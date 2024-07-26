How to watch the 2024 Olympic boxing online or on TV

One of the classic Ancient Greek Olympic fixtures still being contested at the 2024 Paris Olympics is boxing, and while it's a lot safer now, it's still a popular combat sport to watch.

The Olympic boxing in Paris begins on Saturday, July 27, the day after the Olympic opening ceremony, and runs all the way until the end of the quadrennial sporting event two weeks later.

A grand total of 13 events are contested with 7 different men's and 6 different women's weight classes putting plenty of medals up for grabs from flyweight all the way up to super heavyweight.

If you're a keen combat sport fan or just want to see the classic sporting fixture, here's how to watch the Olympic boxing at the 2024 Summer Olympics.

How to watch Olympic boxing in the US

If you'd like to watch the Olympic boxing events in the US, you should turn to Peacock. This website- or app-based streaming service will let you stream any of the Olympic sports (and multiple at the same time, if you'd like).

Peacock is mainly a streaming service for TV and movies but it's got a lot of sports too. For a rolling subscription each month it costs $11.99 for its ad-free plan, but you can save money with the $5.99 tier if you don't mind having to watch commercials.

A few special Olympic features on Peacock will let you watch up to four events at once, and set reminders for your favorite sports too.

Some Olympic coverage will also air on NBC, but it'll be a highlights reel of what's going on. So if you want to choose what you watch (presumably boxing, if you're reading this guide) Peacock is the way to go.

How to watch the Olympic boxing in the UK

The BBC has the rights to broadcast the 2024 Olympic games in the UK, like the past iterations of the event. It's showing the events in two ways.

First is on TV, with varyingly BBC One or BBC Two showing coverage. Its stream will jump between the different events happening at the time, and the BBC has promised that it'll show over 250 hours of sports this way.

The other way is online, as the BBC is hosting what is called the Olympics Extra stream on its iPlayer website. This will show events not covered by the TV stream.

Both of these options are free for people who pay their license fee but be warned: the nature of the BBC's broadcast style means it shows small parts of every sport, instead of sticking with one for a long amount of time. So if you want to watch of the Olympic boxing as possible, you might struggle to do that using the BBC's options...

Thankfully, there is another option that'll let you see the sports. Discovery Plus is set to show a lot more of the Olympic games, and while it usually costs £6.99 per month for its Standard plan, a temporary deal lets you sign up for £3.99 monthly until the end of the year.

How to watch the Olympic boxing in Australia

From Australia, the best way to watch all of the Olympic boxing events is via the streaming service 9Now, which is free to use. 9Now is set to host live streams of all of the Olympic competitions so you'll be able to find boxing through its website or app.

This is because Channel Nine has the rights to broadcast the Olympic games in Australia and 9Now is its streaming service. It's also set to show some of the events on its TV channels like Nine, but it'll likely cycle between different concurrent events rather than sticking with one. So 9Now will be better for boxing fans.

How to watch the Olympic boxing everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch all of the Olympic boxing events, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite sports, shows or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.

Olympic boxing events

There are 13 Olympic boxing events, with 7 men's ones and 6 for women. Here they are, as when the finals are and when they begin:

Men

51kg (starts Tuesday, July 30, final Thursday, August 8)

57kg (starts Sunday, July 28, final Saturday, August 10)

63.5kg (starts Saturday, July 27, final Wednesday, August 7)

71kg (starts Sunday, July 28, final Friday, August 9)

80kg (starts Saturday, July 27, final Wednesday, August 7)

92kg (starts Sunday, July 28, final Friday, August 9))

92+kg (starts Monday, July 29, final Saturday, August 10)

Women

50kg (starts Sunday, July 28, final Friday, August 9)

54kg (starts Saturday, July 27, final Thursday, August 8)

57kg (starts Tuesday, July 30, final Saturday, August 10)

60kg (starts Saturday, July 27, final Tuesday, August 6)

66kg (starts Sunday, July 28, final Friday, August 9)

75kg (starts Wednesday, July 31, final Saturday, August 10)

All you need to know about the Olympic boxing

When does the Olympic boxing begin? Both the women's and men's Olympic boxing events begin on Saturday, July 27, with prelims starting in the Round of 32 for various events on this first day. The boxing runs all the way until Saturday, August 10. That's when the finals end, and they start on Tuesday, August 6.

Where does the Olympic boxing tournament take place The first stages of the Olympic boxing events will take place at the Parc des expositions de Paris-Nord Villepinte, a convention center in the north-east of the Paris metropolitan area. The finals, though, will take place at the Stade Roland Garros, which tennis fans will recognize as the site of the French Open each year. This is also in Paris, nearer the city center.

