How to watch the 2024 Olympic indoor volleyball events online or on TV

Two different kinds of Olympic volleyball championships are happening in the 2024 Summer Olympics, and in this guide we're going to focus on the indoor volleyball tournaments which begins on Saturday, July 27.

If you want to watch the 2024 Olympic volleyball in the UK or Australia, you'll be glad to know that you can do so for FREE on iPlayer and 9Now respectively. If you're abroad when the games are going on, you can watch the 2024 Olympics from anywhere by using a VPN.

No prizes are being awarded for those who can guess what the difference is between indoor volleyball and beach volleyball, the other form of the sport occuring in Paris this year; each has two gold medals up for grabs, one for the men's winner and one for the women's winner.

Twelve teams per gender will descend upon France's South Paris Arena, with a busy roster of indoor volleyball games taking place throughout the course of the Olympic fortnight.

If you're a keen fan, here's how to watch the Olympic indoor volleyball, including streaming options and when the matches will take place.

How to watch the Olympic volleyball in the US

To watch the Olympic volleyball you could try to use your cable plan, with a few NBC-owned channels including E!, USA and NBC Sports expected to air snippets from the games. But for a reliable way to watch volleyball in demand, we'd recommend Peacock.

Peacock is NBCUniversal's online streaming service, and it starts at $5.99 per month for its basic ad-enabled plan, with different prices for ad-free streaming or an annual subscription.

Not only is Peacock set to host live streams of every Olympic event, but its platform will offer features to let you enjoy the Olympics as much as possible. You'll be able to stream four sports at once, keep updated with medal information and even schedule upcoming events.

How to watch the Olympic volleyball in the UK

You'll have trouble finding a way to watch or stream every single Olympic volleyball match, and that's simply because there isn't one.

The BBC has broadcast rights to the Olympic games and it's showing them in two ways: one is via a live stream on iPlayer called Olympics Extra and one is live on its broadcast channels, alternating between BBC One and BBC Two.

So that's two live streams that'll jump between various sports as they happen, and you'll have to hope that they show volleyball.

Thankfully, there is another option that'll let you see the sports. Discovery Plus is set to show a lot more of the Olympic games, and while it usually costs £6.99 per month for its Standard plan, a temporary deal lets you sign up for £3.99 monthly until the end of the year.

How to watch the Olympic volleyball in Australia

We'd recommend making 9Now your means of streaming Olympic events, including of course the Olympic volleyball, and that's because the Channel Nine streaming service is set to offer over 40 channels of live Olympic coverage.

Best of all, 9Now is free to use, so you won't have to pay anything in order to catch the sports.

Some of Channel Nine's TV channels are expected to show Olympic coverage too but 9Now will be a more reliable way to catch volleyball on demand.

How to watch the Olympic volleyball everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch the Olympic volleyball, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite sports, shows or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.

Olympic indoor volleyball schedule

Here are when the men's and women's Olympic indoor volleyball matches take place. Note that times are in local time (CET); if you're in ET subtract six hours, and if you're in PT subtract 9; in the UK, you just have to remove 1 to find the correct time in your region. If you're in Australia, add eight hours.

Saturday, July 27

9 am: Japan vs Germany, Men's Prelim Round pool C

1 pm: Italy vs Brazil, Men's Prelim Round pool B

5 pm: Poland vs Egypt, Men's Prelim Round pool B

9 pm: United States vs Argentina, Men's Prelim Round pool C

Sunday, July 28

9 am: Italy vs Dominican Republic, Women's Prelim Round pool C

1 pm: Poland vs Japan, Women's Prelim Round pool B

5 pm: France vs Serbia, Men's Prelim Round pool A

9 pm: Slovenia vs Canada, Men's Prelim Round pool A

Monday, July 29

9 am: Turkey vs Netherlands, Women's Prelim Round pool C

1 pm: Brazil vs Kenya, Women's Prelim Round pool B

5 pm: United States vs China, Women's Prelim Round pool A

9 pm: France vs Serbia, Women's Prelim Round pool A

Tuesday, July 30

9 am: Italy vs Egypt, Men's Prelim Round pool B

1 pm: United States vs Germany, Men's Prelim Round pool C

5 pm: Slovenia vs Serbia, Men's Prelim Round pool A

9 pm: France vs Canada, Men's Prelim Round pool A

Wednesday, July 31

9 am: Poland vs Brazil, Men's Prelim Round pool B

1 pm: Japan vs Argentina, Men's Prelim Round pool C

5 pm: United States vs Serbia, Women's Prelim Round pool A

9 pm: Poland vs Kenya, Women's Prelim Round pool A

Thursday, August 1

9 am: Turkey vs Dominican Republic, Women's Prelim Round pool C

1 pm: Japan vs Brazil, Women's Prelim Round pool B

5 pm: Italy vs Netherlands, Women's Prelim Round pool C

9 pm: France vs China, Women's Prelim Round pool A

Friday, August 2

9 am: Argentina vs Germany, Men's Prelim Round pool C

1 pm: Egypt vs Brazil, Men's Prelim Round pool B

5 pm: France vs Slovenia, Men's Prelim Round pool A

9 pm: Japan vs United States, Men's Prelim Round pool C

Saturday, August 3

9 am: Netherlands vs Dominican Republic, Women's Prelim Round pool C

1 pm: Japan vs Kenya, Women's Prelim Round pool B

5 pm: Poland vs Italy, Men's Prelim Round pool B

9 pm: Canada vs Serbia, Men's Prelim Round pool A

Sunday, August 4

9 am: Italy vs Turkey, Women's Prelim Round pool C

1 pm: France vs United States, Women's Prelim Round pool A

5 pm: China vs Serbia, Women's Prelim Round pool A

9 pm: Brazil vs Poland, Women's Prelim Round pool B

Monday, August 5

9 am: Men's quarter-final 1

1 pm: Men's quarter-final 2

5 pm: Men's quarter-final 3

9 pm: Men's quarter-final 4

Tuesday, August 6

9 am: Women's quarter-final 1

1 pm: Women's quarter-final 2

5 pm: Women's quarter-final 3

9 pm: Women's quarter-final 4

Wednesday, August 7

4 pm: Men's semi-final 1

8 pm: Men's semi-final 2

Thursday, August 8

4 pm: Women's semi-final 1

8 pm: Women's semi-final 2

Friday, August 9

4 pm: Men's bronze medal match

Saturday, August 10

1 pm: Men's final

5:15 pm: Women's bronze medal match

Sunday, August 11

1 pm: Women's final

All you need to know about the Olympic indoor volleyball

When does the Olympic indoor volleyball tournament begin? The first matches of the men's indoor volleyball event begin on Saturday, July 27, with four preliminary-round matches. The women's event begins one day after on Sunday, July 28. The men's final is on Saturday, August 10, with the women's final again one day later on Sunday, August 11.

Which teams are playing in the Olympic indoor volleyball tournament? Both the men's and women's indoor volleyball events will see 12 teams compete, and while there are a few crossovers, there are quite a few countries only entering one event. Here's the full list: Men's

Argentina

Brazil

Canada

Egypt

France

germany

Italy

Japan

Poland

Serbia

Slovenia

United States

Women

Brazil

China

Dominican Republic

France

Italy

Japan

Kenya

Netherlands

Poland

Serbia

Turkey

United States

Where does the Olympic indoor volleyball tournament take place All of the indoor volleyball matches of the 2024 Olympic games will be hosted at the South Paris Arena. The South Paris Arena is one of the buildings of the Paris Expo, which is set to be a central hub for the Paris Olympics. As well as indoor volleyball the weightlifting, table tennis and handball events will take place at the venue.

