50m rifle three positions

10m air rifle

25m pistol

10m air pistol

Trap shotgun

Skeet shotgun

Where does the Olympic shooting tournament take place All 15 Olympic shooting events are set to take place at the Chateauroux Shooting Centre. This venue, created specifically for the 2024 Olympics, is situated in Chateauroux which is three hours' drive south of Paris. The shooting competition is the only activity that it'll host through the Olympics.

How to watch other Olympic sports

