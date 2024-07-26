How to watch the 2024 Olympic equestrian events online or on TV

One of the classic sports returning for the 2024 Olympic games in Paris is the Olympic equestrian, or horse-riding, competition, which begins on Saturday, July 27.

Sports fans in Australia or the UK will be able to watch the Olympic equestrian events for free on 9Now or iPlayer, which is certainly a real treat. But never fear if you're away from home during the tournament, because you can watch the Olympic games from anywhere with a VPN.

Equestrian first made its Olympic debut in Paris back in 1900, and since 1908 it's shown up at each of the Games that's happened. It's enjoying its 28th Olympic appearance in the 2024 Summer Olympics.

Three different types of horse-riding will be contested in the Summer Olympics: show jumping, dressage and eventing, with each testing different aspects of the riders and horses.

Between the three events and each one's two means of being contested (individual and team), 49 countries will have riders competing in the Olympic equestrian events.

So here's how to watch the Olympic equestrian events online or on TV.

How to watch the Olympic equestrian in the US

In order to watch the Olympic equestrian events in the US, you'll need to use the NBCUniversal streaming service Peacock to catch it all. This costs $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year for its ad-supported Premium tier and $11.99 / $119.99 for its ad-free Premium Plus one.

Peacock is set to host live streams of every single Olympic sport, including of course equestrian, that you'll be able to stream as they happen.

You'll even be able to use Peacock to watch multiple live streams at once, keep tabs on events you're not watching, and set reminders to tune into certain events when they begin.

How to watch the Olympic equestrian in the UK

In the UK, the BBC has rights to broadcast the Olympic events including equestrian, and it'll be doing so in two ways.

First is via the BBC One and BBC Two TV channels, with the BBC alternating between the two to show coverage of various live sports. Second is using iPlayer's Olympics Extra live stream which will show alternative sports to the main channel.

Using these options will be free to those who pay their license fee but you won't be able to choose which sport you're watching, and you'll be at the mercy of whatever the BBC decides to show. So you might not be able to watch equestrian at all if the BBC isn't showing it.

Thankfully, there is another option that'll let you see the sports. Discovery Plus is set to show a lot more of the Olympic games, and while it usually costs £6.99 per month for its Standard plan, a temporary deal lets you sign up for £3.99 monthly until the end of the year.

How to watch the Olympic equestrian in Australia

If you live in Australia, you can watch the Olympic equestrian events by using the online streaming service 9Now.

This online platform is set to host live streams of all of the Olympic events, and you can use it for free on most different smart devices.

Channel Nine's TV channels are expected to show some highlight coverage of the Olympics too.

How to watch the Olympic equestrian everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch the Olympic equestrian events, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite X or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.

Olympic equestrian schedule

All the times below are in Paris' local time which is CEST. That's 6 hours ahead of ET, 9 hours ahead of PT, one hour ahead of the UK and 8 hours behind AEST.

Saturday, July 27

8:30 am: eventing team dressage

8:30 am: eventing individual dressage

Sunday, July 28

9:30 am: eventing team cross country

8:30 am: eventing individual cross country

Monday, July 29

10 am: eventing team jumping final

10 am: eventing individual jumping qualifier

2 pm: eventing individual jumping final

Tuesday, July 30

10 am: dressage team Grand Prix day 1

10 am: dressage individual Grand Prix day 1

Wednesday, July 31

9 am: dressage individual Grand Prix day 2

9 am: dressage team Grand Prix day 2

Thursday, August 1

10 am: jumping team qualifier

Friday, August 2

1 pm: jumping team final

Saturday, August 3

9 am: dressage team Grand Prix special

Sunday, August 4

9 am: dressage individual Grand Prix freestyle

Monday, August 5

1 pm: jumping individual qualifier

Tuesday, August 6

9 am: jumping individual final

All you need to know about the Olympic equestrian events

When does the Olympic equestrian competition begin? The first events of the Olympic equestrian competition begin on Saturday, July 27, and they're the individual and team eventing. After that, events will go on daily.

What events make up the Olympic equestrian competition? There are six events as part of the Olympic equestrian event: three different types of horse-riding done in both individual and team competitions. They are:

Individual dressage

Individual eventing

Individual jumping

Team dressage

Team eventing

Team jumping

Where do the Olympic equestrian events take place The Olympic equestrian events will all take place at the Palace of Versailles, just outside Paris. This museum, formerly the seat of France's royalty, is also hosting the modern pentathlon during the Paris Olympics.

How to watch other Olympic sports

