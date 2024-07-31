How to watch the 2024 Olympic golf online or on TV

One of the more modern additions to the Summer Games is the Olympic golf tournament, which makes its fifth appearance at the 2024 Paris Olympics from Thursday, August 1.

Golf fans in Australia or the UK will be able to watch the Olympic golf events for free on 9Now or iPlayer, which is certainly a real treat. But never fear if you're away from home during the tournament, because you can watch the Olympic games from anywhere with a VPN.

After showing up in the 1900 and 1904 Olympics, golf dipped out of the Summer Games for over a century until returning in 2016, and now the action moves to the classic French course Le Golf National.

In total 120 golfers from 38 Olympic committees will compete at the Olympic golf tournament, with only two sets of medals available. The competition will be stroke play, with the men's and women's events taking four days in total.

If you're a golf fan, here's how to watch the Olympic golf online or on TV, with extra information on the events themselves.

How to watch the Olympic golf in the US

In order to watch the Olympic golf events in the US, you'll need to use the NBCUniversal streaming service Peacock to catch it all. This costs $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year for its ad-supported Premium tier and $11.99 / $119.99 for its ad-free Premium Plus one.

Peacock is set to host live streams of every single Olympic sport, including of course golfing, that you'll be able to stream as they happen.

You'll even be able to use Peacock to watch multiple live streams at once, keep tabs on events you're not watching, and set reminders to tune into certain events when they begin.

How to watch the Olympic golf in the UK

In the UK, the BBC has rights to broadcast the Olympic events including golf, and it'll be doing so in two ways.

First is via the BBC One and BBC Two TV channels, with the BBC alternating between the two to show coverage of various live sports. Second is using iPlayer's Olympics Extra live stream which will show alternative sports to the main channel.

Using these options will be free to those who pay their license fee but you won't be able to choose which sport you're watching, and you'll be at the mercy of whatever the BBC decides to show. So you might not be able to watch golf at all if the BBC isn't showing it.

Thankfully, there is another option that'll let you see the sports. Discovery Plus is set to show a lot more of the Olympic games, and while it usually costs £6.99 per month for its Standard plan, a temporary deal lets you sign up for £3.99 monthly until the end of the year.

How to watch Olympic golf in Australia

If you live in Australia, you can watch the Olympic golf events by using the online streaming service 9Now.

This online platform is set to host live streams of all of the Olympic events, and you can use it for free on most different smart devices.

Channel Nine's TV channels are expected to show some highlight coverage of the Olympics too, and snippets of live coverage but not whole events.

How to watch Olympic golf everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch golf at the 2024 Olympics, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite sport, show or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.

Olympic golf schedule

On every day of play, Olympic golf will begin at 9 am local time. That coverts to 2 am ET/midnight/8 am UK/4 pm AEST. It'll continue for the best part of the day.

Thursday, August 1

Men's individual stroke play round 1

Friday, August 2

Men's individual stroke play round 2

Saturday, August 3

Men's individual stroke play round 3

Sunday, August 4

Men's individual stroke play round 4

Wednesday, August 7

Women's individual stroke play round 1

Thursday, August 8

Women's individual stroke play round 2

Friday, August 9

Women's individual stroke play round 3

Saturday, August 10

Women's individual stroke play round 4

All you need to know about the Olympic golf

When does the Olympic golf begin? The first round of the men's individual golf begins on Thursday, August 1, and subsequent rounds continue until the last one on Sunday, August 4. The women's individual golf event begins later in the Olympics on Wednesday, August 7, and new rounds continue daily until Saturday, August 10.

Which events make up the Olympic golf tournament? There are two golf events at the 2024 Olympics: men's and women's individual golf. Each event will have sixty golfers from a range of nations.

Where does the Olympic golf tournament take place The Olympic golf tournament is being hosted by France's foremost golf site called Le Golf National. Situated south-west of Paris, this venue hosts major French golf tournaments like the French Open, and has also hosted the Ryder Cup. It has three courses and the main one, Albatros, will see the Olympic events.

