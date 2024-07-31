How to watch the 2024 Olympic athletics online or on TV

One of the classic Olympic sports returns for the 2024 Summer Olympics: athletics starts on Thursday, August 1, and there are 48 gold medals up for grabs between the various events.

If you want to watch the 2024 Olympic athletics in the UK or Australia, you'll be glad to know that you can do so for FREE on iPlayer and 9Now respectively. If you're abroad when the games are going on, you can watch the 2024 Olympics from anywhere by using a VPN.

Olympic athletics has been contested ever since the first modern Olympics in 1896, based on similar activities which were conducted in the ancient Olympics that the modern ones are based on.

Athletics consists of field events of jumps and throws, track events of runs and relays, and road events for longer-distance travel. New for the 2024 Olympic athletics is the Marathon walk mixed relay, which replaces the men's 50km race walk contested last year. Other than that, the same events are being competed, with both men's and women's versions for almost all (the only exception is the hurdles sprint, at 100m for women and 110m for men).

If you're a fan of track and field events, then, here's how to watch the Olympic athletics at the 2024 Olympics.

How to watch the Olympic athletics in the US

The best way to watch the Olympic athletics events will be with the streaming service Peacock, as that's looking set to be a fantastic way to catch all the 2024 Olympic events.

Peacock costs $5.99 per month for its ad-enabled tier or $11.99 monthly for its ad-free plan. You can also opt for annual plans which cost the equivalent of roughly 10 months' subscription.

You'll be able to use Peacock to watch live streams from all the various Olympic events. The streamer is introducing a few features for the Paris games, like the ability to set alerts for events you want to watch, and a way to watch four different events at once.

Some Olympic coverage will also air on the NBC channel but it's not clear what, and it'll likely be a highlights reel jumping between the various sports instead of sticking to one.

How to watch the Olympic athletics in the UK

If you want to watch the Olympic athletics in the UK for free, you'll have to turn to the BBC's two options, because the national broadcaster has rights to show the 2024 Olympics in the UK.

The first of these two options is by tuning into the TV channels BBC One and BBC Two, with the Beeb alternating between both to show certain sports, and this option will work on your TV or by using iPlayer to watch the live channels online.

Your second option is solely online: it's the BBC's Olympic Extra live stream which will show some of the sports not being broadcast on the channels.

Both of these options are free to license fee payers, but if the last Olympics is anything to go on, both streams will jump between various events sporadically. So if you want to see the entirety of the athletics heats, you might be disappointed by its showing.

Your better option, then, is Discovery Plus, which costs £3.99 per month if you sign up before the Olympics are over (£6.99 normally). Discovery Plus is hosting live streams of every Olympic event: that's over 3,800 in total, and it'll let you watch as much of the athletics as you'd like.

How to watch the Olympic athletics in Australia

The official broadcaster of the 2024 Olympic games in Australia is Channel Nine, and that means the best way to watch the Olympic athletics will be through 9Now.

9Now is Channel Nine's free streaming service and it's expected to show live streams of all the Olympic events, so you'll be able to tune into whichever athletics competition you want to watch.

It's possible that some coverage of Olympic events will be shown by the Nine TV channel, but with so many different athletics games going on at once, it's unlikely you'll catch much of your chosen event this way.

How to watch the Olympic athletics everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch the Olympic athletics, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite sport, TV show or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.

Olympic athletics schedule

Here's when each Olympic event takes place, so you can skip straight to your favorite track or field competition.

Thursday, August 1

Men's 20km race walk

Women's 20km race walk

Friday, August 2

Men's 100m decathlon

Men's hammer throw group A qualification

Women's high jump qualification

Women's 100m preliminary round

Men's decathlon long jump

Men's 1,500m round 1

Men's hammer throw group B qualification

Women's 100m round 1

Men's decathlon shot put

Men's decathlon high jump

Women's 5,000m round 1

Women's triple jump qualification

Women's discus throw group A qualification

4x400m relay mixed round 1

Women's 800m round 1

Men's shot put qualification

Women's discus throw group B qualification

Men's decathlon 400m

Men's 10,000m final

Saturday, August 3

Men's decathlon hurdles 110m

Men's pole vault qualification

Men's 100m preliminary round

Men's decathlon group A discus throw

Women's 800m repechage round

Men's 100m round 1

Men's decathlon group B discus throw

Men's decathlon pole vault

Men's decathlon group A javelin throw

Men's 1,500m repechage round

Men's shot put final

Women's 100m semi-final

Men's decathlon group B javelin throw

Women's triple jump final

4x400m relay mixed final

Women's 100m final

Men's decathlon 1,500m

Sunday, August 4

Women's 3,000m steeplechase round 1

Women's hammer throw group A qualification

Womne's 200m round 1

Men's long jump qualification

Women's hammer throw group B qualification

Men's hurdles 110m round 1

Women's hurdles 400m round 1

Men's 400m round 1

Women's high jump final

Men's 100m semi-final

Men's hammer throw final

Women's 800m semi-final

Men's 1,500m semi-final

Men's 100m final

Monday, August 5

Men's hurdles 400m round 1

Men's discus throw group A qualification

Women's pole vault qualification

Women's hurdles 400m repechage round

Men's 400m repechage round

Men's discus throw group B qualification

Women's 400m round 1

Women's 200m repechage round

Men's pole vault final

Men's 3,000m steeplechase round 1

Men's 200m round 1

Women's discus throw final

Women's 200m semi-final

Women's 5,000m final

Women's 800m final

Tuesday, August 6

Women's 1,500m round 1

Men's javelin throw group A qualification

Men's hurdles 110m repechage round

Women's long jump qualification

Women's 400m repechage round

Men'sjavelin throw group B qualification - Gp B

Men's hurdles 400m repechage round

Men's 200m repechage round

Men's 400m semi-final

Women's hammer throw final

Women's hurdles 400m semi-final

Men's long jump final

Men's 1,500m final

Women's 3,000m steeplechase final

Women's 200m final

Wednesday, August 7

Marathon race walk relay mixed

Men's high jump qualification

Women's hurdles 100m round 1

Women's javelin throw group A qualification

Men's 5,000m round 1

Women's javelin throw group B qualification

Men's 800m round 1

Women's 1,500m repechage round

Women's pole vault final

Men's hurdles 110m semi-final

Men's triple jump qualification

Men's hurdles 400m semi-final

Men's 200m semi-final

Men's discus throw final

Women's 400m semi-final

Men's 400m final

Men's 3,000m steeplechase final

Thursday, August 8

Women's heptathlon hurdles 100m

Women's shot put qualification

Women's hurdles 100m repechage round

Women's heptathlon high jump

Women's 4x100m relay round 1

Men's 4x100m relay round 1

Men's 800m repechage round

Women's 1,500m semi-final

Women's heptathlon shot put

Women's long jump final

Men's javelin throw final

Men's 200m final

Women's heptathlon 200m

Women's hurdles 400m final

Men's hurdles 110m final

Friday, August 9

Women's heptathlon long jump

Women's 4x400m relay round 1

Men's 4x400m relay round 1

Women's heptathlon javeln throw group A

Men's 800m semi-final

Women's hurdles 100m semi-final

Women's heptathlon javelin throw group B

Women's 4x100m relay final

Women's shot put final

Men's 4x100m relay final

Women's 400m final

Men's triple jump final

Women's heptathlon 800m

Women's 10,000m final

Men's hurdle 400m final

Saturday, August 10

Men's marathon

Men's high jump final

Men's 800m final

Women's javelin throw final

Women's hurdles 100m final

Men's 5,000m final

Women's 1,500m final

Men's 4x400m relay final

Women's 4x400m relay final

Sunday, August 11

Women's marathon

All you need to know about the Olympic athletics

When does the Olympic athletics begin? The first two events of the Olympic athletics begins on Thursday, August 1, with the men's and women's 20km race walks. From then on, new events begin each day until Sunday, August 11, which is the last day and it has only one event (the women's marathon).

What are the Olympic athletics events? The first two events of the Olympic athletics begins on Thursday, August 1, with the men's and women's 20km race walks. From then on, new events begin each day until Sunday, August 11, which is the last day and it has only one event (the women's marathon).

Where does the Olympic athletics events take place? Most of the Olympic athletics events take place at the Stade de France, in the Saint-Denis region of Paris. This will host the track and field events, which consists of most of the athletics. The race walk will start at Pont d'Iéna, the bridge across the Seine which leads to the Eiffel Tower. The Marathon will begin at the Hotel de Ville on the north bank of the Seine, and will travel south-west to the Chateu de Versailles, before looping back north-east to the Esplanade des Invalides in central Paris.

What are the Olympic athletics events? With 48 medals up for grabs, there are loads of Olympic athletics events, split between men's and women's with a few mixed ones mixed in there. Let's take a look at the full list here:

Men's track

100 meters

4x100 meters relay

110 meters hurdles

200 meters

400 meters

4x400 meters relay

400 meters hurdles

800 meters

1,500 meters

3,000 meters steeplechase

5,000 meteres

10,000 meters

Men's road

Marathon

20km race walk

Men's field

High jump

Pole vault

Long jump

Triple jump

Shot put

Discus throw

Hammer throw

Javelin throw

Decathlon

Women's track

100 meters

4x100 meters relay

100 meters hurdles

200 meters

400 meters

4x400 meters relay

400 meters hurdles

800 meters

1,500 meters

3,000 meters steeplechase

5,000 meteres

10,000 meters

Women's road

Marathon

20km race walk

Women's field

High jump

Pole vault

Long jump

Triple jump

Shot put

Discus throw

Hammer throw

Javelin throw

Heptathlon

Mixed events

4x400 meters relay

Marathon race walking mixed relay

If you're wondering what the difference between the men's and women's events are, there are two.

Firstly, the shorter hurdles are slightly longer in the men's event than the women's one. The former is 110m, the latter is 100m.

The second is that the men have a ten-event decathlon which combines track and field events, while the women have a seven-event heptathlon. The helptathlon involves 100 meter hurdle, high jump, shot put, 200 meter race, long jump, javelin throw and 800 meter race. The decathlon is 100 meter race, long jump, shot put, high jump, 400 meter race, 110 meter hurdle, discus throw, pole vault, javelin throw and finally 1,500 meter race.

