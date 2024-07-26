How to watch the 2024 Olympic shooting online or on TV
New rules change an old sport
One of the sports that's seen some changes in the 2024 Summer Olympic games is the Olympic shooting competition, which begins on Saturday, July 27.
US: Peacock | NBC
UK: iPlayer | BBC (free with license fee) | Discovery Plus
AU: Stan Sports | 9Now (free)
Watch abroad with a VPN
If you want to watch the 2024 Olympic shooting in the UK or Australia, you'll be glad to know that you can do so for FREE on iPlayer and 9Now respectively. If you're abroad when the games are going on, you can watch the 2024 Olympics from anywhere by using a VPN.
In an attempt to streamline the Olympic shooting competition, fewer athletes will compete (with 340 in total), some events have been replaced, and the finals will see a new format involving an elimination round.
Despite what you'd expect, shooting is one of the classic sports of the modern Olympics, having been contested off and on since the rebirth of the Games in 1896, and in 2024 there will be 15 events played across men's, women's and mixed teams.
If you're interested in watching the Olympic shooting at the 2024 Paris games, here's everything you need to know including when the events take place and how you can catch them
How to watch the Olympic shooting in the US
To see as much of the Olympic shooting as possible from the US, we at What to Watch have been recommending NBC's streaming service Peacock as the best method for you.
Peacock is set to act as the online streaming home for all of the 2024 Olympic events, housing live streams of every sport and letting you watch multiple at once and also keeping you up-to-date with scores and standings.
The monthly cost of Peacock is $5.99 for its ad-supported tier or $11.99 for its ad-free one, but if you want to stay subscribed to Peacock for longer to enjoy its movies and TV shows, there are annual plans for both tiers at $59.99 and $119.99 respectively.
For those of you who don't want another streaming service and would rather watch on TV, some NBC-owned channels are expected to show Olympic coverage. However these likely will meander between different sports instead of sticking to one, so die-hard shooting fans will need to use Peacock in order to see all of the Olympic shooting.
How to watch the Olympic shooting in the UK
Shooting fans in the UK might find watching the Olympic shooting a little tricky, as there's no way to watch specific sports online or on TV.
Coverage of the Olympic games is being hosted by the BBC, with its live TV channels (BBC One and BBC Two) hosting some coverage though the games, and its streaming service iPlayer showing a stream it's calling Olympics Extra.
These two streams will show different sports, but in the busy periods of the Olympics they'll alternate between the different concurrent sports. So you'll be able to see glimpses of the Olympic shooting but if the BBC decides to switch to a different sport, you won't be able to stay with the shooting.
Thankfully, there is another option that'll let you see the sports. Discovery Plus is set to show a lot more of the Olympic games, and while it usually costs £6.99 per month for its Standard plan, a temporary deal lets you sign up for £3.99 monthly until the end of the year.
How to watch the Olympic shooting in Australia
While you may be able to watch some Olympic shooting events on Channel Nine's TV channels, as they're expect to broadcast some live Olympic coverage, there's one main place to turn if you want to see as much of the shooting as possible.
This place is 9Now, Channel Nine's free streaming service. 9Now is set to host streams of every single Olympic sport and event, including the various shooting competitions going on during the sporting celebration.
How to watch Olympic shooting everywhere else
If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch all of the Olympic shooting events, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).
A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite Olympic events, sports or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.
How to use a VPN to watch any stream
- Download the app at NordVPN
- Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)
- Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!
NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it.
It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.
Olympic shooting schedule
All times for these Olympic shooting events are in CET. If you're elsewhere, that's one hour ahead of the UK time, six hours ahead of ET, nine hours ahead of PT and eight hours behind AEST.
Saturday, July 27
- 9 am: 10m air rifle mixed team qualification
- 10:30 am: 10m air rifle mixed team bronze medal
- 10:30 am: 10m air pistol men's qualification
- 11 am: 10m air rifle mixed team gold medal
- 12:30 pm: 10m air pistol women's qualification
Sunday, July 28
- 9:15 am: 10m air rifle women's qualification
- 9:30 am: 10m air pistol men's final
- 11:15 am: 10m air rifle men's qualification
- 12 pm: 10m air pistol women's final
Monday, July 29
- 9 am: trap men's qualification
- 9:15 am: 10m air pistol mixed team qualification
- 9:30 am: 10m air rifle women's final
- 12 pm: 10m air rifle men's final
Tuesday, July 30
- Trap men's qualification
- Trap women's qualification
- 9:30 am: 10m air pistol mixed team bronze medal
- 10 am: 10m air pistol mixed team gold medal
- 3:30 pm: trap men's final
Wednesday, July 31
- 9 am: 50m rifle three position men's qualification
- 9 am: trap women's qualification
- 3:30 pm: trap women's final
Thursday, August 1
- 9:30 am: 50m rifle three position men's final
- 12 pm: 50m rifle three position women's qualification
Friday, August 2
- 9 am: Skeet men's qualification
- 9 am: 25m pistol women's qualification precision
- 9:30 am: 50m rifle three positions women's final
Saturday, August 3
- Skeet men's qualification
- Skeet women's qualification
- 9:30 am: 25m pistol women's final
- 3:30 pm: skeet men's final
Sunday, August 4
- 9 am: 25m rapid fire pistol men's qualification
- 9:30 am: skeet women's qualification
- 3:30 skeet women's final
Monday, August 5
- 9 am: skeet mixed team qualification
- 9:30 am: 25m rapid fire pistol men's final
- 3 pm: skeet mixed team gold medal
All you need to know about the Olympic shooting
When does the Olympic shooting begin?
The first events of the Olympic shooting championship begin on Saturday, July 27, and new events will begin every day until Saturday, August 3.
The first final is on that first day, the Saturday, and they'll run all the way until Monday, August 5.
Which events are part of the Olympic shooting tournament?
There are 15 different Olympic shooting events in the 2024 Olympics; six for each gender and three mixed ones.
Below, you'll find all of the events listed. Notably the only difference between the men and women's events is in the 25m pistol, which is rapid fire for men but not for women.
Mixed
- 10m air rifle
- 10m air pistol
- Skeet shotgun
Men's
- 50m rifle three positions
- 10m air rifle
- 25m rapid fire pistol
- 10m air pistol
- Trap shotgun
- Skeet shotgun
Women's
- 50m rifle three positions
- 10m air rifle
- 25m pistol
- 10m air pistol
- Trap shotgun
- Skeet shotgun
Where does the Olympic shooting tournament take place
All 15 Olympic shooting events are set to take place at the Chateauroux Shooting Centre.
This venue, created specifically for the 2024 Olympics, is situated in Chateauroux which is three hours' drive south of Paris. The shooting competition is the only activity that it'll host through the Olympics.
How to watch other Olympic sports
If you want specific information on other Olympic sports, here are guides we have to the other activities which will be shown as part of the Paris Olympic games:
