How to watch the 2024 Olympic beach volleyball online or on TV

Of the two types of volleyball being contested at the 2024 Summer Olympics, the beach volleyball takes players out into the sun and onto a sandy court.

If you want to watch the 2024 Olympic beach volleyball in the UK or Australia, you'll be glad to know that you can do so for FREE on iPlayer and 9Now respectively. If you're abroad when the games are going on, you can watch the 2024 Olympics from anywhere by using a VPN.

Celebrating its eighth Olympic appearance in Paris this summer, beach volleyball puts just two players per team together on a court that's smaller than indoor volleyball and covered in sand. Fewer team members mean they need great co-operation and quick reflexes in order to win.

Two events make up Olympic beach volleyball: the men's and women's ones, with each seeing eighteen duos hit the sand in an attempt to win gold.

So to make sure you catch all of the action, here's how to watch the Olympic beach volleyball online or on TV.

How to watch the Olympic beach volleyball in the US

Generally, you have two options for watching the Olympic games in the US, but for the beach volleyball specifically we'd recommend Peacock.

Peacock is a streaming service which offers NBCUniversal's movies and TV shows as well as all the sports that the broadcaster has the rights to air in the US. It's set to offer live streams of every Olympic event using its app or website browser including, you'll be glad to hear, Olympic beach volleyball.

You can even use Peacock to watch up to four concurrent Olympic streams, and keep tabs on all the rankings and medals being handed out.

Peacock has two tiers: Premium and Premium Plus, with the latter offering ad-free streaming. Peacock Premium costs $5.99 per month and $59.99 per year while Premium Plus is $11.99 per month and $119.99 per year.

That other option for watching Olympic beach volleyball mentioned earlier is by using the NBC TV channels, as the broadcaster is expected to show some coverage across these (like NBC, NBC Sports and CNBC). However this will likely move between different sports rather than sticking on one, so we'd recommend Peacock for your beach volleyball streaming.

How to watch Olympic beach volleyball in the UK

There isn't a way to watch the Olympic beach volleyball matches specifically in the UK, and that's because the BBC isn't offering a way to stream specific events online or watch them on TV. Instead, it's offering two separate live streams that'll jump between different events.

One of these will air on BBC's live channels, either BBC One or BBC Two depending on the time of day and what else is on. The other will live on iPlayer, letting you stream a different sport than what's showing on the live channel.

So if you want to watch the Olympic beach volleyball, you may be able to catch some of it via the BBC's live channels or streaming service, but you won't be able to see all of the matches.

If there's any consolation, it's that both of these BBC options are free for people who pay their license fee.

Thankfully, there is another option that'll let you see the sports. Discovery Plus is set to show a lot more of the Olympic games, and while it usually costs £6.99 per month for its Standard plan, a temporary deal lets you sign up for £3.99 monthly until the end of the year.

How to watch Olympic beach volleyball in Australia

You will be able to stream the Olympic beach volleyball online by logging on to the streaming service 9Now, which is free to use.

9Now is set to host live streams of the various Olympic events, so you'll be able to use it to watch the Paris sports to your heart's content.

You will be able to watch some Olympic coverage using Channel Nine's TV channels if you'd prefer to use the TV. However its highlight coverage will change between sports, instead of just sticking to beach volleyball.

How to watch Olympic beach volleyball everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Olympic beach volleyball, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite sports, TV shows or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Olympic beach volleyball schedule

Olympic beach volleyball matches are happening almost every hour through the early stages of the Olympics, before slowing down towards the finals. To help you understand what's going on each day without inundating you with a huge list, we'll share the general schedule below, but if you want to see exact matches and timings then the Olympics website has you covered.

Saturday, July 27

Women's: preliminary phase, pool B matches

Men's: preliminary phase, pool A & D matches

Sunday, July 28

Women's: preliminary phase, pool A, C & E matches

Men's: preliminary phase, pool B & E matches

Monday, July 29

Women's: preliminary phase, B, D & F matches

Men's: preliminary phase, pool A & F matches

Tuesday, July 30

Women's: preliminary phase, pool A & E matches

Men's: preliminary phase, pool C, D and F matches

Wednesday, July 31

Women's: preliminary phase, pool C, D & F matches

Men's: preliminary phase, pool B & E matches

Thursday, August 1

Women's: preliminary phase, pool A & B matches

Men's: preliminary phase, pool A, C & D matches

Friday, August 2

Women's: preliminary phase, pool E & C matches

Men's: preliminary phase, pool B, E & F matches

Saturday, August 3

Women's: preliminary phase, pool D & F matches & lucky loser round match

Men's: preliminary phase, pool C matches % lucky loser round matches

Sunday, August 4

Women's: round of 16 matches

Men's: round of 16 matches

Monday, August 5

Women's: round of 16 matches

Men's: round of 16 matches

Tuesday, August 6

Women's: quarter-finals

Men's: quarter-finals

Wednesday, August 7

Women's: quarter-finals

Men's: quarter-finals

Thursday, August 8

Women's: semi-finals

Men's: semi-finals

Friday, August 9

Women's bronze medal match

Women's final

Saturday, August 10

Men's bronze medal match

Men's final

All you need to know about the Olympic beach volleyball

When does the Olympic beach volleyball begin? The first matches of the Olympic beach volleyball championship take place on Saturday, July 7. Multiple matches take place daily until the women's finals on Friday, August 9 and men's finals on Saturday, August 10.

Which teams are playing in the Olympic beach volleyball competition? Here are the countries that have teams going for gold at the Olympic beach volleyball: Men's

Australia

Austria

Brazil

Canada

Chile

Cuba

Czech Republic

France

Germany

Italy

Morocco

Netherlands

Norway

Poland

Qatar

Spain

Sweden

United States

Women's

Australia

Brazil

Canada

China

Czech Republic

Egypt

France

Germany

Italy

Japan

Latvia

Lithuania

Netherlands

Paraguay

Spain

Switzerland

United States

Where does the Olympic beach volleyball tournament take place? All stages of the 2024 Summer Olympic beach volleyball competition will be hosted at the Eiffel Tower Stadium. This venue on the Champ de Mars sits in the shadow of the Eiffel Tower, as the name suggests. It's a temporary construct, set to host the Olympic beach volleyball and Paralympic blind football, and will be deconstructed once the Paralympics are over.

How to watch other Olympic sports

If you want specific information on other Olympic sports, here are guides we have to the other activities which will be shown as part of the Paris Olympic games: