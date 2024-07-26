How to watch the 2024 Olympic gymnastics online or on TV

One of the classic Olympic activities is the Olympic gymnastics competitions, and they appear in the 2024 Summer Olympics from Saturday, July 27.

The Olympic gymnastics consists of three different separate competitions: artistic gymnastics, rhythmic gymnastics and trampoline gymnastics, and in total 318 gymnastics will be vying for medals in the 18 resulting events.

Paris hosts the 2024 Olympic games and so the various gymnastic activities will take place around the French capital, but you don't need to dust off your passport if you want to watch the gymnastics.

If you're a fan of gymnastics, here's how to watch the Olympic gymnastics online or on TV, with information on when the events take place and what they consist of.

How to watch the Olympic gymnastics in the US

The best way to watch the 2024 Olympic gymnastic events in the US is by using NBCUniversal's streaming service Peacock. This is set to host live streams of every Olympic event.

Peacock is also set to host loads of features so Olympic fans can watch as much as possible: Live Actions will let you set prompts to jump to new activites that are starting or jump to an overview, Discovery Multiview will let you stream four sports at the same time and you can also create a viewing schedule, search by sport or athlete and keep up to date with all the medals and awards that have been issued.

Each month, Peacock costs $5.99 for its ad-enabled tier, and you can drop ads for $11.99 monthly. An annual plan costs the same as 10 months, so $59.99 for ad-enabled and $119.99 for ad-free. This is after a price change in August 2023 so it's unlikely the price will go up again before the games.

How to watch the Olympic gymnastics in the UK

In the UK, the BBC has broadcast rights to the 2024 Olympic Games, but you might have trouble using it to watch the Olympic gymnastics since none of the sports are on demand.

BBC Sport has two concurrent live options: Firstly, either BBC One or BBC Two will be broadcasting live coverage of Olympic events, with the BBC pledging over 250 hours of Olympic coverage over the event.

Secondly, iPlayer will host a live stream called Olympics Extra which will show loads of events that the main channel isn't. Since iPlayer also lets you watch live TV channels, this will be a one-stop shop for all of the BBC's coverage if you'd like to watch online.

Given that far more than two sports take place at any one time in the busiest periods of the Olympics, it means that the BBC will miss lots of events in its coverage, and you can't choose which to see. So if you want to stream all the qualification subdivisions without the BBC's coverage cutting away, you may need to find another way to watch...

All of this is free to license fee payers.

Thankfully, there is another option that'll let you see the sports. Discovery Plus is set to show a lot more of the Olympic games, and while it usually costs £6.99 per month for its Standard plan, a temporary deal lets you sign up for £3.99 monthly until the end of the year.

How to watch the Olympic gymnastics in Australia

The official and exclusive Olympics broadcaster in Australia is the Nine Network, so you'll be able to use its various channels and online streaming services to watch Olympic gymnastics coverage on TV.

Online, sports fans will have lots to watch, because Channel 9's free streaming service 9Now is rolling out an upgrade for the olympics so that it'll offer an extra 40 channels full of live sports.

So you'll be able to stream 2024 Olympic game coverage to your heart's content, and it won't cost you anything.

How to watch the Olympic gymnastics everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch the Olympic gymnastics, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite sport, show or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.

Olympic gymnastics schedule

Here's when each of the Olympic gymnastics events happen, spread out across the two weeks of the games.

Times are in Paris local times, so it's one hour ahead of the UK, six ahead of ET, nine ahead of PT and eight behind AEST.

Saturday, July 27

11 am: artistic gymnastics men's qualification, subdivision 1

3:30 pm: artistic gymnastics men's qualification, subdivision 2

8 pm: artistic gymnastics men's qualification, subdivision 3

Sunday, July 28

9:30 am: artistic gymnastics men's qualification, subdivision 1

11:40 am: artistic gymnastics men's qualification, subdivision 2

2:50 pm: artistic gymnastics men's qualification, subdivision 3

6 pm: artistic gymnastics men's qualification, subdivision 4

9:10 pm: artistic gymnastics men's qualification, subdivision 5

Monday, July 29

5:30 pm: artistic gymnastics men's team final

Tuesday, July 30

6:15 pm: artistic gymnastics men's team final

Wednesday, July 31

5:30 pm: artistic gymnastics men's all-around final

Thursday, August 1

6:15 pm: artistic gymnastics women's all-around final

Friday, August 2

midday: trampoline women's qualification

1:50 pm: trampoline women's final

6 pm: trampoline men's qualification

7:50 pm: trampoline men's final

Saturday, August 3

3:30 pm: artistic gymnastics men's floor exercise final

4:20 pm: artistic gymnastics women's vault final

5:16 pm: artistic gymnastics men's pommel horse final

Sunday, August 4

3 pm: artistic gymnastics men's rings final

3:40 pm: artistic gymnastics women's uneven bars final

4:24 pm: artistic gymnastics men's vault final

Monday, August 5

11:45 am: artistic gymnastics men's parallel bars final

12:38 pm: artistic gymnastics women's balance beam final

1:33 pm: artistic gymnastics men's horizontal bar final

2:23 pm: artistic gymnastics women's floor exercise final

Thursday, August 8

10 am: rhythmic gymnastics individual all-around qualification part 1

3 pm: rhythmic gymnastics individual all-around qualification part 2

Friday, August 9

10 am: rhythmic gymnastics group all-around qualification part 1

11:16 am: rhythmic gymnastics group all-around qualification part 2

2:30 pm: rhythmic gymnastics individual all-around final

Saturday, August 10

2 pm: rhythmic gymnastics group all-around final

All you need to know about the Olympic gymnastics

When do the Olympic gymnastics begin? The first Olympic gymnastics events begin on Saturday, July 27; this is with the artistic gymnastics which runs through the majority of the Olympic fortnight. The other two Olympic gymnastic strands begin later: trampoline takes place Friday, August 2 and rhythmic starts even later on Thursday, August 8.



Which events make up the Olympic gymnastics? As mentioned before, there are three types of Olympic sport that come under the umbrella of Olympic gymnastics. In total they contribute 18 events to the Olympic total, heavily weighted towards artistic gymnastics. Here's the full list: Rhythmic gymnastics

Individual all-around

Group all-around

Trampoline gymnastics

Men's trampoline

Women's trampoline

Artistic gymnastics

Men's team

Women's team

Men's all-around

Women's all-around

Men's floor exercise

Women's floor exercise

Men's pommel horse

Women's balance beam

Men's rings

Men's vault

Women's vault

Men's parallel bars

Women's uneven bars

Where does the Olympic gymnastics tournaments take place Both the trampoline and artistic gymnastics events take place in Paris' Bercy Arena, a popular sporting and musical venue in the city, which will also be hosting the Olympic basketball. The rhythmic gymnastics is taking place at the Porte de la Chapelle Arena, which ironically is Paris' basketball base, though in the Olympics it's hosting badminton instead.

How to watch other Olympic sports

If you want specific information on other Olympic sports, here are guides we have to the other activities which will be shown as part of the Paris Olympic games: